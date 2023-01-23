Read full article on original website
kadn.com
Woman's body found is likely 3rd Lafayette homicide of year
Authorities are investigating what is believed to be Lafayette's third homicide of the year. A woman's body was found Monday in a home in the 200 block of Prairie Lane in Lafayette. That discovery is being called a suspicious death. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies on the scene told News 15...
999ktdy.com
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Meth, a Grenade, and Body Armor Seized During Traffic Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A traffic stop made after a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy said he noticed illegal window tint violations on a vehicle led to a huge haul of illegal weapons and narcotics that are now off the streets. Sheriff Mark Garber is praising deputy Brennan Miller's "proactive...
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects that shot at bridge office
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help finding suspects who fired a weapon into a bridge operations office.
theadvocate.com
Victim identified as Lafayette woman, suspect arrested in Prairie Lane homicide
A 38-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a Monday homicide on Prairie Lane, and a suspect has been arrested in the case, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to a suspicious circumstances call in the 200 block of Prairie Lane around 11:30 a.m. Monday...
kadn.com
Man arrested in Lafayette's 3rd murder of year stemming from domestic dispute
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office news release on Tuesday... At approximately 11:30 AM on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious circumstances call at the 200 block of Prairie Lane. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a deceased female who was later identified as Kouminique Marie Savoy (38) from Lafayette. As a result of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested William Roger Broussard (35) from Lafayette late yesterday evening and charged him with:
kadn.com
15-year-old girl arrested for bomb threats at multiple St. Landry Parish schools
OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE.... 25 JANUARY 2023 (Opelousas, LOUISIANA) - Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection to (3) incidents where bombs threats were called into McAlister’s restaurant on 1.24.23 and (2) schools (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) on 1.25.23. in Opelousas. (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) The offender...
State Police trooper expected to recover after rear-end crash on I-49
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Louisiana State Police trooper is recovering after being injured in a rear-end crash on I-49 Tuesday afternoon near Grand Coteau. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. southbound near the Grand Coteau exit. The trooper, who has not been identified, was sitting inside his marked cruiser when it was struck […]
theadvocate.com
State trooper injured in crash on I-49 in Grand Coteau
A state trooper was injured Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 49 in Grand Coteau, according to Louisiana State Police. The trooper had stopped his vehicle because of debris in the road from a previous crash, and was about to get out of his unit when he was rear-ended, troopers say.
theadvocate.com
Temporarily closed after Madison Brooks' death, what's next for Reggie's bar in Tigerland?
Reggie’s, a Tigerland bar that has been sanctioned before for allowing underage drinking, faces potential fines, a suspension, or even a permanent revocation of its liquor license after an LSU student was raped and fatally struck by a car earlier this month. Madison Brooks, 19, left Reggie’s on Jan....
theadvocate.com
Abbeville woman killed in early morning crash near Verot School and West Pinhook roads
A 46-year-old Abbeville woman was killed in a crash near the intersection of Verot School and West Pinhook roads early Tuesday. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded near the intersection around 1:06 a.m. after an accident was reported and found 46-year-old Dana Hulin of Abbeville dead at the scene. Investigators determined Hulin’s compact SUV crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck, the department said in a statement.
Franklin Police respond to two shootings less than an hour apart
Franklin Police were called to the scene of two shootings, less than an hour apart.
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
Louisiana woman dies in early-morning crash; narcotics and alcohol found in vehicle
Dana Hulin, 46, of Abbeville was killed after her vehicle was hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook Road.
LPSO: Deputy finds body armor, burglary tools, weapons and drugs on routine traffic stop
A routine traffic stop over window tint led to the seizure of drugs, weapons and body armor, authorities said.
theadvocate.com
Two suspects arrested in Moss Street shooting that injured 14-year-old, 16-year-old
Two suspects accused in a Moss Street shooting that injured two teens have been arrested, Lafayette Police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of Big Daddy Tobacco Discount in the 2300 block of Moss Street around 6:42 p.m. Wednesday. The teen boys, ages 14 and 16, were standing...
theadvocate.com
Zachary man indicted on second-degree murder after supplying drugs to man who overdosed
A Zachary man accused of supplying another person with drugs that led to his overdose was indicted Wednesday on second-degree murder. The East Baton Rouge grand jury also returned an indictment of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug for Dalton Saucier, 23. On Oct. 4 around 3...
Suspects wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette Bed, Bath and Beyond
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police is asking for the public’s help identifying several people wanted for questioning regarding theft from a local store. Police said the incidents occurred Jan. 12 and Jan. 16 at the Bed, Bath and Beyond store on Ambassador Caffery. Additional details about the theft were not provided. The suspects pictured […]
Police pursuit ends with crash and seizure of 10 pounds of crystal meth
A high speed pursuit in Jennings resulted in a crash and the discovery of over 10 pounds of crystal meth.
stmarynow.com
Theft, hit-and-run arrests reported by Morgan City police
Morgan City police reported arrests on theft, hit-and-run, animal cruelty and marijuana possession charges Tuesday and early Wednesday. Police Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Peggy Sue Sons, North Street...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving ATM theft
St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving an ATM theft in the Lebeau area. On December 30, 2022
