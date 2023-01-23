Read full article on original website
Related
Military.com
The Army Could Not Effectively Address Gen Z's Misconceptions About Army Life in 2022
In generations past, there were a few things we were sure we knew about joining the Army: You got money for college, free health care, access to VA home loans and you could retire after 20 years. Generation Z, the generation of Americans born after 1997, doesn't know any of that, according to a survey released last year -- but they also think they do.
MilitaryTimes
To recruit Gen Z, the top Marine makes an appeal to older generations
Amid a recruiting crisis throughout the military, the top Marine general thinks young people need to hear more about the value of serving. And not just from him. “As a nation, we need more parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, teachers and coaches to have candid conversations with young people about the value of military service,” Commandant Gen. David Berger wrote in a opinion piece Saturday in The Dallas Morning News.
MilitaryTimes
New DoD health agency director is ‘baddest woman in the Army’
The new director of the Defense Health Agency is a “wonder woman” and “the baddest woman in the Army,” said her former boss, the Army surgeon general. During Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland’s promotion ceremony Jan. 20, Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle praised Crosland for her character and her accomplishments and praised her parents for their guidance and the values they instilled.
KPBS
Struggling to meet its recruiting goals, the Navy is now accepting enlistees as old as 41
Matt Allen’s entire adult life has been a kind of laid-back dream. Hunting big waves, fronting a band, and now running a surfing school at one of the most beautiful beaches in Southern California. His lifestyle has been so idyllic that MTV even briefly built a reality show around...
Navy Times
When VA calls, veterans listen
One of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ most effective outreach efforts may be a simple telephone call to ask veterans if they have any questions. According to data to be released later this week by the Government Accountability Office, staffers in the VA Solid Start program were able to connect with more than 70% of recently separated servicemembers in fiscal 2021 to discuss health care benefits, program offerings and other veteran-related questions.
Military veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care
As of Tuesday, US military veterans in an "acute suicidal crisis" can receive free treatment including inpatient care up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days.
Army Times
National Guard pushing for health insurance, better pay, more training
The National Guard is in a bit of a turnaround period. After two decades of high operational tempo during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that at times made Guard service as much of a commitment as active duty status, the component is taking stock of what it does and what it can offer.
Military.com
Soldiers Need to Check If Their Families Have Health Care After IT Snafu Kicked 25,000 Beneficiaries Off Tricare
Soldiers need to check their health benefits to assure they and their families were not accidentally disenrolled after a technical snafu caused Tricare beneficiaries to be booted from the system last week. Twenty-five thousand Tricare beneficiaries were removed from coverage on Jan. 16 due to an error related to the...
Army Times
Troops can’t get discharge forms or retire due to Army’s HR transition
Soldiers trying to leave the Army currently have their lives on hold due to a systems outage blocking their discharge paperwork, the service confirmed to Army Times Wednesday. The outage, which is preventing the Army from issuing DD-214 discharge forms or processing retirement requests for approximately 4,000 troops, is due to “data processing issues,” according to the spokesperson for the service’s personnel directorate, Lt. Col. Joseph Payton.
Army Times
New ‘black box’ pilot program aims to reduce military rollover deaths
Three-and-a-half years after Marine 1st Lt. Hugh Conor McDowell was killed when the light armored vehicle he was commanding rolled into a ditch during training at Camp Pendleton, California, a provision carrying his name that will mandate data collection on military-operated vehicles became law. Now, his father wants to ensure greater accountability for senior leaders when Marines die in training accidents.
Army Times
Very few low-income troops eligible for Basic Needs Allowance so far
In the few weeks since the Basic Needs Allowance for low-income military families took effect Jan. 1, the services have identified only 85 service members who may be eligible. Those numbers include Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force members, and represent less than 0.000167% of the combined active enlisted force of those services in pay grades E1 through E5 — roughly 507,800.
Calls by Tennessee veterans double after expansion of VA healthcare benefits
More than 100,000 veterans in Tennessee may have been exposed to toxic substances during their military service and could be eligible for newly expanded healthcare benefits, according to the state’s department of veteran’s services. In August, President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law, expanding Veterans Administration benefits for men and women who were […] The post Calls by Tennessee veterans double after expansion of VA healthcare benefits appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Army Times
Military probing whether cancers linked to nuclear silo work
Nine military officers who had worked decades ago at a nuclear missile base in Montana have been diagnosed with blood cancer and there are “indications” the disease may be linked to their service, according to military briefing slides obtained by The Associated Press. One of the officers has died.
Army Times
Army reservist stole $53,000 while on the job
An enlisted Army reservist soldier pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to defrauding the government of at least $53,000. Sgt. 1st Class Jared Romine Barton, 39, of Nauvoo, Alabama, submitted false travel claims and time cards for reimbursement for travel he didn’t take, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office release.
Army Times
Army vet sentence for money, weapons support of Syrian terrorists
A federal judge in New Jersey has sentenced an Army veteran two nearly three years in prison after she admitted to providing money, weapons and ammunition to a terrorist organization in Syria. Maria Bell, 55, also known as “Maria Sue Bell” received a 34-month sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to...
Army Times
Bataan Death March POW remains identified
Officials have identified the remains of a 20-year-old Army corporal who died as a prisoner of war following the infamous 65-mile Bataan Death March in the Pacific theater during World War II. Cpl. Franklin H. Bennett, of Glendive, Montana, died on July 19, 1942, and was buried along with other...
What to Know About Vietnam’s Living Wage Experiment
Among the morass of issues that plague the fashion industry, living wages have to be among the most contentious. Garment workers, particularly those toiling in the global South, are chronically underpaid, which means they’re almost always struggling to pay for food, shelter, medicine and other necessities. When Covid-19 hit, hundreds of thousands who were laid off or had their hours truncated teetered on the brink of starvation and destitution. Economic precarity isn’t just a symptom of a broken system, but it’s the reason the system is able to function with alacrity in the first place. On average, workers who stitch up...
Comments / 0