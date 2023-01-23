ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

kadn.com

Woman's body found is likely 3rd Lafayette homicide of year

Authorities are investigating what is believed to be Lafayette's third homicide of the year. A woman's body was found Monday in a home in the 200 block of Prairie Lane in Lafayette. That discovery is being called a suspicious death. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies on the scene told News 15...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Man arrested in Lafayette's 3rd murder of year stemming from domestic dispute

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office news release on Tuesday... At approximately 11:30 AM on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious circumstances call at the 200 block of Prairie Lane. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a deceased female who was later identified as Kouminique Marie Savoy (38) from Lafayette. As a result of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested William Roger Broussard (35) from Lafayette late yesterday evening and charged him with:
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

15-year-old girl arrested for bomb threats at multiple St. Landry Parish schools

OPELOUSAS POLICE DEPARTMENT NEWS RELEASE.... 25 JANUARY 2023 (Opelousas, LOUISIANA) - Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection to (3) incidents where bombs threats were called into McAlister’s restaurant on 1.24.23 and (2) schools (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) on 1.25.23. in Opelousas. (Opelousas High & C.A.P.S.) The offender...
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

State trooper injured in crash on I-49 in Grand Coteau

A state trooper was injured Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 49 in Grand Coteau, according to Louisiana State Police. The trooper had stopped his vehicle because of debris in the road from a previous crash, and was about to get out of his unit when he was rear-ended, troopers say.
GRAND COTEAU, LA
theadvocate.com

Abbeville woman killed in early morning crash near Verot School and West Pinhook roads

A 46-year-old Abbeville woman was killed in a crash near the intersection of Verot School and West Pinhook roads early Tuesday. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded near the intersection around 1:06 a.m. after an accident was reported and found 46-year-old Dana Hulin of Abbeville dead at the scene. Investigators determined Hulin’s compact SUV crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck, the department said in a statement.
ABBEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved

71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, hit-and-run arrests reported by Morgan City police

Morgan City police reported arrests on theft, hit-and-run, animal cruelty and marijuana possession charges Tuesday and early Wednesday. Police Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 42 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Peggy Sue Sons, North Street...
MORGAN CITY, LA

