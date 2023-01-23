ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

North Coast Journal

Hambro to Open CRV Center in Fortuna

The Fortuna Planning Commission has approved a conditional use permit for Hambro Recycling to open and operate a California Redemption Value (CRV) recycling buy-back center in the Friendly City, providing a service closer to Southern Humboldt residents who currently have to travel to Arcata to sell their CRV recyclables. "We...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Who Felt the Coffee Creek Quake Near Ferndale?

At 5:47 p.m., a 2.7 quake centered just east of Ferndale bumped residents of the area. How far did the effects travel? Tell the USGS here. And tell us in the comments below. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. 2.7? Nope felt...
FERNDALE, CA
kymkemp.com

Three New Hospitalizations This Week, Says Humboldt County Public Health

Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including a resident in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s. An additional 23 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 19 new probable cases for the period between Tuesday, Jan. 17 and Tuesday, Jan. 24. The total number of confirmed cases in the county stands at 23,235. An additional 6,007 cases are reported as probable.*
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
visiteureka.com

Sara Rooker and Andrea B Headline the Club!

Sara Rooker and Andrea B headline the Club! These two comics are not to be missed, it is a party everywhere they go. You will laugh your ass off. Clever, current, and like we said.... not to be missed. They have been part of the Humboldt comedy scene for many years and the energy is bound to be lit!!!
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Local Airport Touted as the ‘Foggiest Airport’ in Simple Flying Article

Top honors are usually a thing of celebration, even for airports. Most flights daily, safest airport, etc. would all be proudly displayed. However, being labeled the foggiest airport may not be exactly a boasting point, but according to an article in Simple Flying, the Arcata-Eureka (ACV) dons that exact title. According to the article, ACV sees on average, 97 days of dense fog or rain per year.
ARCATA, CA
visiteureka.com

First Bike Party of 2023

Let's roll into the new year with Bike Party Humboldt!. Bike Party Humboldt begins at the Gazebo in Old Town Eureka and rides through town, stopping for a dance party at various locations. Afterward, they return downtown for the afterparty at North of 4th or other. Costumes encouraged! Bring rain...
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Four roads in Humboldt County closed due to slide, flooding

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Four roads remain closed due to the effects of the recent winter storms in the region. According to Humboldt County's website, Mattole Road is closed 1.5 miles past Highway 254 due to a slide. Three other roads were closed due to flooding and/or flood debris....
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘Hostile Takeover’: Eureka City Schools Looks to Seize Operation of Academy of the Redwoods, Threatens to Sue Fortuna Union High School District Unless it Complies With That Demand

In a move that’s being described as a “siege” and an attempted “hostile takeover,” an attorney representing Eureka City Unified School District (ECS) on Friday sent a letter to Glen Senestraro, superintendent of Fortuna Union High School District (FUHSD), demanding that his district relinquish operations of Academy of the Redwoods, a public high school located on the main campus of College of the Redwoods.
FORTUNA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

County Supervisors Poised to Put the Humboldt Bay Trail South Project Out for Bids

Good news for fans of non-motorized transportation: The last stretch of trail needed to connect Eureka and Arcata is getting closer to realization. At its regular meeting tomorrow, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors is slated to approve plans for the Humboldt Bay Trail South, a paved, four-and-a-quarter mile waterfront pathway between the two bayside municipalities. The agenda item also calls for the board to authorize the public works director to put the project out for bids, pending authorization from the Federal Highway Administration.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Under Siege: Flagship Academy of the Redwoods Is the Prize in a Territory Dispute Between Humboldt County School Districts

Tuesday evening, Fortuna Union High School District circulated an email and a text to students, their families and staff raising alarm bells about a threat to its prized early college high school, Academy of the Redwoods* which is located on the College of the Redwoods campus. Expressing outrage over the development, the mailing called the move–a letter sent by attorneys’ for Eureka City Schools–a “siege” and told recipients, “The notice demands that FUHSD turn over the operations of the Academy of the Redwoods (AR) to ECS.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

One Vehicle Crashed off Freshwater Road East of Eureka

A crash occurred off the 1900 block of Freshwater Road just east of Pacific Lumber Camp southeast of Eureka about 8:14 p.m. The vehicle went over the edge. One person was able to crawl out of the sunroof and two others needed assistance to get out. However, no one was injured, according to reports from the scene.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

The Home of Two Redway Schoolteachers Knocked off Foundation During Earthquake

Two Redway elementary schoolteachers are struggling to deal with terrible damage to their home, moving, and storing their belongings after a recent earthquake. Nicole Keenan, a local resident, created a GoFundMe page to assist two coworkers, Jim and Lara Garrison, whose Rio Dell home was damaged in the recent earthquakes. According to Keenan, the house was knocked off of its foundation and deemed uninhabitable.
REDWAY, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Eureka rescinds employee vaccination requirement as case rates continue to go down

EUREKA, Calif. — On Jan. 1, the City of Eureka rescinded its employee COVID-19 vaccination mandate. This, in addition the permanent closure three Humboldt County COVID testing clinics on Sunday, displays a very different start to the new year than the start of 2022, which began with a nationwide spike in COVID cases due to the rapid and far-reaching spread of the Omicron variant.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

GoFundMe for Man Struck and Killed on Hwy 101

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Gerardo Martinez, the young man fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Fortuna on January 14. Gerardo, known to some as Jr. or Roldi, was a member of the Papa & Barkley’s team. Though Gerardo dealt with multiple struggles according to his sister Rafaela, he remained “a giving person with a big heart.”
FORTUNA, CA

