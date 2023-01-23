West Virginia State Auditor McCuskey lays out legislative priorities to county officials

Read full article on original website
14 COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fourteen more West Virginians have died due to COVID, the West Virginia DHHR reported Thursday. All but one of the dead was age 70 or older, and the average age was almost 82 years old.
Triton Construction awarded contract to replace three I-79 bridges in North Central West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Triton Construction Inc. was recently awarded a contract for about $45.6 million to replace three pairs of bridges on Interstate 79, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The contract is from a bid letting conducted Jan. 10 by the West Virginia Division...
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Fourteen more West Virginians have died due to COVID, the West…
Georgian convicted in Northern West Virginia drug case to be sentenced later this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The government may seek an upward departure or upward variance in the case of a Georgia man convicted of accessory after the fact to distribution with death, as well as drug and gun charges. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Flower referenced that during a post-conviction...
Juror's COVID halts ex-Ohio House speaker's corruption trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was temporarily paused Wednesday after a juror tested positive for COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black ordered proceedings paused for the remainder of this week “in an effort to ensure everyone's safety.”
Where's the voice of the people?
As the West Virginia Legislature passes the first quarter of the 60-day session, lawmakers would be wise to pause and ponder this: Where are the voices of the people they represent?. Wednesday’s House Education Committee meeting was a prime example of what the Legislature has devolved to: Lawmakers making key...
Speaker of the House
Ohio House OKs rules to get to work, despite GOP infighting. The Ohio House has passed internal rules and can now proceed with its work despite an ongoing fight over power within the fractured GOP supermajority. That infighting spurred competing claims about who’s leading House Republicans, shouting by lawmakers during Tuesday’s session and even talk of a possible lawsuit. The evident disunity in what would usually be an uneventful vote on rules amplifies questions about how House lawmakers will function in this two-year session. Usually one person is chosen as both House speaker and Republican caucus chair. This time it's two different lawmakers, each backed by some of the House GOP members.
Pork expo a one-day event in 2023
The Illinois Pork Expo will include all its usual highlights of meetings, speakers exhibits and chats with legislators at the BOS Center in Springfield, but this year all be sandwiched into a one-day event on Feb. 7. The pork expo had traditionally been a two-day show, but the new timing...
Merrill Eugene Shriver
BIDWELL, Ohio — Merrill Eugene Shriver, age 83, of Bidwell, died Wednesday morning January 25, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, WV. Born January 15, 1940 in Bidwell, he was the son of the late Curtis Shriver and Thelma Faye Nolan Shriver Lamm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by daughters; Catherine Yvonne Shriver and Cynthia Lynn Shriver, half sisters; Barbara Rossiter, Linda Waugh, Marsha Lamm, and Diana Unroe, and by half brothers; Garry Lamm and Donald Keith Lamm.
Courthouse annex temporarily closed after intruder falls through ceiling
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Courthouse Annex was evacuated Monday after an intruder fell through the ceiling into the county administrator’s office. No one was injured. The administrator was in Charleston and the county executive secretary was in another room, when the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. The intruder was caught by Preston Sheriff’s Department officers as he tried to leave the building.
Boeing to be arraigned in court over two Max jet crashes
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Boeing representatives and relatives of some of the passengers killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets will meet face-to-face in a Texas courtroom Thursday, where the aerospace giant will be arraigned on a criminal charge that it thought it had settled two years ago.
