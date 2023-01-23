Read full article on original website
kcur.org
Young Black Kansas Citians start an activist coalition to ensure ‘kids getting seats at the table’
Instead of partying or relaxing over his recent winter break, James McGee II spent much of his time organizing other young people and their families, and reviving a wide-ranging service organization called the Black Archives Youth Coalition Network, or BAYCON. Earlier this month, the group held a public relaunch event,...
kcur.org
7 Kansas City restaurants and bars named semifinalists for the James Beard Awards
A modern Thai restaurant, a $150-per-person supper club, and a tortilleria are among seven Kansas City area businesses named as semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Often described as the “Oscars of the food world,” the James Beard Awards are announced in three stages:...
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City
My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
kcur.org
Kansas City voting guide: Who and what to expect in the April 2023 election
All 12 of Kansas City’s council seats and the mayor’s office will be up for election in the April 4th primary. A total of 40 candidates are running for the open city council seats, with seven current council members seeking re-election. Candidates running for “in-district” seats are elected by the voters living in that district. All Kansas City voters have a say in who gets elected to the six “at-large” seats.
kcur.org
Teachers at Kauffman School want it to be Kansas City’s first ever unionized charter
After two years of organizing, nearly 100 teachers at the Ewing Marion Kauffman School have officially declared their intent to unionize. The school, located on The Paseo and 63rd Street, serves nearly 1,000 fifth through 12th graders. The group will join American Federation of Teachers Local 691, which also represents Kansas City Public Schools.
KCMO groups denounce racist, antisemitic threats from Bishop Miege students
Two local groups released a joint statement Wednesday denouncing the racist and antisemitic social media posts sent by students at Bishop Miege High School.
Kansas City Zoo announces name of eastern black rhinoceros calf
The Kansas City Zoo announced it's eastern black rhinoceros calf will be called Zumi after more than 14,000 people voted in the contest.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Kansas City, Kansas is a city with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
kcur.org
Missouri Republicans push for the state to take control of St. Louis Police — just like Kansas City
Kansas City is the only major city in the country where the city’s elected leaders don’t control the local police department — a state-appointed police board does. Up until 2013, St. Louis was in the same boat. However, the city gained local control of its police department...
kcur.org
As Missouri lawmakers consider a slew of anti-LGBTQ bills, a Kansas City Democrat is fighting back
Nine anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in Missouri General Assembly committees yesterday — the most heard in one day, public policy and advocacy organization PROMO says. Three of the bills aim to ban gender-affirming care for transgender kids. Another three propose banning transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity. One of the bills proposes making it illegal for drag performances to occur in public spaces.
kcur.org
A problematic Kansas City apartment is without heat. Residents are paying the price
Dozens of residents of an apartment building in Kansas City’s Historic Northeast spent the weekend without heat, after an electrical fire knocked out utilities early Friday morning. Kansas City firefighters responded to a fire in the basement of Gladstone Court apartment complex on N. Lawn Avenue in the early...
KCTV 5
Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
Drone Video: Snow blanketed trees of Kansas City
An overnight snowfall in Kansas City left schools closed and a blanket of snow on trees and objects across the area.
tourcounsel.com
Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri
In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland Park
Overland Park, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
kcur.org
Want to buy legal weed in Kansas City? You may have to deal with a sales tax from Jackson County too
After the April election, people in several cities in Jackson County may pay up to 12% in special taxes on their purchase of recreational marijuana. The Jackson County Legislature approved a ballot question Tuesday to establish a sales tax on marijuana sales. The ballot question proposes a 3% tax on...
KC area bank cites rising rates, housing inventory as reasons for layoffs
North American Savings Bank, based in Kansas City, notified Missouri officials earlier this month that it planned to lay off dozens of employees as part of a restructuring.
kcur.org
Former St. Charles mayor: 'I'm losing my memory, I'm not not losing my mind'
Former St. Charles mayor and Missouri state representative Sally Faith says she makes a concerted effort to be social and keep in touch with her friends. It was friends of hers, in fact, who first pointed out that something seemed off — and contacted her son about their concerns.
