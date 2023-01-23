WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis M. Berry, 88, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village on Friday, January 20, 2023. She had been a resident there for four years. Born on June 28, 1934 to Clarence and Mabel (Snyder) Berry, she lived most of her life on the family farm in Rodman. She graduated from Adams Center High School. After her parents’ deaths, she lived on East Main Street in Watertown until moving into Summit Village in 2018.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO