Jacqueline Dean remembers when the city built the roller rink in Over-the-Rhine in the 1970s — the feeling of freedom she had as a teenager gliding across the hardwood floor on her custom skates; the determination to get back out on the rink and learn more even after she fractured an ankle; the lights and colors and the diverse music, from Elton John to funk and jazz. And most of all, the many friends she met at the rink they once called "the Hub."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO