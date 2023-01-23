Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Canucks ready to 'start something fresh' with Tocchet as coach
VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks are eager to start a new chapter with Rick Tocchet as coach. Tocchet replaced Bruce Boudreau as Canucks coach Sunday, less than 16 hours after Boudreau fought back tears on the bench and with the media following a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Tocchet ran his first practice Monday and admitted there isn't much time to implement all the system changes he's looking to make prior to making his debut with Vancouver on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, NBCSCH, ESPN+, SN NOW), but his players seemed willing to try a different approach after losing 10 of their past 11 games in regulation.
Will Cuylle’s hometown NHL debut gives Rangers needed physical boost
Will Cuylle will make his NHL debut with the Rangers Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs in front of his friends and family in his home city of Toronto. Sometimes, the story naturally unfolds better than it could’ve ever been written. This is one of those times, as Cuylle prepares to begin his NHL career two years, three months and 20 days after the Rangers traded Lias Andersson to the Kings for the right to draft the big-bodied winger in 2020. It may be the birth of Cuylle’s career, but the Rangers’ corresponding move indicated the potential downfall of another. In addition...
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald on Wednesday. Nieto has 15 points (8 goals and 7 assists) in 40 games with the San Jose Sharks this season. This will be Nieto's...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Ducks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (26-17-3) VS ANAHEIM DUCKS (14-29-5) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a six-game winning streak, the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude Sports. LAST TIME OUT. Colorado won their sixth-consecutive game Tuesday...
Detroit Red Wings game vs. Montreal Canadiens: Time, TV channel, more info
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, 48 points) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, 43) Where: Centre Bell in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra. Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates). • Box score. Game notes: The Red Wings are 4-5-1 in their past 10 games, including a 3-2 victory over...
Clayton News Daily
Sabres stay hot on road with win over Blues
Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists as the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the St. Louis Blues 5-3 Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who improved to 11-2-1 in their last 14 road games. Owen Power and Dylan Cozens also scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Coyotes, Sabres
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense and penalty-killing help. Who have they potentially identified as a fit? Are the Calgary Flames ready to go out and acquire a scoring winger? Would the Arizona Coyotes trade Karel Vejmelka?. Finally, are the Buffalo Sabres going...
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks
The Colorado Avalanche, who are on the rise in the defense of their Stanley Cup title with six consecutive wins, pulled off a four-player trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley are headed to Colorado, with forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob...
Canucks beat Blackhawks 5-2 in Tocchet's debut as coach
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — After a week of disruptions and distractions, the Vancouver Canucks were finally able to concentrate on playing hockey and they rewarded new coach Rick Tocchet with a win in his first game behind the bench. Dakota Joshua and Sheldon Dries scored 34 seconds apart in the third period, and the Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday night in Tocchet’s debut. “It felt a little different having a new coach back there,” said Joshua, who scored his seventh goal of the season and fought Chicago’s Connor Murphy in the first period. “It was everybody pulling together, wanting to take a step in the right direction. “We seemed to all be on the same page for most of the night. We’ll be looking to follow up that performance tomorrow (in Seattle).”
Rangers fall to Maple Leafs in OT despite Kid Line’s strong night
TORONTO — Had the Rangers come away with the win in regulation against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night, Jimmy Vesey said, it would have highlighted their 60-minute effort and defensive game. But they didn’t win. With just over four minutes left in the third period during an inevitable push by Toronto, defenseman Timothy Liljegren put back a rebound to tie up the score and force overtime. Maple Leafs star forward Mitchell Marner then scored 19 seconds into the extra period to hand the Rangers the 3-2 loss at Scotiabank Arena. In the matter of 4 ½ minutes, the Rangers went from a...
Red Wings head to Montreal looking to extend win streak before All-Star Break | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their winning ways before the All-Star break as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Game: Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8) v.s. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3) When: Thursday, January 26th. Time: 7:0 PM ET. Where: Bell Centre. Where to Watch: Bally Sports...
Comments / 0