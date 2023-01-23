Horry County Fire Rescue receives new ladder, tower trucks

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — New equipment was delivered to rescue crews Monday in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews received a 2022 Pierce 100-foot tower truck for Station 7 in the Lake Arrowhead area, a 2022 Pierce 107-foot ladder truck for future Station 5 that will be located in the Hand community and a 2022 Pierce engine for Station 4 in the Forestbrook area, HCFR said.

“The two new ladder trucks expand HCFR’s options for aerial fire attacks, rescues and so much more, making our organization even more versatile in the way we can respond to all the emergencies of our residents and guests,” HCFR said in a Facebook post .

HCFR is proud to have new tools that will allow crews to best serve the public.

