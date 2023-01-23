Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
6 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded
Heading into the the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Detroit Red Wings would once again be sellers by the time the trade deadline approached. Well, here we are in late January, and the Red Wings will almost certainly be looking to sell of some players before the March 3rd deadline comes and goes. You can expect for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to look to deal off of some players who are on expiring contracts before the deadline.
atozsports.com
Why Nashville Predators fans and media were wrong about Kevin Lankinen
It was a signing that came with a lot of confusion for Nashville Predators fans and media alike. Kevin Lankinen came to the Predators when General Manager David Poile signed him to a one-year contract worth 1.5 million dollars on July 14, 2022. Not a bad price for a backup goaltender.
markerzone.com
SUBBAN EXPLAINS WHY HE INVOLVED CAREY PRICE IN HIS TRIBUTE NIGHT (VIDEO)
Earlier this month, the Montreal Canadiens honoured former defenceman P.K. Subban before a game against the Nashville Predators. Subban came out onto the ice and spoke to the crowd about his time with the Canadiens and how thankful he was to be apart of the organization. Just before wrapping up, Subban brought out Carey Price to do their iconic 'triple low-five' which was a staple after a win.
atozsports.com
Predators have a lot to prove before the All-Star break
The Predators are coming off a huge character win on Saturday after defeating the Los Angeles Kings 5-3. That win came the evening after the team had what many players called an “uncomfortable” team meeting earlier that day. A meeting in which the leadership group took responsibility for recent poor play and led the charge to reestablish the team’s identity in order to get the season back on track. The response was impressive with Duchene scoring two goals, Mikael Granlund one, and team captain Roman Josi netting three assists.
atozsports.com
Nashville Predators forward gets the best of his favorite players growing up
The Nashville Predators earned a big 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets last night in Bridgestone Arena. Behind a solid effort from their defense and goaltending, plus a couple of timely goals from Cody Glass and Tanner Jeannot, the Preds climbed to within three points of a playoff spot. It...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' GM LIED DURING SUNDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE TO SAVE FACE, FAILS MISERABLY
The whole Vancouver Canucks/Bruce Boudreau debacle showed the entire hockey world the ugly underbelly of professional sports. The carelessness with which the Canucks' management has approached the situation is puzzling, to say the least. GM Patrik Allvin and President Jim Rutherford are under intense scrutiny over their decisions and the...
Yardbarker
Barry Trotz says he didn’t have ‘any interest’ in taking Canucks head coaching job
The Vancouver Canucks may have just made a coaching change, but it appears one of the top names on the market didn’t have any interest in joining the team as Bruce Boudreau’s replacement. Barry Trotz, who has served as the head coach of the Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals,...
Capitals unveil new uniform ahead of 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game
The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League, and Adidas unveiled their uniform on Thursday ahead of the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game.
When is the 2023 NHL trade deadline?
One of the biggest days of the season is approaching in the hockey world – the trade deadline. It’s officially time to start strategizing. Though we only recently crossed the halfway mark of the 2022-23 NHL season, it’s time to start deliberating changes and considering possibilities, especially with Stanley Cup aspirations on the line.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
FOX Sports
Bettman: NHL probe into junior hockey allegations nears end
MONTREAL (AP) — NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team is getting “really close to the end.”. In a media availability at the Bell Centre before the Montreal Canadiens’ game against...
Comments / 0