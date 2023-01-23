ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 101 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Four adults were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Shots Ring Out, Leaving Bullet Holes in Manchester, NH Building: Police

A man in Manchester, New Hampshire, was asleep when gunshots rang out, leaving bullet holes in the first floor of a building early Wednesday morning, according to the city's police force. The Manchester Police Department responded to the 430 block of Manchester Street shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday for a...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Victim identified in fatal mobile home fire in Milford

MILFORD, N.H. — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal Milford fire that happened on Friday. ^^ See video from Saturday in the player above. ^^. Patrick Walsh, 65, of Milford, died as a result of smoke inhalation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office said. Officials said the manner of his death was accidental.
MILFORD, NH
WCAX

Man rescued after driving into freezing Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Multiple rescue crews helped save a man who authorities say drove into the Connecticut River on the New Hampshire-Vermont border. The Lebanon Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Plainfield. They say the man was able to get out of the car and...
PLAINFIELD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

UNH student seriously injured after being struck by car in Durham

DURHAM, N.H. — A University of New Hampshire (UNH) student was flown to a Maine hospital after he was hit by a car Tuesday night. Officers responding to the area of Main Street between Depot Road and Sage Way just before 6:30 p.m. found 21-year-old Brian Faxon of Bedford, New Hampshire, being assisted by witnesses after he was struck by a 2015 Buick SE Enclave, according to Durham Police.
DURHAM, NH
WCAX

Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
RUPERT, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WCAX

Owner of Worcester buisness hopes to rebuild after fire

A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry "Burr" Morse Jr. retires. How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod...
WORCESTER, VT
nhbr.com

Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord-Merrimack County

The Pope Memorial SPCA is dedicated to caring for abandoned and homeless pets, protecting and advocating for pets in need, and promoting the humane treatment of all animals. Our facility is located in Concord, NH, and we serve the surrounding county and beyond. Contact:. Heather Faria. Executive Director. 94 Silk...
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Putney

PUTNEY — A 41-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI and reckless endangerment following a crash in Putney yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 5 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say that the driver, identified as Brandon Olson, of Hinsdale,...
PUTNEY, VT
WMUR.com

Adam Sexton, his family welcome new baby

MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR would like to introduce the newest member of our family. Political Director Adam Sexton and his wife welcomed Nathaniel Reddy Sexton on Monday. Adam said his wife and Nathaniel are doing great. Nathaniel is named in honor of his maternal great-grandfather, Dennis Reddy, who signed...
MANCHESTER, NH

