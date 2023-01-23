Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
theadvocate.com
Bacchus announces actor, comedian as 2023 king. His wife is a Louisiana local.
Actor and comedian Adam Devine will reign over the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, according to krewe captain Clark Brennan. Devine is from Waterloo, Iowa, but his wife is a Louisiana native. In 2021, Devine married actress Chloe Bridges, who is from Houma. As Bacchus LIV, Devine will lead the parade...
NBC 10 News Today: South Louisiana Storm Damage
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, a few homes in the area were damaged, and roadway floods were also reported. Thousands of customers in Southwest Louisiana are without power.
Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s
France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, but New Orleans perfected it.
Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?
While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
theadvocate.com
‘You can play for hours’: This Louisiana Nerf-gun league builds community fun for all
The Mormon Student Center building on Dalrymple Drive is an unlikely place for a war, but on a sleepy Saturday morning in January, that's exactly what it got — a Nerf war. A stony-faced portrait of Jesus looked on as chaos unfolded. Nerf darts flew around the room and people shouted as they sprinted from one hiding place to another, all to the soundtrack of heavily modified Nerf blasters popping off round after round.
This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Ernest Gaines awarded 46th Black Heritage Series Stamp
In 1981, Gaines took a position teaching creative writing at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he is best known for novels "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" and "A Lesson Before Dying."
Louisiana School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text Reaches Co-Worker. Oops! How Did That Happen?
A white supremacist who worked as a secretary at a Louisiana middle school was forced to vacate her position after she accidentally sent a racist text to another staff member on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
KTBS
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Louisiana history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Louisiana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
houmatimes.com
Tara Morvant graduates from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy
The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Tara Morvant, Communications and Public Relations Manager of Explore Houma from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) at the association’s 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The 22 members of the LTLA class spent all of 2022 developing their leadership...
brproud.com
Vice chair of Louisiana Democratic Party resigns over frustration with party leadership
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Democratic Party is having a leadership shake up as frustrations within the party rise to the top. On Tuesday night, 1st Vice Chair Rep. C. Travis Johnson announced he would be resigning from his position effective immediately. Members have recently shared frustrations...
proclaimerscv.com
Local News in Louisiana: Four Suspects Has Been Arrested After Allegedly Struck A 19-Year-Old Student
In connection with the investigation into the death of Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student who left a bar with the suspects before being fatally struck by a car a short while later, four male suspects in Louisiana have been detained on rape-related charges. Upon an investigation by the East...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Rotary hears about suicide prevention in January meeting
Zachary Rotary's first official speaker of 2023 was Christy Mamou, of Caring Minds Counseling and Consulting Services. Mamou spoke about suicide awareness and prevention. Suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death in the United States, she said. One person dies every 12 hours from suicide in Louisiana. The suicide rate in Louisiana is 15.26% per 100,000 people, which is above the national average of 13.26%.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Update on Louisiana transgender doctor and her fight with insurance companies Humana and Cigna
Good news keeps coming for Shreveport UrgentEMS and its owner Dr. Tiffany Najberg. Since changing her first name in 2021, Najberg has been fighting with insurance companies Humana, Cigna and CVS-owned Aetna for payment reimbursements. Najberg and her clinic have lost almost $200,000 in insurance payments due to the companies...
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Louisiana Auditor reports erroneous double-payments to Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly mistakenly received erroneous double-payments that went to both the coach and Kelly’s LLC, however, the school enacted an adjusted pay schedule to recoup the funds by the end of fiscal 2023. The report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office noted that the university began making supplemental payments...
KTBS
Man pleads guilty in deadly Highland neighborhood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood in 2021 pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street on March 9, 2021. Lemmon died at the scene.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
