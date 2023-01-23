Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox9.com
Man dies at crime scene after daytime shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A midday shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday left one man dead in the city's Hawthorne neighborhood. Officers responded shortly after noon for 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation reporting shots fired along Emerson Avenue North at North 22nd Avenue. At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s with serious injuries from gunshot wounds.
Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting
A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter report just after noon and 911 calls for gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds....
WDIO-TV
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
kvsc.org
A Man Suspected Of Shooting Two Deputies in Winsted Is Dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld says officers sent a robot and drones inside the...
Watch: Driver sent airborne after being struck by sliding car
A driver tending to their vehicle along a Minnesota highway Wednesday morning was sent airborne when another vehicle slid off the icy roadway and collided with the stalled car. A Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera captured the incident on Interstate 694 and Rice Street in Shoreview. The first driver...
fox9.com
Oakdale man charged for setting home on fire, killing cats inside
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Washington County Attorney’s Office has charged an Oakdale man with first-degree arson and multiple counts of animal cruelty after allegedly setting fire to his home with 12 cats inside. According to Washington County, the 42-year-old suspect, who was reportedly under the influence of...
18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing
An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Derrick L. Harding-Reyes at a bus stop in south Minneapolis last month. Jose Cippirno Dominguez was charged Tuesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting at the bus shelter near the intersection of 24th Street South and Nicollet Avenue South, at the north end of Eat Street.
Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Winsted
The man reportedly shot two McLeod County sheriff’s deputies earlier in the day, which led to the standoff. Police said the suspect was later found dead inside the home. The circumstances of his death are not yet known.
valleynewslive.com
Two thrown from vehicle following West-Central MN crash
NEAR LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were thrown from their SUV after a crash involving a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday, Jan. 20 around 4:45 p.m., they were called to the crash along Hwy. 7 between Blomkest and Lake Lillian. The crash report...
One dead after shooting in North Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon
Officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of Emerson Ave North just after 12 p.m. and located the unconscious male outside suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Despite life saving efforts, the man died at the scene.
annandaleadvocate.com
Legal Notices – January 25, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STEARNS SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CASE TYPE: OTHER CIVIL: QUIET TITLE. Clinton M. Olson and Karen E. Olson, as Trustees of the Clinton M. Olson Trust U/A/D January 13, 2015,. Plaintiffs,. Court File No.: 73-CV-22-6573. Judge Shan C. Wang. v. Judith L. Batzel-Hass, the...
Nine injured in seven car crash in Minneapolis
Nine people were taken to the hospital after a seven-car crash happened in Minneapolis on Sunday night. The crash happened around 8:30pm on 94 near Franklin Ave.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato man injured in crash on Highway 22 & Bassett Dr
A Mankato man was injured in a crash yesterday morning after two cars collided at the intersection of Highway 22 and Bassett Dr. The state patrol says Sanfield Dittbenner, 89, was northbound on Highway 22 turning west on Bassett Dr when his vehicle and a southbound sedan collided. Dittbenner suffered...
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo. A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. Police Capt. Matt Smith...
KNOX News Radio
Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme
Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state’s casinos. The court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. So far no one has been charged.
gamblingnews.com
Illegal TikTok Gambling Operation under Investigation in Minnesota
The men, allegedly participating in the operation collected subscription fees and partial bets while streaming live gambling activities. The Edina man allegedly collected a $5.99 fee as a subscription as well as $25 for every $100 deposited for betting. Gambling and Streaming over TikTok. Those funds were reportedly obtained by...
fox9.com
Truck plunges partially through ice on southern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - Deputies are warning people to be careful on the ice after a truck got stuck on a southern Minnesota lake after its front end broke through the ice. In Brown County, just west of the Mankato area, deputies reported a pick-up truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation.
fox9.com
Rosedale Mall carjacking spree nets prison sentences for two men
(FOX 9) - Following a spree of carjackings at the Rosedale Mall in 2022, two men have been sentenced to prison for the offenses. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, and Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, both plead guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking. Bell will serve 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Piche was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the announcement.
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 Injuries
a crash occurred on I-94 in Minneapolis, causing major delays for commuters. The accident happened at around 5:00 PM and involved multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but it is believed that slippery road conditions may have been a factor.
Comments / 0