CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Benzinga

Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp MSFT which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
CNBC

Jim Cramer's top 8 things to watch in the market Wednesday: Microsoft, 3M, Boeing earnings

Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Revenue missed. Guidance short. CEO Satya Nadella excited about OpenAI's ChatGPT. But CFO Amy Hood plays grim reaper halfway through the call. Maturing tech. MUST WAIT UNTIL AMY. Only thing that matters. Azure cloud sales up 38% year over year in constant currency. Lots of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts, but they largely keep their buy ratings. The Club has MSFT at our 2 rating, meaning we'd like to see more pullback before considering buying more.
Motley Fool

Tesla Stock's Lifting the Nasdaq, but Here's Thursday's Biggest Winner

The Nasdaq moved higher on Thursday morning, keeping up positive momentum in 2023. Tesla shares jumped as the company defended against concerns about slowing demand. Qualtrics stock got a big boost after the experience management software specialist reported its latest financial results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Motley Fool

Better Buy In 2023: Amazon Stock vs. Tesla Stock

Both Amazon and Tesla face challenges that have caused their stocks to decline. The likely earnings trajectory of one of these stocks makes it more attractive right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com

Dow Rises 200 Points; Nasdaq Up Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.61% to 33,245.17 while the NASDAQ rose 2.14% to 11,084.83. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.24% to 3,947.25. Check This Out: Insiders Selling Delta Air Lines...
Motley Fool

Why NetScout Stock Was Up on Thursday

NetScout posted modest sales growth and improving margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
teslarati.com

Tesla stock (TSLA) a “sleeping giant” at current levels: Jim Cramer

Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) may have had a challenging 2022, but prolific Wall Street commentator Jim Cramer has noted that it might not be a good idea to bet against the EV maker in its current state. A number of analysts have expressed their reservations about Tesla, especially amidst expectations that...
Motley Fool

Could Roku Stock Hit $100 in 2023?

Roku was a fast-growing enterprise throughout its history -- except for last year. The streaming platform company is dealing with the same macro headwinds that are impacting the rest of the digital ad market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
msn.com

Tesla surges, American Airlines up; IBM, SAP down in premarket

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket on Thursday, January 26th. Please refresh for updates. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rose 10% after sounding an upbeat note for 2023, with CEO Elon Musk saying that its recent price cuts have galvanized demand for its electric cars. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) stock rose 1.4%...

