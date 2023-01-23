A Chula Vista family got quite a fairy “tail” ending when they were reunited with their long-missing dog more than a year after its disappearance. “Muny” the French bulldog was a long way from home when he was found earlier this month by authorities in Northern California. His road to being reunited with his rightful family came with some unexpected occurrences that included being held for ransom and later abandoned in a car.

