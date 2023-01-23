That was not a good week for Xavier basketball. The Musketeers entered the week 17th in the KenPom, 18th in the NET, on an 11 game winning streak, and on the two seed line on the Bracket Matrix. They came out of the week 22nd, 25th, on a one game winning streak, and at the bottom of the three line. There is no world in which losing to DePaul and yawning your way past Georgetown is a good thing.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO