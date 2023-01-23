Texas Lottery: Two large jackpot prizes in drawings Monday

Update: Nobody hit all the numbers Monday in either the PowerBall or Texas Lotto. For the latest numbers and jackpot information, check out Tuesday’s story on ValleyCentral .

AUSTIN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Texas Lottery players will have a chance to win two of the largest jackpot prizes in the nation on Monday.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $502 million with an estimated cash value worth $271.1 million; and Lotto Texas offers a jackpot prize estimated at $33.5 million with a cash value of $20.6, according to the Texas Lottery.

The Monday Powerball drawing is the largest since the world record for the largest Powerball grand prize, estimated at $2.04 billion, was claimed outside of Texas in November.

If there is no jackpot winner for Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the grand prize for the Wednesday, Jan. 25 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $526 million, Texas Lottery stated.

The Monday Texas Lotto jackpot run started as an estimated cash value of $5 million Sept. 19.

The jackpot prize will roll to an estimated annuitized $34.75 million if there is no jackpot winner for Monday night’s Lotto Texas drawing.

The game’s most-recent notable winner from the Rio Grande Valley was a Brownsville resident who claimed a prize worth an estimated $1 million.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.