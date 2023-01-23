ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domestic Violence Offender Found Guilty of Attempted Murder

Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell announced that a Lockport man charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Domestic Abuse Battery 3rd Offense was convicted as charged by a Lafourche Parish jury on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 after a three-day trial. Manuel Meek, 49, and the victim had an on-again,...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man arrested in second Denham Springs rape case

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Police arrested a man previously charged in a December rape and kidnapping case with new charges related to an October rape and home invasion. The Denham Springs Police Department said DNA was used to identify Devin Brazile, 31, as a suspect in both cases.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case

PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
PONCHATOULA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Bogalusa man accused of killing 14-year-old arrested, police say

Bogalusa police arrested a man last week wanted in two shootings, one of which left a 14-year-old boy dead last summer. Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on Chas Smith, 21, of Bogalusa, just before midnight Friday and found he had two outstanding arrest warrants for shootings that took place last summer, including the shooting death of 14-year-old Landan Williams.
BOGALUSA, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges

On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
an17.com

CPD: Franklinton man arrested on drug charges

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, officers with the Criminal Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 25 at Branch Crossing Drive for a traffic violation, which resulted in the arrest of Jamal Abron, 28, of Franklinton, LA, for drug-related charges. After the...
FRANKLINTON, LA
NOLA.com

In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder

A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
MARRERO, LA
houmatimes.com

Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

2 arrested in Livingston Parish theft investigation

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Two people were arrested and several stolen items have been recovered following a theft investigation in Denham Springs, according to law enforcement. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division executed a search warrant for stolen property along Walker South Road on the...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WDSU

LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Complex

Cafeteria Worker Arrested for Allegedly Selling Homemade Weed Edibles to High School Students

A temporary cafeteria worker at a high school in Louisiana was arrested last week after allegedly selling homemade weed edibles to students. Per a publicly shared comment from Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley, the worker—later identified as Tymetrica Cohn, 45—was removed from the Sumner High School campus on Friday and placed into the custody of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes

DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

