Kansas City, KS

Good Food and Sweet Treats at Winstead’s Kansas City

My wife's hospital in Overland Park is off the interstate and right at the exit there's one of the three Winstead's Steakburger locations. It wasn't the first time I saw one of their locations either, so I thought I'd check out this self-proclaimed "Kansas City tradition for over 75 years" for myself. Here's what I thought.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Kansas City voting guide: Who and what to expect in the April 2023 election

All 12 of Kansas City’s council seats and the mayor’s office will be up for election in the April 4th primary. A total of 40 candidates are running for the open city council seats, with seven current council members seeking re-election. Candidates running for “in-district” seats are elected by the voters living in that district. All Kansas City voters have a say in who gets elected to the six “at-large” seats.
KANSAS CITY, MO
As Missouri lawmakers consider a slew of anti-LGBTQ bills, a Kansas City Democrat is fighting back

Nine anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in Missouri General Assembly committees yesterday — the most heard in one day, public policy and advocacy organization PROMO says. Three of the bills aim to ban gender-affirming care for transgender kids. Another three propose banning transgender girls and women from playing on sports teams that align with their gender identity. One of the bills proposes making it illegal for drag performances to occur in public spaces.
MISSOURI STATE
Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Ward Parkway Center | Shopping center in Kansas City, Missouri

In second place, among the best shopping centers in the town, we can highlight the Ward Parkway Center. This mall is modern, with good facilities, and is the one with the largest commercial offer. Since, you will find department stores, local brand boutiques, among other options for shopping. Featured Shopping...
KANSAS CITY, MO

