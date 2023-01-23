ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 6

Tigre de Mojanda
2d ago

Here's an idea;Don't violate any Law.Be respectful and kind to others.Don't use illegal substances.Help each other, especially those in need.

Reply(1)
10
Kim Marie
2d ago

Most people who have done their BIDS come out better people they learn from their mistakes this is an amazing opportunity to cut down on crimes and get them working and PAYING taxes.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police

Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to hold 2023 'State of the City' address

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Thursday, January 26th, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will deliver his 2023 'State of the City' address. In the address, it's expected Mayor Walsh will discuss his outlook on the year ahead for the City of Syracuse, as well as address a number of issues impacting the greater Syracuse community.
SYRACUSE, NY
2 On Your Side

New York State's proposed Equal Rights Amendment stirs debate

NEW YORK — Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Roe v. Wade decision last year, there has been a renewed effort to codify the right to abortion into New York's state constitution. The Equal Rights Amendment does just that. Supporters say it also ensures gender equality. "New...
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul talks public safety and changes to bail reform

On Tuesday, Governor Hochul visited the Crime Analysis Center in Albany and updated New Yorkers on where the state stands with public safety. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was there to give us a break-down on that, and how the Governor plans to address bail reform moving forward.
ALBANY, NY
thenewshouse.com

Syracuse is growing its post-criminalized cannabis industry and killing stigmas

Almost two years after New York State legalized recreational cannabis, Mike Golden and Anthony Cage, owners of The Higher Calling, a Syracuse business that sells cannabis paraphernalia and clothing, found themselves attending seminars, community events, rallies and gatherings all dedicated to running a cannabis-based business. They opened The Higher Calling...
SYRACUSE, NY
WCAX

Equal Rights Amendment to be on N.Y. ballot

Vt. governor says lawmakers didn't address his concerns in new Affordable Heat Act. Concern is coming out of the Vermont governor's office over the new Affordable Heat Act introduced in the state Senate. Updated: 2 hours ago. Several local eateries have just been named James Beard Award semifinalists! Those awards...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
wamc.org

Hochul presses for more revisions to New York's bail reform laws

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will press the state Legislature to adopt her plan to further revise the state’s controversial bail reform laws. But legislative leaders remain reluctant to make more changes without better data on the law’s true effects. The 2019 law ended many forms of cash...
New York Post

Kathy Hochul suddenly backs protecting cops from lawsuits as she fights with Democrats

ALBANY — Fresh off a historic defeat at the hands of lefty fellow Democrats opposed to her pick to lead New York’s top court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she opposes the idea of making it easier to sue individual police officers. “I don’t support the repeal of that,” she said after dodging the “qualified immunity” issue for months while campaigning for a full term in office last year. “[What] I do support is stopping the denigration of people who take an oath to protect society,” she added. The comments come ahead of a Wednesday rally where progressives will begin a fresh push...
New York Post

NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says no need to probe Kathy Hochul pay-to-play

ALBANY — State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Tuesday that her Democratic supermajority will not probe Gov. Kathy Hochul — despite mounting evidence of a $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving a donor tied to $300,000 in campaign cash to the governor. “I take her at her word,” Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said about the governor’s ongoing denials of wrongdoing. “We have to remember – I think all of us do – where we were when we had to figure out what to do to protect the people of New York and you know, getting the COVID tests was a paramount importance,” Stewart-Cousins added...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cnycentral.com

NYS Comptroller: Office of Children and Family Services needs to better-protect children

New York — New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is calling on New York’s Office of Children and Family Services to do better at protecting vulnerable children. The agency oversees the system that investigates reports of abuse. In an audit released Tuesday, the Comptroller says the agency needs to significantly improve how it reviews incidents of kids dying from it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy