Nashville, TN

Detroit Sports Nation

6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded

Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

SUBBAN EXPLAINS WHY HE INVOLVED CAREY PRICE IN HIS TRIBUTE NIGHT (VIDEO)

Earlier this month, the Montreal Canadiens honoured former defenceman P.K. Subban before a game against the Nashville Predators. Subban came out onto the ice and spoke to the crowd about his time with the Canadiens and how thankful he was to be apart of the organization. Just before wrapping up, Subban brought out Carey Price to do their iconic 'triple low-five' which was a staple after a win.
atozsports.com

Predators have a lot to prove before the All-Star break

The Predators are coming off a huge character win on Saturday after defeating the Los Angeles Kings 5-3. That win came the evening after the team had what many players called an “uncomfortable” team meeting earlier that day. A meeting in which the leadership group took responsibility for recent poor play and led the charge to reestablish the team’s identity in order to get the season back on track. The response was impressive with Duchene scoring two goals, Mikael Granlund one, and team captain Roman Josi netting three assists.
NASHVILLE, TN
markerzone.com

CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY

The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
NBC Sports Chicago

When is the 2023 NHL trade deadline?

One of the biggest days of the season is approaching in the hockey world – the trade deadline. It’s officially time to start strategizing. Though we only recently crossed the halfway mark of the 2022-23 NHL season, it’s time to start deliberating changes and considering possibilities, especially with Stanley Cup aspirations on the line.
FOX Sports

Bettman: NHL probe into junior hockey allegations nears end

MONTREAL (AP) — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team is getting “really close to the end.”. In a media availability at the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against...

