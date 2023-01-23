ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge

MILFORD, DE- According to the Delaware State Police, a Milford man who was found by police drunk inside his vehicle after it crashed into a ditch was charged with DUI and driving while suspended. It was his sixth DUI offense. At approximately 5:08 p.m., troopers responded to the 25000 block of Bethesda Road regarding a man who was disorderly and apparently drunk. “When troopers arrived, they learned that the man, identified as Douglas Hall, had just fled from the yard on foot and returned to his Jeep, which he had driven into a nearby ditch,:” DSP said in a statement. The post Drunk driver found in ditch facing sixth DUI charge appeared first on Shore News Network.
MILFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate

One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Over a Dozen Students Injured, One Person Killed in Laurel Crash Involving Bus

LAUREL, Del.- A crash involving a school bus killed one person and injured over a dozen students Monday afternoon in Sussex County. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound on East Trap Pond Road approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Hardscrabble in Laurel. A school was going eastbound on Hardscrabble Road nearing the same intersection; there is no stop sign on Hardscrabble Road.
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified

SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
SEAFORD, DE
Shore News Network

Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County

MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
NBC Philadelphia

9 Students in Bus Hospitalized, Person in Other Vehicle Killed in Crash

Nine students were hurt and another person was killed in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Delaware Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Hardscrabble and East Trap Pond roads in Laurel, Delaware. Nine students on the school bus, which overturned, were injured. Police...
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Seaford Police working to identify shoplifting suspect

SEAFORD, Del. – The Seaford Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for shoplifting tools from Lowes. Police say the suspect was last seen driving a white-colored 2018 Toyota with Maryland registration 7DF6619. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked...
SEAFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

Rehoboth Beach Command Vehicle Struck While Responding to Fatal Crash Sunday Night

On Sunday night as Rehoboth Fire personnel were responding to the hit and run bicycle crash at Coastal Highway and Rehoboth Avenue Extension, another crash occurred on Miller Road west of Coastal Highway. Delaware State Police say a Rehoboth Beach fire command vehicle was traveling on Miller Road with emergency equipment activated when the driver of a BMW failed to yield and struck the side of the command vehicle. Delaware State Police say the driver of the BMW, a 71 year old Millsboro woman was cited for DUI, no insurance and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Fatal Crash Claims One Life in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. - Police say a driver was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was driving north on Sussex Highway toward the intersection at Lakeside Road. Police say, at the same time, a 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier was stopped on Sussex Highway for a school bus that was picking up children, displaying its flashing red lights and stop sign.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Delaware State Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday evening. Troopers say the crash happened on Route 1 near Rehoboth Avenue Extended. A section of that road was closed as the crash was investigated and cleared. Details on the number...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Outside Maryland Firehouse

One person was found dead in the burning wreckage of a pick-up truck that went up in flames just outside of a Maryland firehouse. Maryland State Fire Marshals and state police officials were called to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in Wicomico County, authorities announced.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Milford Man Charged with 6th Offense DUI

A Milford man has been charged with a 6th offense DUI after a man became drunk and disorderly in a yard on Bethesda Road on Monday evening. Delaware State Police say 51 year old Douglas Hall of Milford had left the yard – but drove into a nearby ditch. Police detected impairment. A DUI investigation was started and a computer check showed Hall had a revoked license and 5 prior DUI convictions.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

15-year-old Parkside student charged in connection to threatening note

SALISBURY, Md. – A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to a threat at a Salisbury high school last week. On Friday, January 20th, deputies were alerted to a note that was found inside of Parkside High School with a threatening message. Deputies worked closely with Wicomico County Public Schools personnel to ensure the school was safe and no harm would come to students or staff. The threat created a large area of concern for students, staff, and the community, and caused a safety response that disrupted a majority of the school day.
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Carnage continues on Delaware roads

Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WGMD Radio

Delaware State Police Arrest Two Men for Felony Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

Two men are at Sussex Correctional Institution following a traffic stop yesterday morning in Dagsboro. State Police say 32-year-old Tevin Smith of Ellendale and 35-year-old Brian Bell of Wilmington face several drug-related charges. During the traffic stop at Nine Foot Road west of Blackberry Road, troopers smelled marijuana coming from the car, and they asked both Smith and Bell to come out of the vehicle. They searched the Chrysler and found approximately 6.37 grams of packaged suspected heroin and approximately 2.38 grams of marijuana.
DAGSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury man arrested in connection to multiple thefts

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars after being linked to multiple recent thefts. We’re told the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department both took reports of thefts from motor vehicles between January 14th and 17th. One of the incidents took place in the 800 block of Snow Hill Road where cash and a credit card were stolen. A second incident took place in the 800 block of N. Division Street, where the suspect reportedly broke the rear window and stole credit cards from the vehicle.
SALISBURY, MD

