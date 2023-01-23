Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
Hartselle Enquirer
American Legion Post 52 hosts annual speech contest
The annual American Legion Oratorical Contest was held Jan. 14 at Hartselle’s Post 52. The contestants were required to a present an 8–10-minute speech of some content of the U.S. Constitution of the contestant’s choosing, emphasizing the duties and obligations of a citizen to the United States. The contest also required the contestant to speak for 3-5 minutes on a randomly drawn constitutional amendment, all without any notes.
Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia leaving Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District
Two major cities and an electric utility are parting ways with the Greater Shoals Broadband Cooperative District.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan students graduate from JSU
Nearly 600 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University’s Fall 2022 commencement Dec. 16, including the following local students: Samantha Drake, Elisabeth Roberts and Wesley Tanner of Hartselle; Lauren Starke of Laceys Spring; and Joel Lamp and Mary Livingston of Decatur. Founded in 1883 as a...
WAFF
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan’s jobless rate among lowest statewide
Morgan County ended 2022 with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state according to statistics released this past week by the Alabama Department of Labor. Morgan County’s jobless rate was 1.7 percent in December compared to 1.9 percent in November and 2 percent a year ago. The county’s record-low unemployment rate was 1.6 percent in April.
Huntsville, Decatur, Guntersville sharpen vision for Tennessee River banks
More access. More recreational opportunities. Both are key dreams - and plans - of Alabama cities along the Tennessee River, and the Tennessee Valley Authority is helping those cities get there. A new discussion about the river is under way in the “Tennessee RiverLine” project, a TVA effort to create...
Hartselle Enquirer
Flying high: Hartselle senior is dual enrolled in aviation program
Brayden McNeal is quite the unusual student at Hartselle High School. The senior in high school flies high as a private pilot. One of the more special aspects of McNeal’s many achievements, is that he is the first student in Hartselle to dual enroll in the Aviation Technology program at Wallace State Community College. The program provides training for professional and recreational pilots of both helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, something that is right up McNeal’s alley.
WAFF
City leaders committed to affordable housing as pricey community comes to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In Madison County, those with big bucks will be moving into a new sprawling development in south Huntsville, with plans to include million-dollar homes near Grissom High School. City leaders, local Realtors and developers all explained what this means for the city, and how it came...
WHNT-TV
Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service Could Face $5,000 Fine Over Response Times | Jan. 24, 2023, 5 a.m.
The Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service (EMS) is facing a possible fine for failing to meet the city’s requirements for response time. Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service Could Face $5,000 …. The Decatur Morgan Ambulance Service (EMS) is facing a possible fine for failing to meet the city’s requirements for response...
Hartselle Enquirer
Looking ahead: Growth on horizon for Hartselle, surrounding area
Leaders in the City of Hartselle are looking ahead and planning for future growth as plans for capital improvement projects get underway. Among those planned projects are a new library and fire station, according to Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison, who said properties for both projects are being sought now. “The...
AHFA, City of Huntsville offer $4.5M in emergency rental assistance for residents
The City of Huntsville is partnering with the Alabama Housing Finance Authority (AHFA) to offer $4.5 million in emergency rental assistance (ERA) to the Rocket City's residents.
WHNT-TV
New Executive Order to Remove State Motor Pool
One of Governor Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. One of Governor Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. The University of North Alabama Spring Enrollment …. The University of North Alabama has had its 15th consecutive semester of...
Alabama father’s lawsuit seeking removal of school superintendent over COVID policy dismissed
A lawsuit that sought to remove the new Hartselle superintendent was thrown out by a Morgan County judge who said fears about the superintendent’s future actions were speculative and that there was no evidence the school board violated the Open Meetings Act. Brian Clayton, 52, was selected as superintendent...
WAFF
Athens mayor supports concerned residents regarding new asphalt plant
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Athens continue to express concerns over plans to build an asphalt plant near their neighborhood. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks has his own concerns about the planned asphalt plant Grayson Carter and Son Contracting wants to build on Moyers Road. ”I think the residents certainly...
WAAY-TV
Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets
The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Jan. 9-14
Stop and Save, 1024 Somerville Road, SE, Decatur, 85. OH! Bryan’s Family Steak House, 727 Main St., W, Hartselle, 90. Marathon Fast Food, 2508 Highway 20, W, Decatur, 90. El Maderense Super Market Y Taque, 125 Austinville Road, SW, Decatur, 92. Waffle House, 2202 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 92.
Obituary: Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters
Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters, 91 Robert Elmer (Bob) Waters, age 91, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023. He was born on March 9, 1931, to John and Laura Livingston Waters. Bob grew up in a large loving family with his nine siblings in Hanceville, Alabama, and graduated from Hanceville High School in 1950. After high school, Bob joined the Air Force where he met his wife, Betty, who was an Air Force flight nurse. He proudly served his country for 21 years. His time of service included the Korean and Vietnam War Era. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, Bob founded...
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 23 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed. No. 1 Hartselle: 13-11, 2-1 No. 2 Decatur: 10-12, 1-1 No. 2 Cullman: 19-4, 1-1 CLASS 5A, AREA 15. No. 1 Russellville: 12-9, 5-0 No. 2 Lawrence County: 7-17,...
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?
There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
Comments / 0