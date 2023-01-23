ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swannanoa, NC

WLOS.com

Abuela's Little Kitchen opens at new Long Shoals Road space

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A south Asheville restaurant has officially moved. Abuela's Little Kitchen held a grand opening Wednesday morning for its new home on Long Shoals Road. The restaurant, which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to launch a new concept in its former space in March. Abuela's...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

7 people named to Asheville water outage independent review committee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council on Tuesday approved seven people for the water outage independent review committee. Thousands of customers were without water from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, when the southern and western regions of Asheville experienced major outages. The purpose of the committee is to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Forest City investigators are asking the community to check before they pump. Authorities say razor blades have been found glued to the handles of gas pumps at multiple locations in the county. The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Department of Agriculture to find a suspect.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

'Clear, actionable strategies:' Report outlines steps to address Asheville homelessness

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Alliance to End Homelessness released its report of findings and recommendations for addressing unsheltered homelessness in Asheville. The Alliance was hired as a consultant for the city and Buncombe County with funding from Dogwood Health Trust. The 50+ page report outlines five strategies and 30 recommendations for city and county leaders.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Steaks, pork & more, Hickory Nut Gap Farm announces discount Truck Sale

FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — Are prices at the grocery store forcing your family to pinch pinnies?. Hickory Nut Gap in Fairview is holding a Truck Sale, offering high-quality, regeneratively raised meats at deeply discounted prices, up to 50% off. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, will include...
FAIRVIEW, NC
WLOS.com

Trial date set in Aston Park felony littering case

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — During the week of Christmas 2021, a homeless demonstration in Asheville’s Aston Park resulted in felony littering charges against 16 protesters. Those defendants appeared in court Monday, and five of them are going to trial. According to the city of Asheville, the defendants left...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Filming underway for Hallmark's 'A Biltmore Christmas'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It doesn’t happen often but right now at the Biltmore estate movie magic is in the works!. While many residents sloshed along the wet snowy roads of Asheville Monday, Jan. 23, movie crews on were hard at work filming on the grounds of the Biltmore Estate.
ASHEVILLE, NC

