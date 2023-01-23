HOUSTON — Houston police hope you can help them find a man who punched another driver in what they say was a case of road rage in northwest Houston. It happened on Jan. 14 around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 249 and Grant Road. Dashcam video shows a man getting out of a Honda Accord. Another man approaches and the driver of the Accord is seen punching the man, who falls to the ground.

