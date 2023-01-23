ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Hochul met with campaign donor weeks before $338M contract for COVID tests

By Zach Williams
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5nuG_0kOcf8XF00

Gov. Hochul talked “community matters” with a high-powered campaign donor weeks before he got a $338 million contract to provide rapid tests as part of an alleged pay-to-play scheme as she ran for a full term of office.

Charlie Tebele, who leads New Jersey-based Digital Gadgets, wrote an email to Hochul policy director Micah Lasher on Dec. 16, 2021 in which he alluded to speaking with Hochul at a fundraiser he hosted for her campaign weeks earlier, the Buffalo News reported Monday.

“We had a conversation with the Governor regarding some community matters when we had her in for a meeting,” Tebele wrote,” and I was asked to reach out to you for follow up.”

Among the topics Tebele listed were “Covid tests — we have a community company that has available supply.” Hours later, he followed up with an email to Lasher headed: “URGENT ADDED INFO.”

“I read that the governor wants to be able to mail instant Covid tests to peoples [sic] homes,” Tebele wrote. “My company has the Covid tests in stock and can work with the State to ship them individually to peoples [sic] home- the same day we receive the order.”

“I would love to be able to speak to someone and see how we can help with this and partner with the State to solve this immediate problem,” Tebele concluded. “Please let me know when we can chat.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jnuD_0kOcf8XF00
Hochul has denied wrongdoing despite the latest revelation about an alleged $637 million pay-to-play deal with a campaign donor.
Kevin C. Downs for NY Post

Hochul’s administration approved the $338 million outlay four days after the email was sent, with a second order worth $299 million to follow a month later.

“There should have been a hearing on this months ago,” said Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, one of the Republican legislators who has previously called for an investigation into the matter.

“With every new detail that’s reported, it becomes more clear that the governor has been less than forthcoming about an arrangement that cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars,” he added. “It’s time Democrats in the Legislature do their job and ask some unpleasant questions.”

“Assembly & Senate Republicans called for an investigation into Gov. Hochul’s COVID test kickback scheme months ago. Where are the Democrats?” Assemblyman Jaret Gandolffo tweeted Monday in response to the story.

The latest revelation about Hochul and her administration’s interactions with Tebele are one more sign of how the governor mixed her official and political duties while running for a full term in office last year — with the help of a record campaign war chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09roBV_0kOcf8XF00
Charlie Tebele and his family gave around $300,000 to the Hochul campaign amid a $637 million deal between his company and the state for COVID-19 rapid tests.
charlietebel/linkedin

Tebele and his family ultimately contributed roughly $300,000 to the Hochul campaign, which also hired his son as a staffer.

But Democratic legislators have shown no appetite for probing the controversial deal to buy rapid tests at nearly double the price paid by states like California.

Reps for state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) – whose chamber recently completed a complex investigation of the residency of an incoming Republican legislator – did not respond to requests for comment Monday.

“I don’t have a comment on that,” Stewart-Cousins told The Post in September.

It remains unclear whether Albany County District Attorney David Soares has jurisdiction over the deal or the resources to probe it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43B2DG_0kOcf8XF00
Hochul’s administration approved the $338 million outlay four days after the email was sent, with a second order worth $299 million to follow a month later.
Matthew McDermott

“In order to maintain the integrity of all matters, The Office of the Inspector General never confirms or denies the existence of any investigations unless and until a finding is made,” a spokesman for state Inspector General Lucy Lang, whose office probes malfeasance within state agencies, told The Post Monday.

Hochul has denied that she ever gave special treatment to campaign donors while defending the rapid testing deal as as necessary while the state confronted a omicron-fueled surge of COVID-19 cases in late 2021 that strained testing supplies.

“Governor Hochul did not oversee the procurement process and was not involved in the day-to-day procurement decisions,” gubernatorial spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays said Monday. “She simply instructed her team to purchase as many available tests as possible to meet the tremendous need across the state, and they did exactly that to keep New Yorkers safe.”

“As we have always said, campaign donations do not have any influence on government decisions and we reject any implication otherwise,” she added.

A Tebele spokesman claimed that the emails proved nothing improper happened despite Tebele raising the testing issue to the administration for which he was raising funds.

“These exchanges prove what we have been stating from the outset: neither Mr. Tebele nor the company communicated in any way with the governor or the campaign about COVID tests,” the rep said.”

“Digital Gadgets only learned of the State’s testing needs from New York Times reporting on December 16th, 2021, which is the date of the first time that Digital Gadgets’ ability to sell tests was communicated to the State.”

Comments / 15

Robert Dougherty
2d ago

Golly Gee.. Everyone already knows that the Democrats are lining their pockets with their Covid Fear Mongering Lies... Thanks anyway..

Reply(1)
12
Troy Trimble
2d ago

I am shocked! Another politician exposed of corruption and she hasn't been in office for 10 minutes!

Reply
21
Bart Jackson
2d ago

The Covid19 pandemic has made a few people rich.

Reply(1)
9
Related
New York Post

Ex-George Santos campaign aide predicts lying lawmaker will be ‘perp-walked’

A former campaign worker for embattled Rep. George Santos, who is facing bipartisan calls to resign after admitting he fabricated large parts of his resume, said he sees the Long Island Republican being “perp-walked” in the future. ​​“Lying on your resume is one thing,” the ​former aide told Talking Points Memo on Wednesday. “But I think George is going to be perp-walked out of a building because of this financial mess.”   T​he veteran Republican political operative quit Team Santos after an examination of the campaign’s books raised suspicion that “things were not on the up and up.” “I thought that the lack of a...
POLITICO

A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WISCONSIN STATE
New York Post

‘You will create chaos’ – GOP reps blast Kathy Hochul plan for suburban housing

Republican members of Congress say they have had it with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “radical state takeover” of local government following her controversial proposal to build 800,000 new housing units — even over the objections of local planning boards. The criticism comes in a letter, exclusively obtained by The Post, that reads: “While we all understand the need for increasing the availability of housing, especially affordable housing, we cannot support a one-size fits all approach to local zoning. “By forcing unit quotes onto municipalities and by providing little to no investment for critical infrastructure upgrades, you will create chaos.” The letter – signed by the...
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
brytfmonline.com

Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell

The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mother Jones

Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
ALABAMA STATE
AOL Corp

How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
170K+
Followers
75K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy