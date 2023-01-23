‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 142: Giants Season in Review, Offseason Preview

All good things come to an end.

The Giants were not supposed to be in the NFC Divisional Round and coming off a road playoff win. They were supposed to be vacationing and preparing for free agency and the NFL draft. This team overachieved in every sense of the word, considering all the injuries it dealt with. It was a heck of a first season under head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen. The culture has turned for the best and it seems the future is bright for Big Blue.

That being said, this team was embarrassed in Philly . It was never in the game Saturday night. At halftime, the game felt over. The Giants did not look like they belonged on the same field as the Eagles in the playoffs or in the regular season when the starters played. While it was a season for Giants fans to be happy about, they need to go out and get better in the offseason if they want to overcome a much better Eagles team in the NFC East, where the Giants went a lowly 1-4-1 in the division.

We have lots to cover on the season finale of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz, Brandon London and me. We will be back come free agency in March. Thanks to Andrew Harts for helping me produce the podcast all season.

You can watch or listen to the show below.

SOUR ENDING IN PHILLY: Expected the Giants to compete and they were crushed. They gave up 520 yards rushing and were outscored 86-29 in the two games against the Eagles where the starters played. Giants have not won a game in Philly in a decade. They are not in the same class as the Eagles. This was a slap in the face.

DANIEL JONES FUTURE: Do the Giants pay up and give Jones a long-term contract ? He is getting likely at least $30 million a year no matter what. He was terrible on Saturday, but that won't affect much after he put together his best season. Can he get $40 million a year? He did a lot without much talent around him. He lost Sterling Shepard, Wan'dale Robinson and Kadarius Toney, and got nothing from Kenny Golladay. There will be a whole new crew of playmakers next year.

POSTGAME COMMENTS: Tynes was not happy with some of the postgame comments players made about being a "Giant for life" and maybe taking a discount. Their agents must have been furious. It's the team's job to get the player at the lowest price.

OFFSEASON PLANS: Need to start with Jones, Saquon Barkley and Leonard Williams. That will determine the rest of the offseason. Tynes would prefer to go with receivers in the draft. Go to free agency to get one or two linebackers.

KEEP OR WALK: Going through the Giants free agents and debating whether to keep them or let them walk. Jones? Saquon? Julian Love? Jon Feliciano? Shepard? Richie James? Nick Gates?

STATE OF THE GIANTS: We close the show giving the state of the team. This was a good season, but this team needs to get much better. They have been terrible within the division. They came a long way from free medium sodas last year. They have the coach and looks like they have the QB. Those were the two questions that needed to be answered and they were.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_RfzpUtAz4?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

