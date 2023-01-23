Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cpr.org
In Grand Junction, Bendu the dog finds his people despite terminal cancer and full shelters
Bendu just has one of those lovable, squishy faces. Thought to be part Shar-Pei and part pitbull, the short-haired, brown-and-white dog has floppy jowls that hang down around his mouth, making him look sad even when he’s getting all the pets he wants. His new foster parents, Grand Junction...
Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily
Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures. One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it. Two Grand...
Need Cash? Seasonal Job Opportunities Available In Grand Junction
If you need a part-time job and want to supplement your current income, a seasonal job with the city of Grand Junction might just fit the bill. Seasonal Jobs Are Great Because They Are....Seasonal. Did you know the City of Grand Junction employs around 300 part-time employees? Some of those...
You Have to See the Least-Expensive Home for Sale in Montrose – It’s Beautiful!
You know me: I'm always scrolling around Realtor.com, looking for obscenely expensive or otherwise interesting homes. It's not the norm for me to spotlight one for its lack of expense. It's even rarer for me to spotlight a trailer. However, this home for sale on Marine Road just looks too good for me to not tell you about it.
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
Photos: These Adorable Puppies Will Make You Fall In Love Instantly
If you are feeling all warm and fuzzy inside right now, it's most likely a sign of puppy love. Who doesn't look at an adorable newborn puppy and go "awwwww....? You just can't help but feel that little tug on your heartstrings when you see one of these cute little pups just starting out their life's journey.
The Quest For Grand Junction Colorado’s Most Delicious Pie
National Pie Day is coming up Monday, January 23, 2023. Where's the best place in Grand Junction, Colorado to celebrate?. To many, the matter of pie is a serious matter. Since most budgets won't allow a trip to every pie joint in town, let's narrow this down a little. Where will you find the best pie in the valley?
nbc11news.com
Truck smashes through Grand Junction Police Station front door, ends up in lobby
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pickup truck smashed through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Station just after noon Wednesday, ending up several feet inside the lobby. Police confirmed that there are no injuries, but have indefinitely closed the station’s lobby. Our crews on scene could...
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
13 Colorado State Parks Within 90 Minutes of Grand Junction
The fact is, you don't have to travel far from Grand Junction to enjoy one of Colorado's awesome state parks. Here's a snapshot look at 13 Colorado state parks a short drive away from Grand Junction and what you can do when you get there. See All 42 of Colorado's...
KJCT8
Snow on track to arrive on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive with snow overnight Sunday or early Monday morning. This setup doesn’t necessarily scream big snow for us on the Western Slope, however. Snow Possible, but Could Choke. The setup is one that has become familiar...
Why Was Grand Junction High School Protesting Last Week?
If you found yourself driving past Grand Junction High School last Friday, January 20th, you likely noticed a rather large group of students outside holding signs in what appeared to be a protest. Now, a few days after the protest, we know much more about why the students were protesting...
KJCT8
Xcel energy offers new ways to track energy; what’s your cheapest option?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many Coloradans are raising questions about their current Xcel Energy bill, which may look higher this year compared to previous years. Customers now have the ability to either pay a flat rate for a whole day or pay based on time of use. When paying...
See Progress of New Community Center and Campus In Clifton
Good things are happening in Clifton, including the construction of the brand-new Clifton Community Campus. It's an exciting time for the residents of Clifton as they watch the construction of a $31 million project that got underway in 2022. Clifton doesn't seem to get a lot of respect in the Grand Valley, but this new facility is something the town can be super proud of and is going to turn some heads. It's going to make Clifton a much more attractive living option in the Grand Valley.
3 Vehicle crash on I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
Westword
The Man Behind the Curtain: While No One Paid Attention, What Happened to These Patients?
Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. This phrase is a comic highlight of 1939's The Wizard of Oz. It's sputtered by the supposed wizard after he's revealed to be not a great sorcerer, but a stranded showman gifted in humbug. But when the line is applied to...
Affidavit: Man intentionally drove into Grand Junction Police Department
A man was arrested for attempted murder and attempted assault after he allegedly intentionally drove into the Grand Junction Police Department Wednesday afternoon.
What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?
2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
nbc11news.com
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0