ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Incarcerated person dies following medical emergency in Niagara County

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Pqbx_0kOcfCyu00

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced an investigation is underway after an incarcerated person died following a medical emergency at the Niagara County Correctional Facility.

The sheriff's office said EMS crews responded to the facility around 8 a.m. on Friday for an unresponsive person following an apparent medical emergency and possible overdose. The person was treated at the scene and then transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital-Lockport for further treatment. The person was then transferred to Mercy Hospital where he died on Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, an investigation is continuing in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation. The New York State Commission of Correction was also notified. The

Comments / 0

Related
wutv29.com

Detectives charge apartment complex resident with arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reports the arrest of 36-year-old Sara Lilley of Springville following a fire investigation at an apartment complex in the Village of Springville. On January 23, 2023, Deputies were dispatched to a fire at 109 North Buffalo Street. Multiple volunteer fire...
SPRINGVILLE, NY
News 8 WROC

Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy