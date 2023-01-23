ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Karsten’s Ace Hardware names new business-development manager

By InMaricopa
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWyU1_0kOcfjul00

Maricopa’s neighborhood Ace Hardware has a new man on the job to assist with building the store’s business clientele.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zehJm_0kOcfjul00
Peter Menzynski

Peter Menzynski is new business-development manager at Ace, 21542 N. John Wayne Pkwy., company president Dave Karsten announced.

Karsten owns five Ace shops around the Valley. Menzynski joined the company last March as manager of the Goodyear shop. Menzynski will be responsible for supporting Ace’s business-to-business efforts in all five stores.

“Peter has been a key part in our success, and we were thrilled  to promote him to this important position,” Karsten said.

Menzynski said his time at the Goodyear store gave him the experience and knowledge of the relationship Karsten’s customers have with its stores as a locally owned business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxFwM_0kOcfjul00
Karsten’s has five hardware stores around the Valley.

“Growing our business-to-business program is a great chance to develop those relationships with our other local business leaders, to ensure success for both Karsten’s Ace and the communities we serve,” Menzynski said.

Karsten’s Ace Hardware was founded in 2002 with the mission to serve the community with integrity, trust, respect, passion and dedication, according to Karsten. The family strives to build and promote leaders with a passion for providing service to others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVqnr_0kOcfjul00
The Karsten family says it strives to build and promote leaders with a passion for providing service to others.

Karsten’s also has stores in Cave Creek, Carefree and Phoenix.

For commercial sales and B2B inquiries, contact Menzynski at 928-231-8825 or pmenzynski@karstensace.com .

This is sponsored content.

This post Karsten’s Ace Hardware names new business-development manager appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

’22 in review: Garage condos rise at APEX

The dream of a fully built-out “country-club racetrack” in west Maricopa accelerated in 2022. The development at APEX Motor Club off State Route 238 at Ralston Road continued last year […] This post ’22 in review: Garage condos rise at APEX appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

New Arizona hospital project moves forward.

The multi-faceted project, being developed by S3 BioTech and Riggins Investment Properties,Photo byInMaricopa. Maricopa moved closer to having its second hospital – and a lot more – after City Council’s approval of five measures that moved the project forward.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona Home sells for $1,600,000.

While this massive home is not within city limits, it is dubbed as the priciest home sold in the Maricopa area in 2022, fetching a whopping $1,675,000. It went for more than double the price of any home sold within city limits last year.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

2023: A guide to HOAs in Maricopa

If you are living in Maricopa as a renter or a homeowner, there is a good chance you live in a community with a homeowners association. Many HOAs and communities […] This post 2023: A guide to HOAs in Maricopa appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

’22 in review: Public safety leadership reshuffled

The year ended with new leaders in the city’s police and fire departments after a retirement, hiring, resignation and promotion. Chief Brady Leffler, who had led the Maricopa Fire and […] This post ’22 in review: Public safety leadership reshuffled appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

’22 in review: The rise of the apartments

The single-family home is king in Maricopa. But a housing shift is beginning. More options are coming — in the short term and long term — for people who want […] This post ’22 in review: The rise of the apartments appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy