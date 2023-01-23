Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
National Archives asks former U.S. presidents, VPs to check for classified documents- CNN
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The National Archives asked former U.S. presidents and vice presidents on Thursday to re-check their personal records for any classified documents or other presidential records after the discovery of such documents in the possession of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, CNN reported.
Democratic senators call for ban on marketing guns to kids
Outraged Democratic lawmakers called Thursday for a halt to a marketing campaign aimed at children for a semi-automatic rifle called the JR-15. On its website, Wee1 promotes the .22 caliber JR-15 as a lightweight semi-automatic rifle "geared towards smaller enthusiasts."
Aviation coalition comments on EPA’s findings on lead in aviation gasoline
Seven aviation stakeholder organizations announced they had submitted comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a coalition, saying they support removing lead from aviation gasoline (avgas) through a safe and smart transition. The comments were in response to the EPA’s endangerment finding that emissions of lead from aircraft that still operate on leaded […] The post Aviation coalition comments on EPA’s findings on lead in aviation gasoline appeared first on Transportation Today.
Comments / 0