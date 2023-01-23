Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com
okcfox.com
Luther Fire Department: Space heater starts fire, engulfs home in flames
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Luther Fire Department responded to a house fire on Thursday morning. Firefighters say there were three people in the home in the 21000 block of NE 150th when the fire began. The homeowner noticed the space heater started sparking and attempted to put the fire out with water but was unsuccessful.
okcfox.com
Traffic delays reported near airport after ranch dressing truck catches fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Westbound lanes of Airport Rd. near Macarthur will remain closed Wednesday morning as crews clean up the mess left behind after a semi-truck caught fire. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the semi-driver noticed his brakes were smoking around 6:30 Wednesday morning and pulled over.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Ranch to open in former Cowboy Ranch spot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Bricktown nightspot is reopening next month under a new name. Oklahoma Ranch will open in early February in the spot formerly occupied by Cowboy Ranch. Cowboy Ranch closed in early December after the owner Jeff Rogers allegedly didn't pay rent for nearly two...
okcfox.com
Swig holding grand opening for Edmond location on January 27
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Swig is holding a grand opening in Edmond on Friday, January 27. Swig is known for its customizable soda options and already has locations in Midwest City, Yukon, and Norman. The Edmond location is located at 1132 South Bryant Avenue. It marks the 47th Swig...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One person is dead after being hit by a car on Tuesday morning. According to police, the pedestrian was hit near SE 44th and Douglas before the snow moved in on Tuesday. Officials say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts emphasis on distracted driving dangers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is putting a special emphasis on distracted driving. The movement is dedicated to Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver in January 2015, and aims to remind people of the serious dangers of distracted driving. Dees and Trooper...
okcfox.com
Sobriety checkpoints, saturations planned in Garvin County on January 28
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — Authorities are planning to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturations in Garvin County on Saturday. The Pauls Valley area will be a focal point of the operation. The checkpoint will run from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: 4 in custody following police shooting in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Four suspects are behind bars following a shooting involving officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Police say they located a car in connection with a carjacking in the 6000 block of NW 10TH and Rockwell. Upon arrival, police found five people in...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City, Tulsa represented among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists on Wednesday. Oklahoma is well-represented on the list. Under the category of the best chef in the southwest, the following with ties to the Sooner State were named:. Andrew Black of Grey Sweater...
okcfox.com
OKCPD: 4 arrested, 1 at large following officer-involved shooting in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting on Monday. According to the police report, officers working undercover spotted a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 6600 block of NW 10th St. that had been taken in a carjacking. Police say there...
okcfox.com
Logan County deputies find body on Wednesday, identity remains unknown
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — The Logan County Sheriff's Office said the body of a male was found Wednesday in the area of Camp Drive and Santa Fe Road. Positive identification was unable to be made at the scene, and the body was brought to the Office of the Medical Examiner for identification.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Zoo will soon be increasing ticket, membership prices
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced there will be a price increase on admission tickets and Zoo memberships beginning in February. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Oklahoma City Council members approved price adjustments to general admission prices for the OKC Zoo. Starting on Feb. 9, general adult admission will increase from $12 to $16, and admission for children ages 3 to 11 and seniors 65 years or older will increase from $9 to $13. Children who are two and younger receive free entry to the Zoo.
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
okcfox.com
3.5 magnitude earthquake reported east of Guthrie on Wednesday
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — An earthquake was reported east of Guthrie in Logan County on Wednesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 3.5 magnitude quake. It was felt throughout central Oklahoma. Nearly 60 people reported they felt the quake. People reporting were near...
okcfox.com
How to prepare your car for winter weather and slick roads
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With snow in the forecast for Tuesday, Oklahomans are preparing for hazardous road conditions. Experts at AAA told Fox 25 that you should be checking your car's battery, tire pressure, and fluids to make sure that everything is working well and your vehicle is prepared for slick roads and cold temperatures.
okcfox.com
Man taken into custody after Edmond standoff, woman found dead inside home
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was taken into custody and a woman was found dead following a standoff at an Edmond home on Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a welfare check at a home near Castle Rock and Santa Fe. When they knocked on the door,...
okcfox.com
Mid-Del Schools announce spectator policy changes in wake of shooting incident
DEL CITY (KOKH) — The Mid-Del School District announced changes to its spectator procedures on Tuesday after shots rang out following a recent basketball game against Millwood. The district announced the following spectator policy changes on Facebook:. Closed Games (Fans must be associated with participating schools) No Re-Entrance. Middle...
okcfox.com
Mayor David Holt: 2023 'definitely' time to start talks on new Oklahoma City arena
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City mayor David Holt appears ready to restart conversations about a possible new arena for the Thunder. The chatter abruptly started in the summer of 2022, when Holt shocked many by bringing up the idea in his State of the City address. "If you're...
okcfox.com
Insomnia Cookies opening first store in Edmond near UCO campus
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Insomnia Cookies is opening their first store in Edmond, just southeast of the University of Central Oklahoma's campus. The new Insomnia Cookies store will be located in The Shoppes at 1165 E. 2nd St. This location marks the fourth location in Oklahoma, and 234th store nationwide.
