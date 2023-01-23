The Lynx South 5th & 6th-grade students at Great Expectations School are working together to solve a challenging and growing problem in Cook County. The students have entered the annual Solve for Tomorrow competition. The competition challenges public school students to explore the role science, technology, engineering, and math can play in addressing some of the biggest issues in their local communities. The competition is designed to engage students in active, hands-on learning that can be applied to real-world problems.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO