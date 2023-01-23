Read full article on original website
Popular Texas TikTok star, father dies from cancer, report says
A popular TikTok star from the Houston area has died from cancer, according to a TMZ report.
Click2Houston.com
The Evidence Room S2: E1 - “Uncle Ronnie”
HOUSTON – ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The KPRC 2 Investigates hit docuseries examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions through new, unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’...
KHOU
'Free AJ Armstrong' banner hung on Houston bridge
AJ Armstrong is charged with killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. He will face a thrid trial after his last two ended in a mistrial.
Body found in southeast Houston identified as missing woman, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says
Leslie Obi's death was ruled a homicide a week after investigators said they didn't have evidence that lead them to believe foul play was a factor in her disappearance.
ABC 13 Houston's Chauncy Glover returns to the air after medical leave
The Houston anchor first announced he was on medical leave back in October 2023.
HPD: Concerned neighbor leads to discovery of apparent murder-suicide in Montrose
HOUSTON — A man and woman were killed Wednesday in what Houston police are calling a murder-suicide. It happened inside a townhome on Van Buren Street, near the intersection of Montrose Boulevard and West Dallas Street in the Montrose area, around 8:30 p.m., police said. According to investigators the...
fox26houston.com
Woman's body found in SE Houston woods confirmed to be Leslie Obi
HOUSTON - In a shocking discovery of a woman's body found in the southeast Houston woods, authorities have now confirmed her identity. PREVIOUS: Police investigating woman's body found in woods of SE Houston where Leslie Obi went missing. Scarce details were shared, as it's an active investigation, but Harris County...
cw39.com
Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murder in an incident that involved the mother of his child and another man, in what police called a love triangle killing. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder. The incident involved Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell who was not hurt. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?
It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.
Video Gallery: Collection Of Viral TikToks From Terrifying Houston Area Tornado
A tornado hit the Bayton, Pasadena, and Deer Park areas of Texas yesterday, January 24th, 2022. Hundreds of people have been sharing videos from their terrifying experiences on TikTok. It seems like a new one pops up every couple of minutes with a different point of view of the destruction. Houston is not having a good time right now.
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
KHOU
K-Pop Group P1Harmony joins Great Day Houston before their concert at 713 Music Hall
HOUSTON — They were dubbed A "Rookie K-Pop Group To Watch" by Time Magazine, "America's Next Idol" by Harper's Bazaar, and their first U.S. tour sold out in 30 minutes. K-Pop stars P1Harmony joined Great Day Houston ahead of tonight’s concert at 713 Music Hall. Members Keeho, Theo,...
Hundreds of residents lose their home after tornado destroys SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — The Beamer Place Apartments is just one of several buildings that were destroyed in an EF3 tornado that touched down in southeast Houston Tuesday. Houston city officials went to survey the area Wednesday where now hundreds of families are left without a home because they were told it was not safe for them.
Video shows driver punch man in northwest Houston in what police say was road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police hope you can help them find a man who punched another driver in what they say was a case of road rage in northwest Houston. It happened on Jan. 14 around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 249 and Grant Road. Dashcam video shows a man getting out of a Honda Accord. Another man approaches and the driver of the Accord is seen punching the man, who falls to the ground.
KHOU
Advanced Body Scan can help you live a longer, healthier life with one simple scan
HOUSTON — Could a heart attack be brewing in your body? Or Cancer be creeping in your cells? In most cases, Advanced Body Scan has the technology to detect these diseases before symptoms appear with a five minute scan. A Full Body Scan can detect over 500 Cancers, signs...
Click2Houston.com
Pasadena woman grateful to be alive after tornado destroys her home
PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena woman is thankful to be alive after The National Weather Service says an EF2 tornado ripped through her home. Norma Ayala lives in the Meadows Bliss neighborhood along Meadow Loop West and South Meadow Court and is still shaken up. The 72-year-old was sitting...
Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area
Video shows the suspect exiting a Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates before he appears to slap the driver parked behind him.
Alvin man sentenced to 10 years in prison for beating pregnant girlfriend
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — An Alvin man was found guilty Wednesday of beating his pregnant girlfriend in 2021. He also learned his sentence. Michael Alegria agreed to spend 10 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving half of the time. What happened. On June 8,...
coveringkaty.com
Scammers at work in Harris County - One victim lost $260,000
HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Houston man was sentenced to 28 years in prison and a $10,000 fine this week for scamming $260,000 out of a 68-year-man with autism, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “This is a career con artist who stole money from...
