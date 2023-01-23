Read full article on original website
Fire Department Extricates Person from Kitchen Stove Hood Near Misson Valley
The San Diego Fire Department rescued a person who was stuck in a kitchen stove hood Tuesday near Mission Valley. At 8:15 a.m., crews arrived at 1530 Camino De La Reina to find the person stuck in the kitchen stove hood at the California Fish Grill, according to the SDFD.
Coast News
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach
Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent. Perez, 53, was arrested at 2:22 p.m. on Jan 22 at Orpheus Avenue, Encinitas,...
Flames destroy home in East County
A home and an outbuilding in the Jamul area are destroyed after flames broke out Sunday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE San Diego County.
Man, 55, found dead near crashed motorcycle alongside desert highway
A bicyclist riding on a rural roadway in the eastern San Diego County desert Wednesday came across a fatally injured 55-year-old man near a crashed motorcycle.
Residential fire in El Cajon apartment complex
Crews are on the scene of an fire in an apartment complex on 151 Ballantyne Street in El Cajon.
Santee mobile home residents 'really cold' as power outage drags on
Some residents at a mobile home park in Santee say they've been without power for days and have been cold at night without heat.
Motorcyclist killed in Carlsbad crash identified
A motorcyclist who died following a North County crash has been identified, according to medical officials.
Car plunges down embankment in Escondido, 2 rescued
Emergency crews rescued two people trapped in a car that plunged down an embankment off an Escondido street Monday morning.
Man Loses Control of Vehicle, Crashes Through House and Dies
A man died Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed through a house in Chula Vista. Just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, fire crews were dispatched to the 4200 block of Corral Canyon Road. The unidentified man lost control of his vehicle and crashed through a house before...
San Diego Channel
UPDATE: Police release sketch of would-be kidnapper at Carmel Mountain Ranch school
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl waiting for her mother to pick her up from school in Carmel Mountain Ranch. Now, many parents like Annie Hodges are thinking twice before letting their children walk alone.
Construction begins on new Oceanside affordable housing development
A new $26 million affordable housing project in Oceanside broke ground last week, marking the eighth complex to begin development in San Diego County through funding from California’s No Place Like Home program.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Family Reunites With Dog Found 8 Hours Away a Year After His Disappearance
A Chula Vista family got quite a fairy “tail” ending when they were reunited with their long-missing dog more than a year after its disappearance. “Muny” the French bulldog was a long way from home when he was found earlier this month by authorities in Northern California. His road to being reunited with his rightful family came with some unexpected occurrences that included being held for ransom and later abandoned in a car.
Coast News
Greek church wins approval to build senior apartments in Cardiff
ENCINITAS — The Encinitas Planning Commission approved a Greek orthodox church’s proposal to build another senior apartment complex on its property along Manchester Avenue. The Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Senior Apartments project will add 61 units — 49 market-rate and 12 low income — split...
Coast News
Teen hospitalized after fight, collision
OCEANSIDE — A 17-year-old boy was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a 15-year-old boy’s vehicle struck the older teen following an alcohol-induced fight in Oceanside, police said Jan. 24. Just before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 23, the Oceanside Police Department reported to a fight...
Coast News
Train service returns from Oceanside to Irvine
REGION — The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service, will restore partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles. Trains will again operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays starting Feb. 4.
nbcpalmsprings.com
300+ Imperial Irrigation District Customers Lose Power in Mecca
(CNS) – Nearly 400 Imperial Irrigation District customers in the Mecca area lost power Monday, but while electricity was restored for almost half of them, it could take eight to 12 hours to get all of the power turned back on. The utility first announced the outage affecting an...
68-year-old man killed when SUV crashes into homes in Bonita
A 68-year-old motorist was killed Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving veered off a roadway near Sweetwater Summit Regional Park and crashed into two homes, authorities said.
Coast News
Commentary: Don’t fall victim to unscrupulous contractors
Are you thinking about having work done on your home that will cost more than $500 in labor and materials?. If so, you should take precautions before hiring a contractor. Any person providing home improvements or repairs above the $500 handyman exception is required to have a state issued license from the Contractors State License Board (CSLB).
Coast News
Encinitas seeks public feedback on pedestrian railroad crossing sites
ENCINITAS — After developing several options for at-grade pedestrian and bicycle crossing locations in Leucadia, the city wants to hear from residents about potential sites. The city of Encinitas is hosting a Leucadia community meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 30 at City Hall to gain public feedback on several options for at-grade crossing locations.
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Shocking Cliff Collapse onto Beach
A photographer captured the moment a huge section of a cliff collapsed and crashed onto a beach below. Filmmaker and photographer Kent Ameneyro recorded the incident that took place at Black’s Beach in La Jolla, San Diego in California at 13:29 on Friday. In the footage, a 250 feet...
