Mark D. Cunningham, 70, of Oxbow
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Mark D. Cunningham, 70, of CR-25, passed away at home, Friday afternoon, January 20, 2023. Born on March 20, 1952 at EJ Noble Hospital, Gouverneur, NY, he was a son of Leland F. and Jane M. Scott Cunningham and a 1970 graduate of Indian River Central Schools.
Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Timothy J. Verne, Sr., 62, native of Watertown, NY, passed away, Friday morning, January 20, 2023 at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY, after a long battle with cancer. Born on February 1, 1960 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert Stanley and Virginia...
Sammy R. Tufo, 70, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sammy R. Tufo, 70, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed January 18, 2023 at his home in Florida with his wife Lisa and son Ben by his side. He was born on January 7, 1953, son of the late Benny and Jenny Tufo. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1972 and he enjoyed playing baseball from a young age.
Robert Wilfred Shambo, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Wilfred Shambo, died peacefully on the evening of January 22nd, 2023, in his home at eighty years of age. He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years Jacqueline T. Shambo, two sons, Robert Scott, and Jeffrey Scott Shambo (wife Nickole Lea), three grandchildren, Cassandra Sue Shambo, Lacey McCabe (husband David) and Tyler Shambo, and one great-grandchild, Ava McCabe, brother Bruce Edward Shambo, (wife Ellie) and a sister, Angeline Desormo (husband Paul), sister in laws Reba and Cathleen, and beloved cat Baby. Preceded by his father Earl T. Shambo Sr., mother, Angeline LaFave Shambo, brothers, Earl T. Jr, Douglas, Roger, William, brother-in-law Sterling Conant and sister-in-law Cecilia Shambo.
Hunter Wyatt Demers, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Hunter Wyatt Demers, precious baby boy of Robert and Erin Demers, Washington Street, Carthage, was stillborn at home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his parents, Robert and Erin Demers; and his paternal grandfather, Robert Henry Demers, Sr. Hunter is survived by his parents, Robert...
Joseph W. Russell, 67, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) -Joseph W. Russell, 67, of Alexandria Bay, NY, passed away peacefully at home, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and his loving family. Joe was born in Alexandria Bay, NY on August 31, 1955, the son of Alden F. and Margaret M. Underwood...
Miss the sun? You’re not alone
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The sun has been a rare sight in the north country since December’s blizzard. People are feeling its absence. “It just seems like there’s unending clouds. Even though we had some warmer weather which was nice because I don’t mind that, but it was never sunny,” said Marcia Kettrick.
Phyllis M. Berry, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis M. Berry, 88, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village on Friday, January 20, 2023. She had been a resident there for four years. Born on June 28, 1934 to Clarence and Mabel (Snyder) Berry, she lived most of her life on the family farm in Rodman. She graduated from Adams Center High School. After her parents’ deaths, she lived on East Main Street in Watertown until moving into Summit Village in 2018.
Power Outages near Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thousands of people lost power in St. Lawrence County Wednesday. A National Grid spokesperson said around 6:40 p.m. about 4,600 customers lost power after an equipment failure at a substation in Gouverneur. As of 10:30 p.m. there were 3,321 customers still without power. Power was...
Watertown seeks state grants for downtown projects
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More state money could be invested in downtown Watertown as the city submits another round of applications for a pair of area projects. The two applications are through the Restore NY program. The first is the rehab project at Factory Square. Greenleaf Builders wants to...
A new taste in Watertown as Vietnamese coffee shop opens
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Take a sip from across the globe at a new coffee shop in Watertown. Caffeine-Holic, which specializes in Vietnamese coffee, opened Tuesday in a newly renovated store-front inside the Paddock Arcade. The coffee beans are imported from Vietnam. For 22-year-old Han Le, it’s been a...
Youth charged after pointing air gun at officer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16 year old was charged with menacing a police officer after pointing an “air rifle” at an officer Tuesday, Watertown police said Wednesday. The 16 year old male, whose name was not released, was one of two 16 year olds arrested by police during an incident on the 300 block of Flower Avenue East.
Siena College pollster comes to JCC
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Does Political Polling Support or Threaten Our Democracy? That’s the topic when Siena College Research Institute director Don Levy comes to Jefferson Community College next week. Polls from Siena College are featured regularly on 7 News. Joel LaLone is director of the Center for...
Spaziani to run for city council
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former Watertown lawmaker has announced a bid to return to the city council. Leonard Spaziani announced his run Wednesday morning. Spaziani says if elected, at the top of his agenda is finding a way for the city to keep making money off its hydroelectric plant, even after the contract with National Grid runs out in 2030.
Jobless rates inch up slightly in tri-county region
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Although they’re still low, the jobless rates in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties inched up slightly last month compared to the year before. The state Labor Department released preliminary local area unemployment rates for December 2022. Jefferson County’s jobless rate was 3.9 percent...
IHC remembers the late Sister Kathleen, a former teacher who passed this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Celebrating the life of Sister Kathleen Mary DeBolt. Her funeral was held Tuesday at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse in Watertown. Sister Kathleen was best known as an elementary school teacher for at Immaculate Heart Central, IHC. According to staff, the beloved teacher had...
Group holds pro-life vigil at Watertown city hall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group in Watertown gathered Monday night to pray for an end to abortions. Life Right of Watertown held a respect-life prayer in front of city hall. A few dozen people, including church leaders and community members, came out to sing hymns and offer prayer...
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
National Grid says it can handle Fort Drum’s energy needs
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If the biomass plant closes on Fort Drum, what does the military post do for power?. The ReEnergy plant provides Fort Drum with all of its power. However, the plant runs on wood waste and chips and New York state doesn’t consider that a renewable energy source.
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Roads are beginning to get slippery as lake effect snow starts to concentrate over the Tug Hill Plateau. That’s why there’s a travel advisory for Lewis County. The sheriff’s office issued the advisory at 11 a.m. It will continue until further notice.
