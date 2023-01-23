Read full article on original website
Four Chefs and Two Restaurants in Cincinnati Are Semifinalists in the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards
The nominees will be announced on March 29 and winners will be celebrated at an awards ceremony in June.
WLWT 5
Zip's Cafe honors Sam Hubbard with his own burger
CINCINNATI — A new burger crafted by Sam Hubbard himself is now being featured at Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout. The Playoff Patty seems to already be a fan favorite. One person commented on Zip's Facebook page, saying, "Hadn’t been there in years and stopped in today. That Playoff Patty was worth the trip."
Broadway in Cincinnati's 2023-2024 Season Includes Several Award-Winning Musicals
Broadway in Cincinnati's upcoming season includes musical renditions of cult classics like Mrs. Doubtfire and Beetlejuice.
dayton.com
Cajun restaurant opens in downtown Miamisburg
Rajun Cajun Grill has opened its first brick-and-mortar location in downtown Miamisburg after traveling to different fairs, festivals and pop-ups over the last four years. “What we try to do is make good food and bring people together,” said David R. Vaughn, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Melissa. Usually good food does that, so we figured why not go bigger.”
tmpresale.com
Ella Mai – The Heart On My Sleeve Tours show in Cincinnati, OH May 27th, 2023 – pre-sale password
The Ella Mai – The Heart On My Sleeve Tour pre-sale password has been added!. Anyone with a working presale information will have the chance to buy tickets ahead of the general public. You might not get another opportunity to watch Ella Mai – The Heart On My Sleeve...
addictedtovacation.com
8 Unique Day Trip Destinations Around Cincinnati
Cincinnati’s convenient location makes it a great jumping-off base to several amazing destinations. Here are some of the best day trips from Cincinnati. What are the best day trips to take around Cincinnati?. Some of the best day trips from Cincinnati include Columbus in Ohio, Red River Gorge in...
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
Earth Wind & Fire is Coming to Cincinnati! Get Presale Info Here
The legendary band Earth Wind and Fire is coming to Cincinnati on June 28th to the PNC Pavilion!
wvxu.org
Residents rally around Over-the-Rhine's roller rink as it faces an uncertain future
Jacqueline Dean remembers when the city built the roller rink in Over-the-Rhine in the 1970s — the feeling of freedom she had as a teenager gliding across the hardwood floor on her custom skates; the determination to get back out on the rink and learn more even after she fractured an ankle; the lights and colors and the diverse music, from Elton John to funk and jazz. And most of all, the many friends she met at the rink they once called "the Hub."
dayton.com
Dayton business owners to battle in chicken competition
Steven Earnest, owner of Lord of the Wings, and Michael Baxter, owner of Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, will battle it out in a chicken competition Saturday, March 4 at The Arena Sports Bar in Dayton. “He said he has the best chicken (and) I said I have the best chicken,...
WLWT 5
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona celebrates 6th birthday with cake
Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona turned 6 years old Tuesday, and she celebrated in a big way. Fiona will, of course, was presented with a birthday cake fit for a queen. Born six weeks premature at the Cincinnati Zoo on Jan. 24, 2017, Fiona weighed only 29 pounds at birth — 25 pounds less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species. She survived because of her animal care team's tireless efforts to save her, and she has inspired many to care about her species and wildlife.
wvxu.org
Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
WLWT 5
Tour bus company again offering round-trip rides to Kansas City for Bengals game
CINCINNATI — Are you wanting to go on a road trip to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC championship game this weekend?. DeBolt Tours, which is a travel service, will be once again taking Bengals fans on a road trip on a motorcoach bus from Cincinnati to Kansas City for the game.
WLWT 5
Auto robbery reported on Magnolia Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Auto robbery reported on Magnolia Street in Over-the-Rhine. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
As she turns 6, Cincinnati's favorite hippo Fiona is coming into adulthood
Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona is turning six years old Tuesday and as her zoo keepers say, she's finally coming into adulthood. Zookeeper Mark Tewes says it's hard to believe Fiona is already six. "As she's getting kind of getting older, we are seeing Fiona come into her maturity as...
Send Those Refunds: You need these Cincinnati Bengals shirts
The Bengals are eyeing their second-straight Super Bowl appearance. So you're going to want to check out BreakingT's latest Cincinnati Bengals shirts. In the snow, Joey B led the boys to a dominating win over the Buffalo Bills, punching their ticket to the AFC Championship game. Cincinnati is a slim 1.5-point favorite against Kansas City and Joe Burrow is undefeated against KC in his career.
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
WLWT 5
Game day weather: What to expect in Cincinnati, Kansas City for AFC Championship
CINCINNATI — In just a few days, the Cincinnati Bengals will be facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship. Whether you're headed to the game, watching from a bar or home in Cincinnati, expect chilly temperatures. There's a little warm-up on the way for the...
Billboards Around Buffalo, New York Trolling Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati bakery celebrates Joe Burrow with king cake
In 2022, the treat got a makeover to celebrate the success of Joe Burrow's skill playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.
