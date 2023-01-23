ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

When it comes to repairing your vehicle back to pre-accident condition Davis Paint & Collision Auto Center has been trusted for 30 years. Locally owned and operated, they believe in community involvement and family values. For more information about their services or employment opportunities, check them out online at paintandbody.com.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Luther Fire Department: Space heater starts fire, engulfs home in flames

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Luther Fire Department responded to a house fire on Thursday morning. Firefighters say there were three people in the home in the 21000 block of NE 150th when the fire began. The homeowner noticed the space heater started sparking and attempted to put the fire out with water but was unsuccessful.
LUTHER, OK
Swig holding grand opening for Edmond location on January 27

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Swig is holding a grand opening in Edmond on Friday, January 27. Swig is known for its customizable soda options and already has locations in Midwest City, Yukon, and Norman. The Edmond location is located at 1132 South Bryant Avenue. It marks the 47th Swig...
EDMOND, OK
OKCPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One person is dead after being hit by a car on Tuesday morning. According to police, the pedestrian was hit near SE 44th and Douglas before the snow moved in on Tuesday. Officials say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts emphasis on distracted driving dangers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is putting a special emphasis on distracted driving. The movement is dedicated to Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver in January 2015, and aims to remind people of the serious dangers of distracted driving. Dees and Trooper...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma City Zoo will soon be increasing ticket, membership prices

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced there will be a price increase on admission tickets and Zoo memberships beginning in February. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Oklahoma City Council members approved price adjustments to general admission prices for the OKC Zoo. Starting on Feb. 9, general adult admission will increase from $12 to $16, and admission for children ages 3 to 11 and seniors 65 years or older will increase from $9 to $13. Children who are two and younger receive free entry to the Zoo.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
3.5 magnitude earthquake reported east of Guthrie on Wednesday

LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — An earthquake was reported east of Guthrie in Logan County on Wednesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 3.5 magnitude quake. It was felt throughout central Oklahoma. Nearly 60 people reported they felt the quake. People reporting were near...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
How to prepare your car for winter weather and slick roads

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With snow in the forecast for Tuesday, Oklahomans are preparing for hazardous road conditions. Experts at AAA told Fox 25 that you should be checking your car's battery, tire pressure, and fluids to make sure that everything is working well and your vehicle is prepared for slick roads and cold temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Mid-Del Schools announce spectator policy changes in wake of shooting incident

DEL CITY (KOKH) — The Mid-Del School District announced changes to its spectator procedures on Tuesday after shots rang out following a recent basketball game against Millwood. The district announced the following spectator policy changes on Facebook:. Closed Games (Fans must be associated with participating schools) No Re-Entrance. Middle...
DEL CITY, OK
Insomnia Cookies opening first store in Edmond near UCO campus

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Insomnia Cookies is opening their first store in Edmond, just southeast of the University of Central Oklahoma's campus. The new Insomnia Cookies store will be located in The Shoppes at 1165 E. 2nd St. This location marks the fourth location in Oklahoma, and 234th store nationwide.
EDMOND, OK

