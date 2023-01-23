Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Holy Cross, Bishop Brossart win All A Girls State openers
The Holy Cross Indians and Bishop Brossart Mustangs girls basketball teams won their All “A” state first round games in different fashions at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. Holy Cross (18-5) jumped out to a 22-4 lead on the Leslie County Eagles (13-6) from the 14th Region and...
linknky.com
Craddock’s bounce beats Highlands at buzzer in OT
Alexis Craddock hadn’t scored all game. She missed a buzzer-beater in the JV game. But when the sophomore guard caught the ball on the wing with time winding down in overtime of Conner’s (13-6) varsity game with Highlands (15-7), she didn’t hesitate. Craddock took two dribbles, pulled...
linknky.com
CovCath escapes Cooper in overtime
Evan Ipsaro completed a three-point play early in overtime to spark Covington Catholic, and the Colonels hit their free throws down the stretch to survive at Cooper, 78-69. Cooper struck first in the extra period to take a 67-65 lead. On the Colonels’ ensuing possession, Ipsaro made a physical drive to the rim, absorbed contact and put up a shot as he was falling backwards to the floor. The ball dropped through the net as the whistle blew, and Ipsaro buried his free throw to give CovCath the lead for good.
linknky.com
“Sammy Burrow” Vinson’s confidence helps Norse to the top of Horizon
The moxie that Sam Vinson carries isn’t necessarily intentional, rather something that comes natural to the Norse sophomore. “Sam is a guy that has great swag. We call him Sammy Burrow,” Northern Kentucky University basketball coach Darrin Horn said. “He has a certain presence and confidence to him.”
Prep Sports Notebook: Campbell County boys basketball coach closing in on career milestone
Aric Russell’s bid for 400 career victories as a boys basketball coach was sidetracked Saturday when his Campbell County team lost a shootout with Boyd County, 110-107, in a double-overtime game at Nicholas County. It was the most points the Camels have scored in Russell’s 13 seasons as their...
linknky.com
Long returns to lead Beechwood volleyball
Matt Long returns to Beechwood to coach the Tigers volleyball team with fond memories from his first stint as head coach. Long guided the Tigers to the KHSAA state semifinals in 2002, the only other time the Tigers have advanced that far came in 1989. The Beechwood administration brought back...
linknky.com
Conner outlasts Newport in double OT
Conner’s senior class has won 72 games and three straight district championships, with Monday night being Senior Night, it was a good night to reflect on the past. But with an opponent like Newport, the Wildcats didn’t leave much time for that. In the end, the Cougars (13-6)...
linknky.com
Thomas More women remain No. 1, men drop to No. 22
The Thomas More University women’s basketball team is the No. 1 ranked team in NAIA women’s basketball for the sixth straight poll and eighth time in the last 10 polls. After surviving a 65-60 scare at Cumberland University (Tenn.), the Saints have rolled to a 76-42 win at University of Tennessee Southern, 79-51 win at home vs. Georgetown College, and an 83-64 win at No. 24 University of the Cumberlands.
bannersontheparkway.com
Xavier Nation takes a deep breath
That was not a good week for Xavier basketball. The Musketeers entered the week 17th in the KenPom, 18th in the NET, on an 11 game winning streak, and on the two seed line on the Bracket Matrix. They came out of the week 22nd, 25th, on a one game winning streak, and at the bottom of the three line. There is no world in which losing to DePaul and yawning your way past Georgetown is a good thing.
Send Those Refunds: You need these Cincinnati Bengals shirts
The Bengals are eyeing their second-straight Super Bowl appearance. So you're going to want to check out BreakingT's latest Cincinnati Bengals shirts. In the snow, Joey B led the boys to a dominating win over the Buffalo Bills, punching their ticket to the AFC Championship game. Cincinnati is a slim 1.5-point favorite against Kansas City and Joe Burrow is undefeated against KC in his career.
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
WLWT 5
Tour bus company again offering round-trip rides to Kansas City for Bengals game
CINCINNATI — Are you wanting to go on a road trip to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC championship game this weekend?. DeBolt Tours, which is a travel service, will be once again taking Bengals fans on a road trip on a motorcoach bus from Cincinnati to Kansas City for the game.
linknky.com
Couple wins $1 million on scratch-off from Alexandria gas station
Those who drive through Alexandria are familiar with the double Speedway locations on Alexandria Pike, but one of the gas stations proved to be luckier than the other this week. Truck driver Michael Allen was traveling through the area on Wednesday and decided to stop at the Speedway location, at...
Fox 19
Covington diocese reaches settlement in student death
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Diocese of Covington has settled a wrongful lawsuit with a Union family after their son died during soccer practice at St. Henry District High School in 2020. Matt and Kim Mangine filed suit against the diocese stating that an automated external defibrillator or AED was...
Fox 19
New way for Bengals fans to get to Kansas City
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Attention Bengals who are planning to follow the team to Kansas City for the AFC Championship have a new way to get there. United Airlines has announced it’s adding a nonstop flight from CVG to Kansas City. The flight leaves CVG at 1 p.m. EST Saturday,...
WKRC
Newport on the Levee bowling alley acquired
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bowling alley and bocce court at Newport on the Levee has a new owner that plans to create one of the biggest entertainment venues in the region. Velocity Esports, which opened at Newport on the Levee in March of 2022, has acquired Rotolo Bowling...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Turkeyfoot Road
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Turkeyfoot Road. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change
This article is republished from LINK nky. When Northern Kentucky University announced former President Ashish Vaidya’s sudden departure in November, representatives said it wasn’t due to the large budget deficit found in the last half of 2022. That’s not the case, according to Faculty Senate President John Farrar. He said Vaidya’s departure relates to NKU’s […] The post Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
linknky.com
Students present policy ideas to state about how to keep schools safe
Joud Dahleh, a student at the Ignite Institute in Boone County, told the media on Tuesday in Frankfort that even though she and her peers on the Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council are just students, they care about their education, and they want to stay safe inside their schools. Dahleh...
