Oswego, NY

Susan M. Scerbo – January 24, 2023 Featured

Susan M. Scerbo, 61; of Fulton passed peacefully at home with her family by her side after courageously fighting her battle with cancer for over 3 years. Susan was born in Fulton, NY and she has remained a lifelong resident. She owned and operated S&A Legal Printing, Fulton and she...
FULTON, NY
Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured

Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
OSWEGO, NY
Marion Carey – January 22, 2023 Featured

Marion “GiGi” Carey, 85; of Phoenix, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, January 22, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a short illness. Mrs. Carey was born in Syracuse, NY to the late William and Isabell (Belanger) Miller. She has been a...
PHOENIX, NY
February 2023 Food Sense Orders Due February 10th at Salvation Army Featured

The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps offers the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order February Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, February 10. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.
OSWEGO, NY
CNY Community Arts Center Presents “The Queen Of Bingo” Featured

Love and luck by the numbers is in order at the CNY Community Arts Center this February season with their upcoming production of the hit comedy “The Queen of Bingo.”. The production will be presented weekends February 10 – 19 on the Center’s mainstage at 121 Cayuga Street in downtown Fulton, NY. Curtain times are Fridays, February 10 and 17 at 7PM, with matinee performances on Saturdays and Sundays, February 11, 12, 18, and 19 at 3PM. Note for this production, there will be no Saturday evening performances.
FULTON, NY
Beyond Sad: Otto the Syracuse University Hawk Dies 5 Days After Mate

Otto, one-half of the popular red-tailed hawk duo that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has died just five days after his longtime mate Sue. Students from the SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry reported a felled red-tailed hawk on the grounds of the Oakwood Cemetery on January 19th. The students contacted bird enthusiast Anne Marie Higgins, an unofficial expert on the pair who also runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed the sad news: It was indeed Sue's widowed mate Otto.
SYRACUSE, NY
Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
Outsider views Baldwinsville superintendent crisis ‘with dismay’ (Your Letters)

First, let me say that I’m not a Baldwinsville resident but reading your coverage of the superintendent “crisis” has made me very angry (”Baldwinsville meeting gets heated as school board pays off one superintendent, then hires another outsider,” Jan. 23, 2023). Evidently I’m in good company, as the turnout at the board meeting Monday night was significant.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
City Of Oswego Council President Rob Corradino Announces His Candidacy For Mayor Of Oswego

OSWEGO, NY – Following is a statement from Oswego Common Councilor President Rob Corradino concerning his candidacy announcement:. “As I start my 8th year on the Oswego Common Council representing the 7th Ward, and my 6th year as Council President, I’m thrilled to announce that I am running for Mayor of Oswego. I’ve worked very hard these past seven years and believe I have both the knowledge and experience to help lead this city.
OSWEGO, NY
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
New York dad shoots 14-year-old honor roll daughter, turns gun on himself

An upstate New York dad allegedly shot dead his 14-year-old honor roll daughter before turning the gun on himself — after he told his estranged wife in a chilling phone call: “This is how it ends for us.” Ava Wood, a ninth-grader at Durgee Junior High School in Baldwinsville, was discovered in her bed Friday with a bullet wound to the head after her mother, Heather Wood, told police she failed to show up for school, the Post-Standard of Syracuse reported. Her father, Christopher Wood, 51, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in another bedroom at the 6 Triangle...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY

