All 12 of Kansas City’s council seats and the mayor’s office will be up for election in the April 4th primary. A total of 40 candidates are running for the open city council seats, with seven current council members seeking re-election. Candidates running for “in-district” seats are elected by the voters living in that district. All Kansas City voters have a say in who gets elected to the six “at-large” seats.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO