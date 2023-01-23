ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wytheville, VA

wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police make arrest in E. C. Glass High School threat

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after threats were made to the E. C. Glass High School principal on January 25. Around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department began investigating a call that was received by school staff. Staff says the caller told employees he was allegedly armed and intended to hurt another staff member.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WJHL

Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg Police charge man in connection to 2021 murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has reported it has arrested a man for a murder from 2021. On Tuesday, Jan. 23 the Lynchburg Police Department Detectives arrested Markeem Devante Dance, 23, in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Erica Jade Boykin. The shooting happened at a Family Dollar on Fort Avenue on June 14, 2021. Boykin was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WHSV

Staunton florist facing multiple felony charges

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Rask Florist in Staunton has been accused of felony charges, including embezzlement. The owner of the shop reported that his equipment was missing to Staunton Police, and investigators reportedly determined that the equipment was moved out of the property and up for sale.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

CPD investigating two shootings in two days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Students feeling emotional after multi-hour lockdown

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested in Lynchburg on Wednesday after threatening to harm the principal of E.C. Glass High School. The school received the call just before 8 a.m., and students and faculty were put on lockdown for over six hours while police investigated. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA
theriver953.com

ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Woman accused of attempted murder

STUART, Va. — An Ararat woman is facing an upcoming court appearance on a charge of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly trying to stab a man and expressing a desire to kill him. She has been identified by the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office as Janice Marshall, 70, of 2355...
ARARAT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police investigate bomb threat at a Wytheville Walmart

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is investigating a bomb threat that was called into a Wytheville Walmart on January 22. Around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, several first responders including the Virginia Tech Police Explosive Detection K9’s Wytheville Police Patrol went to Walmart after a bomb threat was received by employees.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WVNS

Three inmates treated after weapon and contraband found at Southern Regional Jail

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Three inmates are receiving medical care after Southern Regional Jail guards found a handmade weapon and other contraband inside the jail. According to Andy Malinoski, spokesperson for the State Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, staff responded Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to reports of possible contraband in the jail. Malinowski said guards secured […]
BEAVER, WV
wfxrtv.com

Authorities confirm bodies found in New River are connected to double homicide

ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

E. C. Glass High School on lockdown after threat against principal

LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting that injured juvenile

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to police, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Garrett Street and Sixth Street SE. A juvenile male was hurt but is in stable condition. At this time,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Coyote Caution

ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Wytheville Police ask for help locating stolen Moped

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a stolen moped. Police say the bike was taken over the weekend and has a Virginia license plate, 55830M. (Photo courtesy: Wytheville Police Department) Wytheville Police asks anyone with information on...
WYTHEVILLE, VA

