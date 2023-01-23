OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced there will be a price increase on admission tickets and Zoo memberships beginning in February. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Oklahoma City Council members approved price adjustments to general admission prices for the OKC Zoo. Starting on Feb. 9, general adult admission will increase from $12 to $16, and admission for children ages 3 to 11 and seniors 65 years or older will increase from $9 to $13. Children who are two and younger receive free entry to the Zoo.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO