ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office: Man dead in Macon Co. crash

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A single-vehicle crash outside of Macon left one person dead Wednesday morning, the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened on Andrews Street Road near the intersection with Riley Road. Officials said passing drivers discovered a wrecked SUV in a field around 8:15 a.m. and reported it to the Sheriff’s […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man killed in Macon County crash identified

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
MACON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Arrest after shooting reported in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police in Peoria Heights are now saying one person is in custody in connection with an early morning shooting Tuesday. Peoria County Jail records indicate Benjamin Ely, 21, Peoria Heights, is facing five different felony weapons-related charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Discharge, Possession of a Firearm with No Valid FOID card, Possession of Ammunition with No FOID Card, and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Heights Police arrest suspect in shots fired call

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Peoria Heights Police Deputy Chief Chris Ahart confirms the name of the person arrested in connection with a Tuesday call for shots being fired in the 3900 block of North Illinois. Benjamin A. Ely, 21, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon,...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
1470 WMBD

Man charged by grand jury with seriously injuring baby

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a Hanna City man for allegedly assaulting a baby earlier this month. The grand jury is charging Alexander King, 21, with Aggravated Battery, a Class X felony, and Aggravated Domestic Battery, a Class Two felony. The indictment alleges King...
HANNA CITY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Planned Parenthood arson suspect has extensive criminal history

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe man accused of the Planned Parenthood arson in Peoria on January 15 has an extensive criminal history dating back 20 years, court and jail records show. Tyler Massengill has been arrested more than 25 times in Peoria County. Peoria County court records show...
CHILLICOTHE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

WATCH: The many mugshots of Tyler Massengill

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man charged with being the Planned Parenthood arsonist has a lengthy rap-sheet and the mugshots to prove it. Peoria County court records show Massengill is on probation for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to a residence. He also served time in prison for theft in 2016.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Authorities Investigating Train-Pedestrian Incident In Springfield

Sangamon County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man may have been struck by a freight train while lying on or near tracks at the northeastern edge of Springfield. A Norfolk and Southern railroad employee notified authorities around 10:15am Tuesday that the train had “possibly” struck the man...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Collision alert for Peoria County

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s office has issued a traffic collision alert Wednesday morning in Peoria county. Emergency communication officials suggest individuals that are involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured should exchange information and report the accident in person. Citizens are urged...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Missing teen has been located

UPDATE (6:56 p.m.) – Darryl Steel has been located. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a high-risk missing teen. 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:20 p.m., and was last seen that...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Person in custody in Planned Parenthood arson investigation, formally charged by feds

PEORIA, Ill. – A suspect is now in custody for a recent fire at Planned Parenthood of Peoria. Tyler Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe, was arrested Tuesday by Peoria Police. He was charged Wednesday by federal prosecutors with the federal equivalent of an Aggravated Arson charge, “Malicious Use of Fire and an Explosive to Damage, and Attempt to Damage, Property Used In and Affecting Interstate Commerce.”
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Heights home heavily damaged in late night fire

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A Peoria Heights home has major fire and smoke damage after a Wednesday night fire. In a post on Facebook, The Peoria Heights Fire Department says it happened around 10:20 PM Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Robin Court. There, firefighters saw a...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
1470 WMBD

Man, indicted for murder, now charged in third separate case

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man charged with one of the city’s homicides from last year, has been indicted by a grand jury for the third time in the last month on separate cases. This time, a grand jury Tuesday filed two counts of Home Invasion, and single...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Man found guilty of attempted murder in Galesburg shooting

GALESBURG (25 News Now) - A Knox County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty of attempted murder for a shooting that happened in Galesburg almost a year ago. After a three-day trial, the jury deliberated about an hour before returning guilty verdicts against Brandon Wilson, who was arrested for shooting someone in the torso at the Belle Isle Apartments on North West Street in Galesburg on March 3, 2022.
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy