CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. — Shares of News Corp and Fox News...
Tesla, Amazon, Shopify, IBM, ServiceNow: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices recorded mixed performance on Wednesday as investors and traders assessed the latest set of corporate earnings, including that of Microsoft Corp MSFT which provided weak guidance during its earnings call. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.18% lower, while the S&P 500 lost 0.018%. The Dow Jones ended marginally in the green. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Stocks Edge Lower, Amazon, Google, GE, Microsoft - Five Things To Know
Stock futures slip lower with earnings in focus; Amazon set to offer generic drug subscription plan; Google reportedly facing DOJ probe into ad market dominance; General Electric shares edged lower ahead of Q4 earnings and Microsoft earnings in focus as big tech drives Nasdaq rally
Before the Bell: Activist Investor Takes a Run at Salesforce; Nvidia Up 22% YTD; Western Digital to Spin Off Flash Business?
Stocks had a good day on Friday, with all three major indexes rising by at least 1%. Monday's premarket is in wait-and-see mode, showing just fractional moves around the break-even line.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 8 things to watch in the market Wednesday: Microsoft, 3M, Boeing earnings
Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Revenue missed. Guidance short. CEO Satya Nadella excited about OpenAI's ChatGPT. But CFO Amy Hood plays grim reaper halfway through the call. Maturing tech. MUST WAIT UNTIL AMY. Only thing that matters. Azure cloud sales up 38% year over year in constant currency. Lots of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts, but they largely keep their buy ratings. The Club has MSFT at our 2 rating, meaning we'd like to see more pullback before considering buying more.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock's Lifting the Nasdaq, but Here's Thursday's Biggest Winner
The Nasdaq moved higher on Thursday morning, keeping up positive momentum in 2023. Tesla shares jumped as the company defended against concerns about slowing demand. Qualtrics stock got a big boost after the experience management software specialist reported its latest financial results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Chinese EV stocks rise as Elon Musk says he sees Tesla's biggest rival coming from China after the company posts record results
"They work the hardest, and they work the smartest," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said of Chinese electric vehicle companies.
Motley Fool
Better Buy In 2023: Amazon Stock vs. Tesla Stock
Both Amazon and Tesla face challenges that have caused their stocks to decline. The likely earnings trajectory of one of these stocks makes it more attractive right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com
Dow Rises 200 Points; Nasdaq Up Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.61% to 33,245.17 while the NASDAQ rose 2.14% to 11,084.83. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.24% to 3,947.25. Check This Out: Insiders Selling Delta Air Lines...
Motley Fool
Why NetScout Stock Was Up on Thursday
NetScout posted modest sales growth and improving margins. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, CrowdStrike, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Shopify, Tesla, Wayfair, Workday and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Advanced Micro Devices, Altice USA, Apple, CrowdStrike, First Energy, Lucid, Netflix, Qualcomm, Seagate Technology, Shopify, Skyworks Solutions, Tesla, Wayfair, Western Digital, Workday and Zoom Video Communications.
teslarati.com
Tesla stock (TSLA) a “sleeping giant” at current levels: Jim Cramer
Tesla stock (NASDAQ:TSLA) may have had a challenging 2022, but prolific Wall Street commentator Jim Cramer has noted that it might not be a good idea to bet against the EV maker in its current state. A number of analysts have expressed their reservations about Tesla, especially amidst expectations that...
Motley Fool
Could Roku Stock Hit $100 in 2023?
Roku was a fast-growing enterprise throughout its history -- except for last year. The streaming platform company is dealing with the same macro headwinds that are impacting the rest of the digital ad market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Verizon Stock Slides As Profit Outlook Clouds Mixed Q4 Earnings
"Wireless mobility and nationwide broadband will be two of the most significant contributors to our growth for the next several years," said CEO Hans Vestberg.
Amazon, Google and Earnings: Watch TheStreet Today
Wall Street's got its eyes on earnings while Amazon offers a new subscription service and the DOJ is pursuing another lawsuit against Google.
msn.com
Tesla surges, American Airlines up; IBM, SAP down in premarket
Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket on Thursday, January 26th. Please refresh for updates. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rose 10% after sounding an upbeat note for 2023, with CEO Elon Musk saying that its recent price cuts have galvanized demand for its electric cars. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) stock rose 1.4%...
