ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Perez, 53, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. on Jan 22 at Orpheus Avenue, Encinitas,...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Family Reunites With Dog Found 8 Hours Away a Year After His Disappearance

A Chula Vista family got quite a fairy “tail” ending when they were reunited with their long-missing dog more than a year after its disappearance. “Muny” the French bulldog was a long way from home when he was found earlier this month by authorities in Northern California. His road to being reunited with his rightful family came with some unexpected occurrences that included being held for ransom and later abandoned in a car.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

Greek church wins approval to build senior apartments in Cardiff

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Planning Commission approved a Greek orthodox church’s proposal to build another senior apartment complex on its property along Manchester Avenue. The Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Senior Apartments project will add 61 units — 49 market-rate and 12 low income — split...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Teen hospitalized after fight, collision

OCEANSIDE — A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy’s vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol-induced fight in Oceanside, police said Jan. 24. Just before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 23, the Oceanside Police Department reported to a fight...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Coast News

Train service returns from Oceanside to Irvine

REGION — The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service, will restore partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles. Trains will again operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays starting Feb. 4.
OCEANSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

300+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Mecca

(CNS) – Nearly 400 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Mecca area lost power Monday, but while electricity was restored for almost half of them, it could take eight to 12 hours to get all of the power turned back on. The utility first announced the outage affecting an...
MECCA, CA
Coast News

Commentary: Don’t fall victim to unscrupulous contractors

Are you thinking about having work done on your home that will cost more than $500 in labor and materials?. If so, you should take precautions before hiring a contractor. Any person providing home improvements or repairs above the $500 handyman exception is required to have a state issued license from the Contractors State License Board (CSLB).
Coast News

Encinitas seeks public feedback on pedestrian railroad crossing sites

ENCINITAS — After developing several options for at-grade pedestrian and bicycle crossing locations in Leucadia, the city wants to hear from residents about potential sites. The city of Encinitas is hosting a Leucadia community meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30 at City Hall to gain public feedback on several options for at-grade crossing locations.
ENCINITAS, CA
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Shocking Cliff Collapse onto Beach

A photographer captured the moment a huge section of a cliff collapsed and crashed onto a beach below. Filmmaker and photographer Kent Ameneyro recorded the incident that took place at Black’s Beach in La Jolla, San Diego in California at 13:29 on Friday. In the footage, a 250 feet...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy