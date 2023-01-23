Read full article on original website
Charlie Norwood nurses rally to alert the public about staffing crisis
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registered nurses at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta joined thousands other members of National Nurses United holding demonstrations Thursday. The local nurses gathered Thursday morning outside the Charlie Norwood downtown location. They said they want the hospital industry to end their profession’s staffing...
Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?
What the Tech: Have you checked the radon levels in your home?. Whether it's a paper in class, a speech, a job interview or a presentation, center at AU works to meet that need.
Augusta leaders reject ambulance contract: What’s next?
‘I feel like I’m supposed to do this’: Mauled boy draws friends from around world. Why does the downtown Augusta crosswalk voice have a southern accent?. Sister and brother duo turn shared hobby into family business. What the Tech: Have you checked the radon levels in your home?
Former News 12 reporter writes book to teach kids key lessons
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our goal at News 12 is always to make a difference in the communities we report on and live in. That stays true even if we leave. Here’s how one of our former reporters published a book that can help teach your kids a valuable lesson.
Student organization aims to battle hunger by limiting food waste
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you make dinner, and you’re thinking about how good it’s going to be, you might not think about what happens to what you don’t eat. The numbers on how much food we waste may shock you. The non-profit Feeding America says the U.S. wastes about 130 billion meals a year. That’s enough food for every person in the country to have at least one meal a day, every day of the year.
Local Girl Scouts earn Presidential Volunteer Service Award
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three local Girl Scouts have been awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their dedication to helping others. Grovetown Councilwoman Ceretta Smith presented the medals to the girls Monday, but they’ll also be invited to a City Council meeting . Amani Wilson, Madison Cameron and...
Augusta mayor speaks out in favor of city-run ambulance service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Although Augusta doesn’t have the resources to do so right now, Augusta’s mayor says he’s in favor of the city launching its own ambulance service instead of contracting with a private provider. He spoke out Thursday, a day after the Augusta Commission approved...
Contractors take next steps toward Columbia County hospital
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We moved one step closer to shovels in the ground for a long-awaited hospital in Columbia County. The group overseeing construction invited local contractors to come out to find out how to bid on work to keep as many locals as they can on the project.
We’re learning more about plans to improve Broad Street in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are getting a clearer picture of the Broad Street improvement proposals. This would be from Milledge Road to East Boundary Street. And the plans include a park dedicated to James Brown. A contractor has not been selected for the project yet, but if the Augusta...
Ossoff seeks answers about brawl in youth program at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff confirmed Tuesday his office is looking into multiple fights that canceled the Youth ChalleNGe academy at Fort Gordon late last year. The brawl took place in October between 70 cadets at the academy that’s run by the National Guard at Fort Gordon....
Looking for a new job? Check out these upcoming events in CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new year has brought in new job opportunities. The city of Augusta, Augusta University, Department of Veterans Affairs, Augusta GreenJackets, Aiken County Public Schools, Masters Tournament, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and more are all hosting upcoming job expositions. City of Augusta. The Augusta Human...
Augusta National Women’s Amateur announces player
A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday. It’s national handwriting day, a farewell to Splash Mountain and a big welcome to comedienne Leanne Morgan. How Augusta school will be spending its $20,000 donation.
Augusta celebrity Wavy Man brightens the day for many
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have ever been in downtown Augusta, you may have seen a man waving and smiling, and not asking for anything in return. That man used to be homeless but not anymore. And during that period he started waving at cars passing by to try and brighten people’s days.
One on One with Richard Rogers | Update on economic developments in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have a better idea about our local economy after a conference hosted by University of Georgia’s College of Business. Cal Wray was the keynote speaker. He’s president of Augusta’s Economic Development Authority and talks one on one with Richard Rogers on what’s thriving in...
Emergency meeting to focus on Augusta ambulance service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after rejecting a contract with the city’s ambulance service provider, the Augusta Commission is being called back in an emergency meeting on emergency medical service. A special meeting has been called for the Augusta Commission for 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Lee N....
Here’s a first look at AU’s new Center for Writing Excellence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University’s Center for Writing Excellence has a grand opening Wednesday. The new space is about twice the size of the old center. They serve all Augusta University students, faculty, and staff and hope to start serving the community again. Whether it’s a paper in...
Dad returned to S.C. in murder case that sparked missing-child alert
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder suspect is back in South Carolina after being extradited in a case that sparked a nationwide hunt for a missing girl. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 47-year-old Antar Jeter was extradited Tuesday from Virginia, where he was found last month. Jeter is charged...
What’s the status of the McDuffie County Animal Shelter?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County Animal Shelter has faced serious allegations of abuse and neglect. Shortly after that, the county contacted the Department of Agriculture and the GBI to open an investigation. We’re talking to county leaders about what’s next for the shelter and when we can see...
Aiken mayor unveils partnership at State of the City address
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mayor of Aiken unveiled the new plan for the face of downtown Aiken after the original Project Pascalis imploded. The plan takes the $20 million in federal plutonium settlement funds and puts it towards a partnership with Savannah River National Laboratory, SRNL. We were live...
