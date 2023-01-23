Read full article on original website
Autoblog
2024 BMW M3 CS revealed with more power, less weight and big price
Now that the current generation BMW M3 and M4 have been out for a few years, the high-performance variants are officially in full swing. Last year saw the M4 CSL be revealed, but this year BMW adds the 2024 M3 CS to the lineup. “CS” stands for Competition Sport, and...
Audi Activesphere Concept Teased Again, Shows Side Profile Before Debut
Audi is set to unveil a new concept car called the Activesphere – the fourth and final member of the Audi Sphere Concepts, the first of which was shown in 2021. Now, the German marque teases the upcoming concept again on its Facebook page before its imminent debut. The...
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US Air Force veteran totaled $392k Audi R8 he spent nearly two years waiting for within 12 hours of getting behind wheel
A U.S. Airforce veteran and supercar collector totaled a $392,000 Audi R8 within 12 hours of waiting 18 months for the vehicle. The former military member, 36-year-old Reco Jefferson, had waited nearly two years to drive the vehicle after spending $60,000 upgrading the model’s engine and gearbox. But after...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Autoblog
Aptera's solar electric production model revealed, will go 400 miles on a full battery
Lots more car buyers would consider an electric vehicle if only charging wasn't such a hassle. EV startup Aptera may have an innovative solution — if it can raise enough funding to get production underway. The California-based company unveiled in January its Launch Edition solar vehicle, its first model that will hit customer driveways.
Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn
Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
Consumer Reports Least Satisfying SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead
Consumer Reports least satisfying SUVs for 2023 include the 2023 Nissan Kicks, the 2023 Volkswagen Taos, and the 2023 Kia Seltos. The post Consumer Reports Least Satisfying SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver
Looking for the best SUVs to buy can be difficult. Here are some great options to consider during car shopping. The post Best SUVs to Buy According to Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
BMW M boss shows the M3 CS with new frozen solid white matte paint
When BMW unveiled the M3 CS earlier this week, the sports saloon flaunted a striking Signal Green paint. If that's a bit too much for your tastes, the Clubsport can also be had with a far more subdued finish known as Frozen Sold White. It too comes from the Individual catalogue and makes its debut on the high-performance saloon where it has been combined with exposed carbon fibre body surfaces. The red contour of the kidney grille stays the same.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Porsche Macan: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
The Porsche Macan returns as a 10Best winner after a year off. Part of the reason it's back is that it drives as though it belongs in our 10Best Cars competition, with a nimbleness rarely found among the higher-riding breed of vehicles. In GTS guise, where a twin-turbo V-6 engine cranks out a serious 434 horsepower, the Macan acts like an enlarged hot hatch, with ultrasharp steering complemented by a willing chassis. You're up higher than you are in Porsche's iconic sports cars, but you quickly forget you're piloting a roughly 4300-pound crossover when the 2.9-liter engine emits a raucous growl as the Macan scythes through corners with fleet-footed finesse.
Carscoops
Peugeot’s Electric Future To Be Revealed On Jan 26th
Peugeot started 2023 on a high note with the unveiling of the Inception concept at CES. Now, they’ve announced plans to hold an “E-Lion Day” on January 26th. The automaker is keeping details under wraps, but promised to “present its electric vision for the future of the brand.” The company went on to say we can expect “big announcements” that appear to involve both electric and electrified vehicles.
High-Performance Porsche Taycan Prototype Spotted With TDI Badge
Electric Porsche prototypes have been repeatedly spied with fake exhaust tips but the folks from Zuffenhausen are taking the irony to the next level. Our car paparazzi have spotted a potential high-performance version of the Taycan with a TDI badge. To make the joke even funnier, the red "D" and "I" letters seen here have been used on Volkswagen models with more powerful diesel engines. Obviously, that's not the case here since there's no ICE.
Autoblog
Porsche amps up 75th anniversary year with new Vision 357 concept
Porsche is celebrating its 75th anniversary as street-legal sports car builder this year, and what better way to mark the occasion than with a modern take on the car that started it all: 356 Roadster No. 1. Porsche is paying tribute to its iconic firstborn with the not-at-all-subtly-named Vision 357 — "an attempt to combine the past, present and future with coherency, featuring proportions that are reminiscent of its historical archetype and details that visualize the outlook for the future," says Style Porsche VP Michael Mauer.
Autoblog
Nissan Z split grille rumored for production in Japan
Japanese Nostalgic Car says Nissan Z fans are about to have another request fulfilled — in Japan, at least. At last year's Tokyo Auto Salon, Nissan showed a concept called the Fairlady Z Customized Proto (pictured) adorned with edgy add-ons. The one that got everyone's attention was the split grille, part of a more pointed and far crisper front fascia than was affixed to the production car. At this year's Tokyo Auto Salon, Nissan trucked in a more refined version of the Fairlady Z Customized Proto lacking the bits such as the two-tone hood, fender flares, and white letter tires. It still sported the split grille, though, which Nostalgic Car tells us is headed for production. The fascia will become a dealer-installed option in Japan about midway through this year. There's no word on the mod making it here, a U.S. Nissan spokesperson telling several outlets some version of, 'We haven't said anything about anything.'
Autoblog
Asics debuts sneakers made from airbag fabric
Though many companies have tried, automotive-themed footwear is usually a mixed bag. If you weren't told about the automotive connection, you'd be pretty hard pressed to see any in the resulting product. Others are simply things you wouldn't want to be caught dead with on your feet. A new collab...
Autoblog
It'll be just fine if we never get digital camera side mirrors | Opinion
Digital side-view mirror tech is one of those technologies that U.S.-market cars haven’t been allowed to enjoy just yet. A number of manufacturers offer vehicles in Europe or Asia with the aero-improving tech, but current American vehicle regulations mean cars here need to be sold with old fashioned mirrors. And let me tell you folks — after trying out digital side view mirrors on a Euro-market car, I’d be completely fine if they never make it here.
Autoblog
Porsche previews something special for its 75th anniversary
Porsche is celebrating two big anniversaries in 2023: It's turning 75 years old, and its emblematic 911 is turning 60. We don't know how the company will mark the second milestone yet, but it previewed one of the surprises it has in store to celebrate its 75th on its Instagram page.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX To Have 335-HP Dual-Motor AWD Powertrain
We've known for more than six months now that Volkswagen is developing a go-faster GTX variant of its ID. Buzz electric people-carrier, but we hadn't got any info about it. That changes now as Autocar was able to learn some juicy details about the ID. Buzz GTX from Volkswagen's R&D boss Kai Gruenitz.
