Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOS.com
Work set to begin on $55 million traffic control tower for Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport celebrated a milestone Wednesday when officials broke ground on a $55 million traffic control tower. The old control tower was built in 1961, and a lot has changed since then. "We need to make sure there is the best equipment for maintaining...
WLOS.com
Second chance at life: Woman jumps into French Broad River to save drowning dog
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A scruffy 20-pound poodle mix is lucky to be alive, and it's all thanks to someone who was willing to jump in to the rescue. Riu is about 2 years old, and he's recovering from a pretty traumatic experience. About two weeks ago, two women...
WLOS.com
Area leaders hear strategies to reduce homelessness, but many residents remain skeptical
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council, Buncombe County commissioners and many community members gathered at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville on Wednesday for a presentation from the National Alliance to End Homelessness. The alliance presented its conclusions following its study on homelessness in Asheville. Because of...
WLOS.com
Abuela's Little Kitchen opens at new Long Shoals Road space
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A south Asheville restaurant has officially moved. Abuela's Little Kitchen held a grand opening Wednesday morning for its new home on Long Shoals Road. The restaurant, which opened during the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to launch a new concept in its former space in March. Abuela's...
WLOS.com
Asheville's water disruption had city reaching out to NC DEQ for technical assistance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville asked the state for help restoring water to 38,500 water customers at the end of December 2022. Taps ran dry when one of Asheville's three water treatment facilities was off-line for five days, coupled with two dozen water main breaks that drained millions of gallons of water from the system.
WLOS.com
Could Asheville's water outage have been avoided? Some question system's maintenance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been 95 years since Asheville's first water treatment plant began piping water into homes and businesses across the city. Some say that aging infrastructure and a lack of maintenance through the decades is to blame for the recent water crisis. However, the city's water...
WLOS.com
Nurses rally outside Mission to again push for safe staffing on National Day of Action
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of nurses across the country rallied outside hospitals Thursday morning, Jan. 26 for a National Day of Action. That included some nurses at Mission Hospital in Asheville. They continue to push for safe staffing. This rally at Mission is the first one since the...
WLOS.com
7 people named to Asheville water outage independent review committee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council on Tuesday approved seven people for the water outage independent review committee. Thousands of customers were without water from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, when the southern and western regions of Asheville experienced major outages. The purpose of the committee is to...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Forest City investigators are asking the community to check before they pump. Authorities say razor blades have been found glued to the handles of gas pumps at multiple locations in the county. The Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are working alongside the Department of Agriculture to find a suspect.
WLOS.com
Was communication during Asheville's water crisis flawed? News 13 investigates timeline
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At the end of 2022, thousands of families in the mountains struggled to survive without water for more than a week. The crisis erupted around the holidays, leaving the City of Asheville scrambling to figure out what failed and to turn the taps back on.
WLOS.com
Mission Hospital sues over possible preferential treatment of Pardee
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has filed a lawsuit challenging the expansion of Pardee Hospital’s cardiac catheterization unit. The lawsuit contends that Pardee is not necessarily complying with the process required by state law. Furthermore, the nearly 900-page complaint argues that granting approval for the expansion would show favorable treatment of Pardee by allowing it to, in essence, go around the process.
WLOS.com
'Clear, actionable strategies:' Report outlines steps to address Asheville homelessness
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The National Alliance to End Homelessness released its report of findings and recommendations for addressing unsheltered homelessness in Asheville. The Alliance was hired as a consultant for the city and Buncombe County with funding from Dogwood Health Trust. The 50+ page report outlines five strategies and 30 recommendations for city and county leaders.
WLOS.com
Curbing gun violence: Buncombe County plans $2.5 million for community-based approach
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County plans to use federal funding to support community-based public health responses to violence. The county was awarded approximately $2.5 million from the Office of Justice Programs and the American Rescue Plan Act. “We do want to see a reduction in gun violence and...
WLOS.com
Chief meteorologist Jason Boyer talks weather with Claxton Elementary fifth-graders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Asheville’s Claxton Elementary School got a lesson in meteorology from one of News 13's own on Friday. Chief meteorologist Jason Boyer visited some eager fifth-graders with an eye on inspiring. In a room filled with wide-eyed students, Boyer discussed high- and low-pressure...
WLOS.com
Steaks, pork & more, Hickory Nut Gap Farm announces discount Truck Sale
FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WLOS) — Are prices at the grocery store forcing your family to pinch pinnies?. Hickory Nut Gap in Fairview is holding a Truck Sale, offering high-quality, regeneratively raised meats at deeply discounted prices, up to 50% off. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, will include...
WLOS.com
Haywood County commissioners put COVID grant on hold after complaints
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A grant, totaling tens of thousands of dollars, is in the pipeline to help Haywood County with COVID vaccinations. But commissioners put the grant on hold after hearing concerns from some community members. The $75,000 grant from the state to Haywood County is designed...
WLOS.com
Housing crisis: Would-be employees pass on jobs because they can't afford Asheville rents
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local leaders are pushing to get millions of dollars in federal funds to make affordable workforce housing projects happen in the Asheville area. But the immediate housing crisis has business owners struggling to fill jobs. The head of the area’s largest workforce development organization said...
WLOS.com
Trial date set in Aston Park felony littering case
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — During the week of Christmas 2021, a homeless demonstration in Asheville’s Aston Park resulted in felony littering charges against 16 protesters. Those defendants appeared in court Monday, and five of them are going to trial. According to the city of Asheville, the defendants left...
WLOS.com
Filming underway for Hallmark's 'A Biltmore Christmas'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It doesn’t happen often but right now at the Biltmore estate movie magic is in the works!. While many residents sloshed along the wet snowy roads of Asheville Monday, Jan. 23, movie crews on were hard at work filming on the grounds of the Biltmore Estate.
WLOS.com
MISSING: Authorities search for man whose vehicle was found at Pink Beds Overlook
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. Officials said Osha Ray Berry, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25. No foul play is suspected. At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Blue Ridge Parkway Law Enforcement requested canine...
Comments / 0