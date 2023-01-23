Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Blue Oval City job fair comes to Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college provided information about thousands of new jobs. Jackson State Community College hosted Walbridge Construction, as they brought the Blue Oval City Job Fair to campus. The job fair had booths providing information to students about construction, welding, and administrative opportunities. In addition, prospective...
WBBJ
GALLERY: Food giveaway held in Selmer
SELMER, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank held a food giveaway on Wednesday. The mobile pantry utilizes refrigerated vehicles to provide nutritious food in a drive-thru setup to individuals facing food insecurity in the community. The drive-thru mobile donation began at 10 a.m. and provided until supplies last. You...
WBBJ
Greater Jackson Chamber announces promotion of Vicki Bunch
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Greater Jackson Chamber announces Vicki Bunch has been promoted to Chief Workforce Development Officer. Most recently serving as the Chamber’s Vice President of Talent Development, Bunch has spent her entire career in economic and workforce development. A news release states she formerly served as Executive Director of the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, as well as Executive Director of the Southwest TN Local Workforce Development Board.
WBBJ
Pastor talks about fundraiser to support Bob’s Burgers owners
BELLS, Tenn. — A local church is raising money for a family in need. Early Tuesday morning, a staple of the Bells community went ablaze in a massive fire. The restaurant called Bob’s Burgers, in the middle of the town, had been in business for 15 years. The fire reduced the building to rubble and has been considered a total loss.
WBBJ
Suicide prevention fundraiser to be held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local musician is hosting an event for suicide prevention. Tosh Newman, a country music singer and songwriter, is hosting a fundraising event at Hub City Brewing Friday night. The event will not only raise funds for local suicide prevention organizations, but also serve as a...
WBBJ
Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering to open downtown this spring
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new option for dining is on its way to the Hub City. Jackson’s Kitchen + Catering is projected to open in April in downtown Jackson. The business made the announcement via Facebook on Wednesday, saying they saw a need for more dining downtown. Along...
WBBJ
10 students awarded scholarships
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders Education Foundation has awarded a new scholarship to 10 students from West Tennessee. The Workforce Readiness Scholarship is a $9,500 award split among 10 students who attend with community colleges or Tennessee College of Applied Technology. The program launched in December and each recipient can...
WBBJ
Applications open for Sue Shelton White Scholarship
JACKSON, Tenn. — An opportunity for financial assistance is being offered for some local students. Madison Area Democratic Women (MADW) announce applications are now open for the $2,500 Sue Shelton White Scholarship. A news release states the scholarship is in honor of the late Sue Shelton White, who was...
WBBJ
Geraldine Lawrence
A Celebration of the Life of Geraldine Lawrence our dear loved one transitioned on January 23, 2023 to her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We are thankful for the love and memories God allowed us to share, and we rest on God’s promises of being reunited in heaven.
WBBJ
Students get shopping trip with police officers
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Boys and Girls Club of Jackson partnered with the Jackson Police Department and Dick’s Sporting Goods of Jackson to award students for good behavior. “We’ve selected 10 of our kids based on behavior, performance just being awesome people so they can come in and shop with Dick’s Sporting Goods,” said Renee Jones, the Director of Organization and Development and Communication for the Boys and Girls Club.
WBBJ
CBD store celebrating with donation to animal care center
JACKSON, Tenn. — For customer appreciation week, a local CBD store is serving the community by working with a local animal shelter. Sunmed is celebrating their third anniversary by giving back to the community. Their purpose is to donate 20% of net proceeds made in store back to the...
WBBJ
College’s vice president of academic affairs speaks at Rotary Club
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college vice president spoke about their future at the Jackson Rotary Club. Lane College’s Vice President of Academic Affairs, Daryll H. Coleman shared the vision of how Lane College will continue to grow their relationship with the community and West Tennessee. “Today was...
WBBJ
FHU introduces improved version of Annual Bible Lectureship app
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University is introducing a new app to assist Lectureship visitors. FHU Lectureship Director Doug Burleson says FHU has released a new and improved version of its Annual Bible Lectureship app. A news release states the app has been re-engineered for better performance on both iOS...
wnbjtv.com
National Egg Price Surge is Affecting a Local Bakery
JACKSON, Tenn. - The national increase in egg prices has affected many bakeries, including Floral Cakes in Jackson. The rising cost of eggs is denting household and even business budgets. Some businesses mostly affected by this are local bakeries. Data from the Consumer Price Index reports egg prices have gone...
wnbjtv.com
Jackson Expects to Install First "Baby Box" in April
JACKSON, Tenn. - Tennessee Safe-Haven law allows mothers to surrender their unharmed babies to designated facilities within two weeks of the birth without being prosecuted. The Madison County fire department and emergency medical services are two of the designated facilities in Jackson. Christy Tillman with the Jackson EMS explains how...
WBBJ
Mrs. Brenda Kate Harris
Mrs. Brenda Kate Harris, 52, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville. Interment will be in Knight of Pythias Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at Rawls Funeral Home.
WBBJ
Training sessions address EMS worker shortage across state
JACKSON, Tenn. — Every week, people in the community have the chance to train for life-saving work and provide critical access to medical care. The Tennessee Ambulance Services Association, along with emergency management service professionals, hold training classes from 8 in the morning to noon every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday in Jackson.
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison schools announce more investments into teachers’ pay
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System announces additional investments into their teachers’ pay. A news release states that teachers will receive bonus pay for their individual Level of Effectiveness (LOE) based on student achievement during the 2021-2022 school year. The school system says more than $300,000...
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
WBBJ
Local election commission changes voting precincts
JACKSON, Tenn. — Next election, you may be voting at a different precinct then you were before. The Madison County Election Commission met to discuss changes regarding precinct voting locations. “Today we approved the appointment of nursing home officials and approved the machine techs, and we changed some precincts....
Comments / 0