Grand Junction, CO

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option

A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed

Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Snow on track to arrive on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
See Progress of New Community Center and Campus In Clifton

Good things are happening in Clifton, including the construction of the brand-new Clifton Community Campus. It's an exciting time for the residents of Clifton as they watch the construction of a $31 million project that got underway in 2022. Clifton doesn't seem to get a lot of respect in the Grand Valley, but this new facility is something the town can be super proud of and is going to turn some heads. It's going to make Clifton a much more attractive living option in the Grand Valley.
CLIFTON, CO
3 Vehicle crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?

2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
MONTROSE, CO
