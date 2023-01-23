Japanese Nostalgic Car says Nissan Z fans are about to have another request fulfilled — in Japan, at least. At last year's Tokyo Auto Salon, Nissan showed a concept called the Fairlady Z Customized Proto (pictured) adorned with edgy add-ons. The one that got everyone's attention was the split grille, part of a more pointed and far crisper front fascia than was affixed to the production car. At this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, Nissan trucked in a more refined version of the Fairlady Z Customized Proto lacking the bits such as the two-tone hood, fender flares, and white letter tires. It still sported the split grille, though, which Nostalgic Car tells us is headed for production. The fascia will become a dealer-installed option in Japan about midway through this year. There's no word on the mod making it here, a U.S. Nissan spokesperson telling several outlets some version of, 'We haven't said anything about anything.'

1 DAY AGO