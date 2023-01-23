ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Man sentenced for shooting of Middletown police officer

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
MIDDLETOWN — A Middletown man has been sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison after being charged with three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, according to a Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man indicted for shooting of Middletown police officer

Christopher Hubbard, 63, was found guilty of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and assaulting a police dog.

The incident occurred in August 2020 while Hubbard was wanted for a parole violation, which led to a police chase from Butler County to Warren County that ended when law enforcement used stop sticks to shred the tires on Hubbard’s car.

Hubbard was indicted on 11 counts, including three counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Hubbard refused to exit his vehicle, which resulted in the shootout between him and police, police dog, deputies and state troopers.

Hubbard was accused of shooting at Officer Denny Jordan of the Middletown Division of Police, Deputy Mike Barger of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and Trooper Brett Lee of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, striking Officer Jordan in his left shoulder, tricep, right hand and right thigh.

Jordan was the only officer injured.

He was treated for his injuries and off work for approximately four months, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office.

