wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police make arrest in E. C. Glass High School threat
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after threats were made to the E. C. Glass High School principal on January 25. Around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department began investigating a call that was received by school staff. Staff says the caller told employees he was allegedly armed and intended to hurt another staff member.
Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police charge man in connection to 2021 murder
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has reported it has arrested a man for a murder from 2021. On Tuesday, Jan. 23 the Lynchburg Police Department Detectives arrested Markeem Devante Dance, 23, in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Erica Jade Boykin. The shooting happened at a Family Dollar on Fort Avenue on June 14, 2021. Boykin was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.
WSLS
Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for ABC store shoplifting suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say stole from an Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority store outside of Fredericksburg.
WHSV
Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Rask Florist in Staunton has been accused of felony charges, including embezzlement. The owner of the shop reported that his equipment was missing to Staunton Police, and investigators reportedly determined that the equipment was moved out of the property and up for sale.
cbs19news
CPD investigating two shootings in two days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
wfxrtv.com
WSLS
theriver953.com
ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
Mount Airy News
Woman accused of attempted murder
STUART, Va. — An Ararat woman is facing an upcoming court appearance on a charge of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly trying to stab a man and expressing a desire to kill him. She has been identified by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office as Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355...
wfxrtv.com
Police investigate bomb threat at a Wytheville Walmart
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is investigating a bomb threat that was called into a Wytheville Walmart on January 22. Around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, several first responders including the Virginia Tech Police Explosive Detection K9’s Wytheville Police Patrol went to Walmart after a bomb threat was received by employees.
Three inmates treated after weapon and contraband found at Southern Regional Jail
BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Three inmates are receiving medical care after Southern Regional Jail guards found a handmade weapon and other contraband inside the jail. According to Andy Malinoski, spokesperson for the State Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, staff responded Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to reports of possible contraband in the jail. Malinowski said guards secured […]
wfxrtv.com
Authorities confirm bodies found in New River are connected to double homicide
The medical examiner's office has identified a body pulled from the New River last Saturday as 25-year-old Jamie Frazier. Authorities confirm bodies found in New River are …. The medical examiner's office has identified a body pulled from the New River last Saturday as 25-year-old Jamie Frazier. Young Inspiration: Kat...
wfxrtv.com
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting that injured juvenile
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to police, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Garrett Street and Sixth Street SE. A juvenile male was hurt but is in stable condition. At this time,...
They held her captive in this home for 12 years. Now they're going to prison.
Three members of a Midlothian, Virginia family were sentenced to prison after they were convicted of holding a woman captive in their home for more than a decade.
wfxrtv.com
Coyote Caution
Why human-coyote encounters are more likely to happen from January to March, and what you can do to avoid them. Why human-coyote encounters are more likely to happen from January to March, and what you can do to avoid them. Young Inspiration: Kat Herrick and Lauren Roberts. Mental illness in...
WHSV
Name of woman found in New River released; cause of death determined as homicide
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman who was found in the New River Saturday. The woman was identified as 25-year-old Jamie Leigh Frazier, of Dublin. The medical examiner’s office concluded that Frazier’s cause of death was a homicide...
wfxrtv.com
Wytheville Police ask for help locating stolen Moped
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a stolen moped. Police say the bike was taken over the weekend and has a Virginia license plate, 55830M. (Photo courtesy: Wytheville Police Department) Wytheville Police asks anyone with information on...
