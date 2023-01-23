Read full article on original website
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Earth currently experiencing a sixth mass extinction, according to scientists | 60 Minutes
Leading biologist tells Scott Pelley humans would need “five more Earths” to maintain our current way of life.
Tri-City Herald
Poop trail seen by satellites leads to discovery of new penguin colony in Antarctica
Scientists in Antarctica identified a new colony of emperor penguins after spotting poop stains on satellite imagery. Researchers in Antarctica were looking at satellite imagery and spotted a trail of brown-colored stains, according to the British Antarctic Survey’s news release from Thursday, Jan. 20. The brown stains were penguin...
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
msn.com
Scientists Find Rare 17-Pound Meteorite, an Unusually Heavy Space Rock
Antarctica is a wonderland for meteorite hunters. Dark rocks stand out against the pale, snowy landscape and the dry climate helps to preserve them. A team of researchers went searching for meteorites in Antarctica and discovered a rare prize: a jumbo 16.7-pound (7.6 kilogram) meteorite. The meteorite was one of...
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species
According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
Time tunnel: why an Australian expedition is drilling through 2.6km of Antarctic ice
When it reaches about 2.6km beneath the Australian camp at Antarctica’s Little Dome C, the drill will hit ice with tiny pockets of air about 1.5m years old. The last time those molecules were in the planet’s atmosphere, our human ancestor homo erectus was just working out how to harness fire to cook and stay warm.
Mars meteorite that crashed to Earth contains 'huge diversity' of organic compounds
A new study into the Tissint meteorite, which crash-landed in Morocco in 2011, revealed a wide array of organic compounds hidden in the rare space rock.
BBC
Antarctic: Giant iceberg breaks away in front of UK station
A big iceberg roughly the size of Greater London has broken away from the Antarctic, close to Britain's Halley research station. Sensors on the surface of the Brunt Ice Shelf confirmed the split late on Sunday GMT. Currently, 21 staff are at Halley, maintaining the base and operating its scientific...
Where to see the spectacular green comet tonight
A green comet that was last visible 50,000 years ago has finally returned to the night’s sky.Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be visible tonight, and every night this week, for people in the Northern Hemisphere if the skies are clear.It is currently necessary to use binoculars or a telescope to see the celestial spectacle, however as the perigee approaches on 1 February it should be possible to watch the comet with the naked eye.At its closest point to Earth, the E3 comet will pass within 42 million kilometres (26 million miles) of our planet, having travelled 4.5 trillion km...
Gizmodo
A Truck-Size Asteroid Will Come 'Extraordinarily Close' to Earth Today
An asteroid is on its way to Earth, but don’t worry—the end is not here. The asteroid, dubbed 2023 BU, is about the size of a box truck and is not projected to impact our planet during its flyby on Thursday. However, it will be “one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded,” according to a NASA scientist.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
600-square-mile iceberg, roughly the size of two New York Cities, breaks off Antarctica ice shelf
One of the planet's most closely observed ice shelves just had a major change. On Sunday, a massive piece of Antarctica's Brunt Ice Shelf — a chunk about the size of two New York Cities — broke free. The British Antarctic Survey said Monday that the iceberg is...
Futurism
Earth's Core Appears to Have Stopped Spinning, Scientists Say
According to a new study, the Earth's inner core appears to have stopped spinning. While that may sound bad, as Vice reports, scientists say it's not actually a big deal. The new findings, as detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, support the theory that the core comes to a halt and reverses direction every 60 to 70 years.
Scientists discover emperor penguin colony in Antarctica using satellite images
Colony of about 500 birds seen in remote region where they face existential threat due to global heating
One of the Biggest Meteorites on Record Discovered in Antarctica
An Antarctic expedition earlier this month uncovered an otherworldly bounty: five new meteorites, with one of them smashing expectations. The 16.7-pound space rock was discovered in a prime rock-hunting location on the Earth’s southern-most landmass. Out of some 45,000 meteorites discovered in the remote region, this cantaloupe-sized anomaly is just one of a mere 100 to hit that weight benchmark, though researchers believe there are at least 300,000 more sitting atop the ice. “Size doesn’t necessarily matter when it comes to meteorites, and even tiny micrometeorites can be incredibly scientifically valuable,” said Maria Valdes, a research scientist at Chicago’s Field...
Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found
Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.
Weird Rainbow Clouds Appear in Sky
"I opened the door of the room and saw this show in the sky," photographer Rebecca Paviola told Newsweek. "It looked like a painting!"
CNET
NASA Spots Bizarre Formations on the Surface of Mars
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars landscapes have a different kind of beauty than the ones we have on Earth. The red planet might not sport dazzling oceans and grand green spaces, but it features a stunning variety of wild and wonderful surface formations. A particularly unusual area is the star of a NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image shared this week showing "bizarre icy landforms."
