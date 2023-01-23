Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
u.today
Vitalik Buterin Transfers $11.16 Million Worth of Ethereum (ETH) Between Wallets, What's Happening?
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
cryptopotato.com
IMF Recommends 5-Point Crypto Regulation Scheme
The International Monetary Fund issued a five-point cryptocurrency recommendation scheme. As global influencers rubbed elbows at Davos, the IMF issued recommendations for crypto to global regulators. Depending on who you ask, crypto regulation could hurt the industry or open up vast new markets for normie investors. In a note published...
Will Coinbase Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2040?
The cryptocurrency exchange could be a major multibagger -- or not.
Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape
Uniswap, Polygon, and BitDAO are ahead of important transformational trends in the crypto industry.
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: Barry Silbert keeps quiet as Genesis goes down in flames
Just two months after the collapse of FTX, Genesis is following suit. Against an increasingly disheartening backdrop of “Big Cryptos” going bust, Barry Silbert’s cryptocurrency lender, Genesis Global Holdco, is the latest firm to file for bankruptcy, and if things always come in three, it might not be the last.
usethebitcoin.com
How BudBlockz (BLUNT) is Igniting a Spark for Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) Holders
The crypto industry constantly evolves and expands, providing investors with new and exciting investment opportunities. The growth of blockchain technology has led to various new cryptocurrencies and ecosystems designed to provide a secure and transparent way to invest and transact. One of the most exciting growth areas within the crypto...
coingeek.com
Universal digital payments network for stablecoins and CBDCs unveiled at Davos
As policymakers converged in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF), three entities seized the opportunity to launch a payment network designed to encourage interoperability between stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). China-backed Red Date Technology, German consultancy firm GFT and DLA Piper’s TOKO announced the Universal Digital Payment...
CoinTelegraph
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
financefeeds.com
Reflecting on 2022: making it through the crypto winter – Robert Quartly-Janeiro, CSO at Bitrue
The cryptocurrency world saw a dramatic upheaval in 2022, as a string of negative events — which will, apparently, shape the industry’s future in 2023 and beyond — occurred throughout the year. If I had to describe the situation in two words, I would choose ‘losses’ and ‘trust’ (or lack thereof).
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
Ethereum Altcoin Nearly Doubles On Potential Coinbase Listing
Threshold (CRYPTO: T) is up over 94%, hours after Coinbase COIN said it is adding it to its listing roadmap. What Happened: Threshold is a small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum ETH/USD. Coinbase announced its roadmap for the listing of T coin, a signal that Threshold may soon join the...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Breaks Past $1.6K But is a Short-Term Correction Imminent? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum’s price has been on the rise for quite a while now after breaking above the $1300 resistance level. While the positive trend remains on higher timeframes, some signs are suggesting that at least a short-term correction is quite probable. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the...
