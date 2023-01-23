ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Evidence Room S2: E1 - “Uncle Ronnie”

HOUSTON – ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The KPRC 2 Investigates hit docuseries examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions through new, unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’...
Woman's body found in SE Houston woods confirmed to be Leslie Obi

HOUSTON - In a shocking discovery of a woman's body found in the southeast Houston woods, authorities have now confirmed her identity. PREVIOUS: Police investigating woman's body found in woods of SE Houston where Leslie Obi went missing. Scarce details were shared, as it's an active investigation, but Harris County...
Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murder in an incident that involved the mother of his child and another man, in what police called a love triangle killing. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder. The incident involved Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell who was not hurt. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
Michele Freeman

Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?

It's 2012. In a school bus abandoned in a North Texas field for the last forty years, film maker Josh Vargas is digging through the belongings of Elmer Wayne Henley, the subject of his current movie project. At the bottom of a moldy box, the director finds a sealed envelope. He opens it. A blurry Polaroid photograph falls out. The image? A handcuffed boy on his knees next to a large opened tool box.
Video shows driver punch man in northwest Houston in what police say was road rage

HOUSTON — Houston police hope you can help them find a man who punched another driver in what they say was a case of road rage in northwest Houston. It happened on Jan. 14 around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 249 and Grant Road. Dashcam video shows a man getting out of a Honda Accord. Another man approaches and the driver of the Accord is seen punching the man, who falls to the ground.
Pasadena woman grateful to be alive after tornado destroys her home

PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena woman is thankful to be alive after The National Weather Service says an EF2 tornado ripped through her home. Norma Ayala lives in the Meadows Bliss neighborhood along Meadow Loop West and South Meadow Court and is still shaken up. The 72-year-old was sitting...
Scammers at work in Harris County - One victim lost $260,000

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Houston man was sentenced to 28 years in prison and a $10,000 fine this week for scamming $260,000 out of a 68-year-man with autism, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “This is a career con artist who stole money from...
