Tigre de Mojanda
2d ago
Here's an idea;Don't violate any Law.Be respectful and kind to others.Don't use illegal substances.Help each other, especially those in need.
Kim Marie
2d ago
Most people who have done their BIDS come out better people they learn from their mistakes this is an amazing opportunity to cut down on crimes and get them working and PAYING taxes.
cityandstateny.com
The quest to end legal protections for public employees in NY – and not just police
Lawmakers and police reform advocates rallied in the Capitol on Wednesday in support of repealing qualified immunity, a law that protects public employees from being sued over misconduct. While it affects a wide range of workers, the protection from liability in cases of police brutality has gained the most notoriety. As the governor pushes a public safety agenda, the gathered advocates argued that ending qualified immunity is essential to ensuring people’s safety.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to hold 2023 'State of the City' address
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Thursday, January 26th, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will deliver his 2023 'State of the City' address. In the address, it's expected Mayor Walsh will discuss his outlook on the year ahead for the City of Syracuse, as well as address a number of issues impacting the greater Syracuse community.
New York State's proposed Equal Rights Amendment stirs debate
NEW YORK — Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overruled the Roe v. Wade decision last year, there has been a renewed effort to codify the right to abortion into New York's state constitution. The Equal Rights Amendment does just that. Supporters say it also ensures gender equality. "New...
Hochul talks public safety and changes to bail reform
On Tuesday, Governor Hochul visited the Crime Analysis Center in Albany and updated New Yorkers on where the state stands with public safety. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was there to give us a break-down on that, and how the Governor plans to address bail reform moving forward.
WKTV
State issues license for new local marijuana dispensary; quality control lab opening in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- The New York State Cannabis Control Board has awarded 30 new dispensary licenses and one of them went to a local business owner who plans to open one in the Mohawk Valley. Courtney Forester and DPSM LLC received a license for a new retail dispensary called Air...
cnycentral.com
New index from Citizen's Committee for Children of NY ranks Onondaga County 27 out of 62
NEW YORK — The Citizen’s Committee for Children of New York (CCC) released the “Child & Family Well-being in New York State” index, a comprehensive report that examines county-level data on economic security, housing stability, health care, education, youth and families and communities. New York’s 62...
cnycentral.com
Hochul declares 'defunding police era is over' announces millions in public safety funding
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) in Albany on Tuesday told reporters the era of defunding the police is over, announcing millions of dollars in investments in public safety as violent crime remains a top issue for New Yorkers. Hochul announced the expansion of the state's...
WRGB
New York State Equal Rights Amendment now in the hands of voters for approval
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — On Tuesday, lawmakers in Albany voted yes to putting an expansion of the state’s ‘Equal Protection Amendment’ on the ballot in 2024. “Laws are good. Constitutional protections are much more important,” said NYS Senator Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan). The New York State...
thenewshouse.com
Syracuse is growing its post-criminalized cannabis industry and killing stigmas
Almost two years after New York State legalized recreational cannabis, Mike Golden and Anthony Cage, owners of The Higher Calling, a Syracuse business that sells cannabis paraphernalia and clothing, found themselves attending seminars, community events, rallies and gatherings all dedicated to running a cannabis-based business. They opened The Higher Calling...
WCAX
Equal Rights Amendment to be on N.Y. ballot
Vt. governor says lawmakers didn't address his concerns in new Affordable Heat Act. Concern is coming out of the Vermont governor's office over the new Affordable Heat Act introduced in the state Senate. Updated: 2 hours ago. Several local eateries have just been named James Beard Award semifinalists! Those awards...
wamc.org
Hochul presses for more revisions to New York's bail reform laws
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will press the state Legislature to adopt her plan to further revise the state’s controversial bail reform laws. But legislative leaders remain reluctant to make more changes without better data on the law’s true effects. The 2019 law ended many forms of cash...
Join the Empire State Fellows Program and get $85,000: A life-changing opportunity for New Yorkers
It always feels good to work for thousands, especially when you are jobless and have a family to take care of. In New York, there is no shortage of relief programs or payments. These are meant to benefit people in one way or the other.
Kathy Hochul suddenly backs protecting cops from lawsuits as she fights with Democrats
ALBANY — Fresh off a historic defeat at the hands of lefty fellow Democrats opposed to her pick to lead New York’s top court, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday she opposes the idea of making it easier to sue individual police officers. “I don’t support the repeal of that,” she said after dodging the “qualified immunity” issue for months while campaigning for a full term in office last year. “[What] I do support is stopping the denigration of people who take an oath to protect society,” she added. The comments come ahead of a Wednesday rally where progressives will begin a fresh push...
Need a New Fridge or Furnace? This New York Program Can Help
From time to time there is a special program that can really help some people who are in need of assistance. New York has several programs available that can step in and provide a helping hand for people all over the Empire State when they run into tough times. Some...
NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says no need to probe Kathy Hochul pay-to-play
ALBANY — State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Tuesday that her Democratic supermajority will not probe Gov. Kathy Hochul — despite mounting evidence of a $637 million pay-to-play scheme involving a donor tied to $300,000 in campaign cash to the governor. “I take her at her word,” Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) said about the governor’s ongoing denials of wrongdoing. “We have to remember – I think all of us do – where we were when we had to figure out what to do to protect the people of New York and you know, getting the COVID tests was a paramount importance,” Stewart-Cousins added...
O'Donnell: Natural gas ban will be part of Hochul's executive budget
“I expect this will be in her budget proposal,” said Albany insider Jack O’Donnell when asked about Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to end the sale of fossil fuel-powered heating equipment. “We should see it by February 1, when the budget is due.”
cnycentral.com
Public discussion about Micron's impact on the community to be held Feb. 8
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, along with village mayors and school superintendents will be hosting a conversation about the investment by Micron and what it means for the community. The discussion will be held on Feb. 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wellwood Middle School...
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
cnycentral.com
NYS Comptroller: Office of Children and Family Services needs to better-protect children
New York — New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is calling on New York’s Office of Children and Family Services to do better at protecting vulnerable children. The agency oversees the system that investigates reports of abuse. In an audit released Tuesday, the Comptroller says the agency needs to significantly improve how it reviews incidents of kids dying from it.
cnycentral.com
Concerned community members hold meeting looking for a solution for gun violence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A Community Takeback event was held Tuesday night with the goal of developing a transitional plan to combat drugs and gun related deaths. The meeting was brought about by the drive-by shooting death of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz last week. The case remains unsolved and gun...
