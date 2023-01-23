ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naval Station Mayport holding an active shooter exercise Tuesday

By Steven Ponson
WOKV
 2 days ago
Jacksonville FL — On Tuesday, Naval Station Mayport will hold an active shooter exercise. We’re told you will see an increased presence of emergency vehicles on the base, possible slowdowns at base gates, and sounds of simulated gunfire.

This is a regularly scheduled exercise, and it is not in response to any specific threat.

If you have questions or concerns, you can contact the Naval Station Mayport Public Affairs Office at 904-629-7145.

WOKV

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

