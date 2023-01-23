ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma parents share tragedy in push for abortion law change

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma City couple wants to change the state's abortion law to allow for the early births of babies with fatal conditions. Those are babies with no medical chance of survival after delivery. "I think that a lot of people want to loop this into...
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma State University admits to negligence after death of 3 research subjects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University is admitting to negligence after the death of three animals. Animal rights nonprofit, Stop Animal Exploitation, filed an official complaint with the U.S. Dept. Of Agriculture against Oklahoma State University, alleging unqualified personnel and animal handling violations, both federal crimes. “They’re negligent...
STILLWATER, OK
Lawmakers leave State Supt. Walters' budget presentation with more questions than answers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday State Superintendent Ryan Walters addressed the House Education Budget and Appropriations Committee. The meeting, meant to focus on the budget approved by the Board of Education, brought confusion from both sides of the aisle on the purpose of Walters presenting a budget worked on by previous State Supt. Joy Hofmeister.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wellness Wednesday: Flu and COVID both on the rise in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Flu season is well underway in Oklahoma and COVID-19 cases are becoming an increasing concern. Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health joins Fox 25's Wendy Suares to discuss the latest on flu and COVID and the newest research on vaccines and how they affect the COVID variants from spreading around right now.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts emphasis on distracted driving dangers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is putting a special emphasis on distracted driving. The movement is dedicated to Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver in January 2015, and aims to remind people of the serious dangers of distracted driving. Dees and Trooper...
TULSA, OK
SNAP emergency benefits to expire nationwide in February

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Human Services announced on Tuesday that emergency payments intended to increase households' monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in response to the pandemic will be coming to an end in February. These additional SNAP benefits were launched with the Families First Coronavirus Response...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Mid-Del Schools announce spectator policy changes in wake of shooting incident

DEL CITY (KOKH) — The Mid-Del School District announced changes to its spectator procedures on Tuesday after shots rang out following a recent basketball game against Millwood. The district announced the following spectator policy changes on Facebook:. Closed Games (Fans must be associated with participating schools) No Re-Entrance. Middle...
DEL CITY, OK
DeSantis proposes political party affiliation for Florida school board candidates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CITC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is encouraging individuals running for school boards throughout the state to be open about their political party affiliations. The proposal was part of the Republican's greater discussion on transparency while introducing the Teacher's Bill of Rights Monday. The legislation, which aims...
FLORIDA STATE
3.5 magnitude earthquake reported east of Guthrie on Wednesday

LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — An earthquake was reported east of Guthrie in Logan County on Wednesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 3.5 magnitude quake. It was felt throughout central Oklahoma. Nearly 60 people reported they felt the quake. People reporting were near...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

