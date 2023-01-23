ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

‘You can play for hours’: This Louisiana Nerf-gun league builds community fun for all

The Mormon Student Center building on Dalrymple Drive is an unlikely place for a war, but on a sleepy Saturday morning in January, that's exactly what it got — a Nerf war. A stony-faced portrait of Jesus looked on as chaos unfolded. Nerf darts flew around the room and people shouted as they sprinted from one hiding place to another, all to the soundtrack of heavily modified Nerf blasters popping off round after round.
houmatimes.com

Tara Morvant graduates from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy

The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Tara Morvant, Communications and Public Relations Manager of Explore Houma from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) at the association’s 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The 22 members of the LTLA class spent all of 2022 developing their leadership...
theadvocate.com

Zachary Rotary hears about suicide prevention in January meeting

Zachary Rotary's first official speaker of 2023 was Christy Mamou, of Caring Minds Counseling and Consulting Services. Mamou spoke about suicide awareness and prevention. Suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death in the United States, she said. One person dies every 12 hours from suicide in Louisiana. The suicide rate in Louisiana is 15.26% per 100,000 people, which is above the national average of 13.26%.
ZACHARY, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Louisiana Auditor reports erroneous double-payments to Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly mistakenly received erroneous double-payments that went to both the coach and Kelly’s LLC, however, the school enacted an adjusted pay schedule to recoup the funds by the end of fiscal 2023. The report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office noted that the university began making supplemental payments...
KTBS

Man pleads guilty in deadly Highland neighborhood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood in 2021 pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street on March 9, 2021. Lemmon died at the scene.
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
