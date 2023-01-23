ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Rep. Michael Guest is new House Ethics Committee chair

By Adam Ganucheau
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lveSv_0kOciIsx00
Michael Guest is interviewd by media after winning the U.S. House District 3 Primary Runoff election Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Credit: Eric J. Shelton, Mississippi Today/ Report for America

U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, a Republican who represents Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District, will chair the House Ethics Committee.

Guest, elected in 2019 to replace former Rep. Gregg Harper, will oversee the committee that investigates alleged violations of the House rules by representatives and staff, among other duties.

“It’s necessary that the People’s House maintain the ethical standards of the people who elected us,” Guest said in a statement. “I’m honored to lead the committee that will maintain the level of integrity that the American people expect from their representatives.”

The House Ethics Committee is made up of 10 total members — five of each party, which is unusual in the lower chamber. The party with majority control of the House gets to name its chair.

Guest had previously served as ranking member of the committee in the last Congress, when Democrats still enjoyed a majority. He was promoted to ranking member in August 2022 after Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana died in a car accident.

Last week, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy named Guest to the powerful House Appropriations Committee — a key appointment that will stand to benefit Mississippi, the state that receives the most federal funding.

Guest carries on a long legacy of Mississippians serving on appropriations committees in both chambers of Congress. Former U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo, who was defeated by Mike Ezell the 2022 election, previously served on the House Appropriations Committee.

