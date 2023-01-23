Read full article on original website
Lake County Board mourns loss of Commissioner Pete Walsh
Lake County Commissioner Pete Walsh will be remembered as someone who took particular pride in the Finland area and in serving as a search and rescue volunteer, according to Lake County officials. Walsh passed away from health-related complications on Thursday, Jan. 19. The Lake County Board of Commissioners honored Walsh...
GES students working to solve invasive species in Cook County
The Lynx South 5th & 6th-grade students at Great Expectations School are working together to solve a challenging and growing problem in Cook County. The students have entered the annual Solve for Tomorrow competition. The competition challenges public school students to explore the role science, technology, engineering, and math can play in addressing some of the biggest issues in their local communities. The competition is designed to engage students in active, hands-on learning that can be applied to real-world problems.
Short Track: BWCA Permit Opener 2023
January 25 was the first day to secure a 2023 overnight paddle trip to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Permits went up for grabs at 9 a.m. Podcast hosts Joe Friedrichs and Matthew Baxley met at WTIP headquarters in Grand Marais to book their permits for the 2023 paddling season, including their coveted fishing opener trip in May. The fishing opener in Minnesota this year is Saturday, May 13.
