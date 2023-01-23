ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Archives asks former U.S. presidents, VPs to check for classified documents- CNN

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The National Archives asked former U.S. presidents and vice presidents on Thursday to re-check their personal records for any classified documents or other presidential records after the discovery of such documents in the possession of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, CNN reported.
Democratic senators call for ban on marketing guns to kids

Outraged Democratic lawmakers called Thursday for a halt to a marketing campaign aimed at children for a semi-automatic rifle called the JR-15. On its website, Wee1 promotes the .22 caliber JR-15 as a lightweight semi-automatic rifle "geared towards smaller enthusiasts."
Aviation coalition comments on EPA’s findings on lead in aviation gasoline

Seven aviation stakeholder organizations announced they had submitted comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a coalition, saying they support removing lead from aviation gasoline (avgas) through a safe and smart transition. The comments were in response to the EPA's endangerment finding that emissions of lead from aircraft that still operate on leaded

