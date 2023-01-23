Read full article on original website
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
mocoshow.com
Suspect Arrested at Lakeforest Mall for Bank Robbery
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 37-Year-Old Jason Rollins, unknown address, with the bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Bank of America in the 400 block of N. Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg.
mocoshow.com
Gorilla Statue Stolen; Reward of up to $10,000 Offered for Information That Leads to Arrest of Suspect
Per MCPD: Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Services are investigating a theft of a gorilla statue that occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Design Emporium Antiques in the 4000 block of Howard Ave. in Kensington. Detectives have released video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery in Germantown; Victim Attacked After Placing PS4 for Sale on Snapchat
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section have released surveillance video of two armed robbery suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 11800 block of Regents Park Dr. for the report of a shooting. While investigating the shooting, an adult male stated he was the victim of an attempted robbery.
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old Forest Park High School student killed in shooting Wednesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old Forest Park High school student was shot and killed a few blocks away from the school, according to Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison at a press conference. Police say, at around 3:04 p.m. officers were sent to the rear alley behind the...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Commercial Burglary on Georgia Ave; Surveillance Photos of Suspects Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Tobacco Cloud store in the 11300 block of Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the two male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Police Seek Public Assistance In Identifying Suspect Allegedly Involved In Commercial Burglaries in Mt. Airy
Per the Maryland State Police: Police are seeking the identification of a suspect allegedly involved in three commercial burglaries. The suspect, pictured below, is identified as an African American man, 6’-6’4” tall and approximately 300+ lbs. He has a dark complexion and walks with a pronounced limp. The three burglaries occurred on December 31, 2022 in this order:
Veteran Prince George's County Police Officer Shoots Man Reaching For Gun
A 20-year-old Lanham man has been arrested after assaulting two Prince George's County police officers during a non-contact officer-involved shooting, authorities announce. Tyler Clendenen was taken into custody after the incident on Monday, Jan. 23, according to Prince George's County police. Investigators say that around 8:40 a.m., a resident called...
Police search for 3 home invasion suspects who posed as cops
GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a home invasion in Germantown, Maryland where the suspects allegedly posed as officers and demanded cash during the break-in. The home invasion occurred on Monday before 3 a.m. in the 21100 block of Archstone Way, according to the police report. Police were told that three armed suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks broke into the house and begun shouting, "Montgomery County Police, get down on the ground." The alleged invaders demanded money and property from the four people inside the house at the time.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a Germantown home invasion. On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:58 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the 21100 block of Archstone Way for the report of a home invasion that just occurred.
Police asking for public's help identifying group involved in shooting teens in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police released surveillance video of suspects involved in a shooting that injured two teenagers in Northeast Baltimore on January 17.The video shows four males walking and then firing shots.Officers responded around 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue for a reported shooting.When officers arrived, two 16-year-olds were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
dcnewsnow.com
Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bethesda; Driver Did Not Remain on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon around 3:15pm. According to MCPD, “a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian has Hampden Lane and Woodmont Avenue shut down towards Waverly Lane.” The victim has been transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The striking vehicle did not remain on scene. Drivers are advised to an seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed on Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified that 18-year-old man who was shot in east Baltimore earlier this week. Police say Marquis Stuckey was shot in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue just after 6:15 p.m. on January 24. Officers were initially called to that location because of...
Home invaders burst in, claim to be Montgomery County police in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators said three people with guns broke into a home Monday morning shouting, “Montgomery County police! Get down on the ground!.” before demanding money and items from the people who were inside the home. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the home invasion took place shortly before 3 […]
WUSA
Officer tased a high school student in Maryland, breaking up bathroom fight
Police say there was a fight in the bathroom at Henry Lackey High School. When the school resource officer tried to stop the fight they say a student struck him.
mocoshow.com
Blair High School Entered A Brief Lockdown Tuesday Afternoon After Reports of Gunshots Near the School; Incident Was Determined to be Fireworks
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of gunshots at the neighboring Woodmoor shopping center at approximately 1PM on Tuesday, along Colesville Rd near University Blvd East. The incident sent Blair High School into a lockdown from 1:18pm until 1:29pm and remained in a shelter-in-place until 1:40pm, when it was determined...
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Armed Robbery That Occurred Early Tuesday Morning
On January 24, at approximately 4:20 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 7600 block of Maple Avenue for the report of an attempt armed robbery. The victim was walking towards her front door when a suspect approached and blocked her from entering her building. The suspect attempted to take property from the victim unsuccessfully. The suspect fled in an unknown color older model jeep. The victim reported seeing a handgun protruding from the suspect’s front pocket.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County Police Officer caught in the act of lending a helping hand
ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County Police Officer was caught in the act of lending a helping hand on Wednesday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted out pictures of Cpl. Peek helping out a younger community member with their bike. In the tweet,...
