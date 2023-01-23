Read full article on original website
Sobriety checkpoints, saturations planned in Garvin County on January 28
GARVIN COUNTY (KOKH) — Authorities are planning to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturations in Garvin County on Saturday. The Pauls Valley area will be a focal point of the operation. The checkpoint will run from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking...
Oklahoma parents share tragedy in push for abortion law change
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma City couple wants to change the state's abortion law to allow for the early births of babies with fatal conditions. Those are babies with no medical chance of survival after delivery. "I think that a lot of people want to loop this into...
OKCPD: 4 in custody following police shooting in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Four suspects are behind bars following a shooting involving officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. Police say they located a car in connection with a carjacking in the 6000 block of NW 10TH and Rockwell. Upon arrival, police found five people in...
Oklahoma State University admits to negligence after death of 3 research subjects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma State University is admitting to negligence after the death of three animals. Animal rights nonprofit, Stop Animal Exploitation, filed an official complaint with the U.S. Dept. Of Agriculture against Oklahoma State University, alleging unqualified personnel and animal handling violations, both federal crimes. “They’re negligent...
Oklahoma City, Tulsa represented among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists on Wednesday. Oklahoma is well-represented on the list. Under the category of the best chef in the southwest, the following with ties to the Sooner State were named:. Andrew Black of Grey Sweater...
Oklahoma advocates speak out on teacher pay ahead of education budget proposal
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Advocates for teachers are reacting to State Superintendent Ryan Walters' budget presentation on the House Floor. Many are concerned about some of his priorities. Teacher pay continues to be a divisive issue on both sides of the aisle. In his presentation to lawmakers, Walters...
Lawmakers leave State Supt. Walters' budget presentation with more questions than answers
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday State Superintendent Ryan Walters addressed the House Education Budget and Appropriations Committee. The meeting, meant to focus on the budget approved by the Board of Education, brought confusion from both sides of the aisle on the purpose of Walters presenting a budget worked on by previous State Supt. Joy Hofmeister.
OKCPD: 4 arrested, 1 at large following officer-involved shooting in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting on Monday. According to the police report, officers working undercover spotted a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 6600 block of NW 10th St. that had been taken in a carjacking. Police say there...
Oklahoma Ranch to open in former Cowboy Ranch spot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Bricktown nightspot is reopening next month under a new name. Oklahoma Ranch will open in early February in the spot formerly occupied by Cowboy Ranch. Cowboy Ranch closed in early December after the owner Jeff Rogers allegedly didn't pay rent for nearly two...
Wellness Wednesday: Flu and COVID both on the rise in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Flu season is well underway in Oklahoma and COVID-19 cases are becoming an increasing concern. Dr. Dale Bratzler with OU Health joins Fox 25's Wendy Suares to discuss the latest on flu and COVID and the newest research on vaccines and how they affect the COVID variants from spreading around right now.
Logan County deputies find body on Wednesday, identity remains unknown
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — The Logan County Sheriff's Office said the body of a male was found Wednesday in the area of Camp Drive and Santa Fe Road. Positive identification was unable to be made at the scene, and the body was brought to the Office of the Medical Examiner for identification.
OKCPD investigating overnight homicide in SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight on Monday. Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred near SW 29th St. and Blackwelder around 9:37 p.m. on Monday in a convenience store parking lot. According to the police report, there was allegedly...
Mayor David Holt: 2023 'definitely' time to start talks on new Oklahoma City arena
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City mayor David Holt appears ready to restart conversations about a possible new arena for the Thunder. The chatter abruptly started in the summer of 2022, when Holt shocked many by bringing up the idea in his State of the City address. "If you're...
Homeless Alliance conducting annual count of homeless population in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An annual count of people dealing with homelessness in Oklahoma City is happening Thursday. The survey, called the Point in Time Count, is done by the city and the Homeless Alliance. Teams of people from homeless service providers visit shelters, hot meal programs, and encampments...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts emphasis on distracted driving dangers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is putting a special emphasis on distracted driving. The movement is dedicated to Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver in January 2015, and aims to remind people of the serious dangers of distracted driving. Dees and Trooper...
SNAP emergency benefits to expire nationwide in February
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Human Services announced on Tuesday that emergency payments intended to increase households' monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in response to the pandemic will be coming to an end in February. These additional SNAP benefits were launched with the Families First Coronavirus Response...
Mid-Del Schools announce spectator policy changes in wake of shooting incident
DEL CITY (KOKH) — The Mid-Del School District announced changes to its spectator procedures on Tuesday after shots rang out following a recent basketball game against Millwood. The district announced the following spectator policy changes on Facebook:. Closed Games (Fans must be associated with participating schools) No Re-Entrance. Middle...
DeSantis proposes political party affiliation for Florida school board candidates
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CITC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is encouraging individuals running for school boards throughout the state to be open about their political party affiliations. The proposal was part of the Republican's greater discussion on transparency while introducing the Teacher's Bill of Rights Monday. The legislation, which aims...
3.5 magnitude earthquake reported east of Guthrie on Wednesday
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — An earthquake was reported east of Guthrie in Logan County on Wednesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 3.5 magnitude quake. It was felt throughout central Oklahoma. Nearly 60 people reported they felt the quake. People reporting were near...
