ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hartselle Enquirer

American Legion Post 52 hosts annual speech contest

The annual American Legion Oratorical Contest was held Jan. 14 at Hartselle’s Post 52. The contestants were required to a present an 8–10-minute speech of some content of the U.S. Constitution of the contestant’s choosing, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the United States. The contest also required the contestant to speak for 3-5 minutes on a randomly drawn constitutional amendment, all without any notes.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan students graduate from JSU

Nearly 600 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University’s Fall 2022 commencement Dec. 16, including the following local students: Samantha Drake, Elisabeth Roberts and Wesley Tanner of Hartselle; Lauren Starke of Laceys Spring; and Joel Lamp and Mary Livingston of Decatur. Founded in 1883 as a...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
WAFF

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan’s jobless rate among lowest statewide

Morgan County ended 2022 with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state according to statistics released this past week by the Alabama Department of Labor. Morgan County’s jobless rate was 1.7 percent in December compared to 1.9 percent in November and 2 percent a year ago. The county’s record-low unemployment rate was 1.6 percent in April.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Flying high: Hartselle senior is dual enrolled in aviation program

Brayden McNeal is quite the unusual student at Hartselle High School. The senior in high school flies high as a private pilot. One of the more special aspects of McNeal’s many achievements, is that he is the first student in Hartselle to dual enroll in the Aviation Technology program at Wallace State Community College. The program provides training for professional and recreational pilots of both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, something that is right up McNeal’s alley.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Looking ahead: Growth on horizon for Hartselle, surrounding area

Leaders in the City of Hartselle are looking ahead and planning for future growth as plans for capital improvement projects get underway. Among those planned projects are a new library and fire station, according to Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison, who said properties for both projects are being sought now. “The...
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT-TV

New Executive Order to Remove State Motor Pool

One of Governor Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. One of Governor Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. The University of North Alabama Spring Enrollment …. The University of North Alabama has had its 15th consecutive semester of...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Athens mayor supports concerned residents regarding new asphalt plant

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Athens continue to express concerns over plans to build an asphalt plant near their neighborhood. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks has his own concerns about the planned asphalt plant Grayson Carter and Son Contracting wants to build on Moyers Road. ”I think the residents certainly...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets

The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County Health Ratings Jan. 9-14

Stop and Save, 1024 Somerville Road, SE, Decatur, 85. OH! Bryan’s Family Steak House, 727 Main St., W, Hartselle, 90. Marathon Fast Food, 2508 Highway 20, W, Decatur, 90. El Maderense Super Market Y Taque, 125 Austinville Road, SW, Decatur, 92. Waffle House, 2202 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 92.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters

Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters, 91 Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters, age 91, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. He was born on March 9, 1931, to John and Laura Livingston Waters. Bob grew up in a large loving family with his nine siblings in Hanceville, Alabama, and graduated from Hanceville High School in 1950. After high school, Bob joined the Air Force where he met his wife, Betty, who was an Air Force flight nurse. He proudly served his country for 21 years. His time of service included the Korean and Vietnam War Era.  Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Bob founded...
HANCEVILLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

This week’s high school basketball standings  

These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 23 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed. No. 1 Hartselle: 13-11, 2-1 No. 2 Decatur: 10-12, 1-1 No. 2 Cullman: 19-4, 1-1 CLASS 5A, AREA 15. No. 1 Russellville: 12-9, 5-0 No. 2 Lawrence County: 7-17,...
DECATUR, AL
thebamabuzz.com

These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas

You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?

There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
FLORENCE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy