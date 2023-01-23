ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Eddie Murphy talks new movie ‘You People’ and the joys of Zoom

By Christine Samra, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pw4hv_0kOciUER00

While the world slowly returns to normalcy since the start of the pandemic, Eddie Murphy has fully embraced Zoom culture.

“I just have to come downstairs and sit down. I’ve done these interviews and sometimes they’ll be like ‘this is the first time I’ve talked to you and you seem so relaxed.’ It’s because I’m downstairs in my house,” he revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

The comedy legend stars in the big Netflix movie “You People,” alongside Nia Long, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and more stars.

Murphy plays the potential father-in-law to Jonah Hill in the film. Hill and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris both wrote the script. As soon as Murphy read it, he was on board.

“It’s a nice little way to do a romantic comedy. Most romantic comedies don’t have an edge to them,” he explained. “This has this racial conversation going on and racial tension is at a fever pitch in the country. So, it couldn’t be more timely.”

“It’s the closest you’ll get to ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,'” he laughed.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum sat down with Sam just weeks after receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes. Upon receiving the honor he poked fun at Will Smith’s infamous slap during his acceptance speech.

When asked what made him come up with that, Murphy chalked it up to it just being “a joke.”

“Just a good solid joke! I can still write a joke,” he explained.

He also revealed that he ran the one-liner by friend Arsenio Hall ahead of time, who gave him the thumbs up. The “Coming to America” costars still run their material by each other to this day, especially since Hall still does standup.

Would Murphy himself ever return to the standup stage?

“I have an interest in doing a stage show, and standup would be a part of it,” Murphy said. “I would love to put together a show that had standup, that had music- almost like something you’d see on Broadway.”

The “Beverly Hills Cop” actor said the idea came to him right before the pandemic and it’s still “in the back of his head.”

“I want to do something live, but like nobody’s ever done!”

“You People” drops on Netflix on Jan. 27. It’s also playing now at the Bay Theater in the Palisades.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Family says son who died from fentanyl overdose bought drugs through Snapchat

The FBI is investigating the popular social media app Snapchat and its potential role in fentanyl overdose deaths. Investigators say teenagers use the app to purchase what they believe are prescription drugs, without knowing the actual drugs they’re receiving. Authorities are working to prevent the troubling rise in deaths as teens continue connecting with drug […]
KTLA

Women arrested for allegedly torturing boy in Rialto for years

Two women were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly torturing a young boy in Rialto for years from the time he was six months old. The suspects were identified as Juanita Shorty, 69, and Lenora Harrell, 51, by Rialto police. The victim is a 12-year-old boy who allegedly endured physical and emotional abuse from the women […]
RIALTO, CA
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
ETOnline.com

Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes

Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
ETOnline.com

Eddie Murphy Reveals If He Approves of His Children's Significant Others (Exclusive)

Eddie Murphy may play dad roles more often, but his characters rarely reflect his real-life experiences. The father of 10 opened up about his family while talking to ET about his upcoming film,You People, a Netflix comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Murphy plays the overbearing father of a smitten Lauren London, whose romance goes awry when she introduces her parents to her boyfriend.
TheWrap

Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)

Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
Collider

Baz Luhrmann’s 'Elvis' Returns to Theaters for Special Limited Engagement

As a testament to the immense work put into Baz Luhrmann’s creative and production skills for the making of the Elvis Presley biopic astutely titled Elvis, the film has today garnered eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Austin Butler. For fans of the musical icon and those who loved the biopic, this will come across as good news. However, there is, even more, to get excited about.
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Deadline

Razzie Awards Nominations: ‘Blonde’ Leads Films With 8 Nods; Tom Hanks Listed Twice For ‘Elvis’ & ‘Pinocchio’

Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde landed eight nominations from this year’s Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture.  Announcing the film’s Razzies haul, the organization described the biopic as a film that “explores the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe…by continuing to exploit her posthumously.” Dominik also picked up Worst Screenplay and Director nominations.  Rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s stoner comedy Good Mourning trails Blonde with seven nominations. The Razzies called the flick a “laugh-free stoner comedy achieving the rare feat of scoring a perfect ZERO on Rotten Tomatoes.” Kelly, who shares co-writing and screenplay credits with Mod Sun, racked up four noms, including worst...
KTLA

KTLA

98K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy