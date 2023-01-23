Read full article on original website
See the change in real estate prices in Atascadero the week of Jan. 15
The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero in the past two weeks was $424. That’s $20 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is San Luis Obispo, where the median price per square foot in the last two weeks was $649.
How much did the 8 most expensive homes sell for in Paso Robles the week of Jan. 15?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the last two weeks. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $644,875. The average price per square foot was $410.
What are the five most expensive homes that sold in Atascadero the week of Jan. 15?
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $755,700, $423 per square foot.
Top nine most expensive homes sold in Templeton the week of Jan. 15
A house in Templeton that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Templeton in the last four weeks. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $977,278. The average price per square foot ended up at $450.
Single-family home sells for $2.5 million in San Luis Obispo
The spacious property located in the 200 block of Mission Lane in San Luis Obispo was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $2,475,000 purchase price works out to $984 per square foot. The house built in 1985 has an interior space of 2,515 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in Pismo Beach the week of Jan. 15?
A house in Pismo Beach that sold for $4.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Pismo Beach in the past three weeks. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last three weeks, with an average price of $1.5 million. The average price per square foot was $767.
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in South SLO County the week of Jan. 15
A house in Pismo Beach that sold for $4.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the last week. In total, 16 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $534.
What are the seven most expensive homes that sold in North Coast SLO County the week of Jan. 15?
A house in Cambria that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in North Coast SLO County in the last two weeks. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $926,000. The average price per square foot was $568.
Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt
The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo
Officers arrested four Central Coast residents for theft of catalytic converters, mail, packages, power tools and burglary tools according to the SLO County Sheriff's Office. The post Four Central Coast residents arrested for mail and catalytic converter theft in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
No More Large Scale Search Operations Scheduled for Kyle Doan
PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is now on its second week of search operations to find the missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Doan went missing on Monday, Jan. 9, after being swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel. It was reported by Cal Fire that on Monday morning, the area the car he inhabited was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside, and while Kyle’s mother was pulled to safety, he was unable to be rescued.
Amtrak cancels Central Coast train routes due to storm repairs. When will tracks reopen?
Crews are working to repair a railroad bridge damaged by heavy rainfall, an Amtrak spokesperson said.
Portion of Hwy 1 near Lompoc to close Thursday morning
A portion of Highway 1 near Lompoc will be closed Thursday morning due to a rock scaling operation.
Some 400 volunteers fan out for annual homeless count in Santa Barbara County
Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Cultural Center was ablaze with light but virtually silent at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, with only two people seated at tables in the multipurpose room opposite the entrance. The 40 or so people who volunteered to survey unhoused citizens in the annual Homeless Point-in-Time Count had already...
Continued bluff erosion closes another popular viewing area in Shell Beach
For the second time this month, a popular coastal viewing area has been closed in Shell Beach due to bluff erosion, which has compromised the stability of some of the cliffs along the seaside community. The post Continued bluff erosion closes another popular viewing area in Shell Beach appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
California employee reports misspending and malfeasance at Oceano Dunes
A geologist working for the California Geological Survey posted a critical assessment of alleged misspending and malfeasance by a San Luis Obispo County agency and of state officials who have ignored their own findings at a cost of more than $20 million. For more than a decade, Will Harris worked...
Shop local bonus is back in Atascadero. Here’s how you can get a gift card
Shoppers supporting Atascadero businesses in the next two months can receive gift cards to a local business for their spending. The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is launching its third annual Shop Local Bonus Program, where shoppers can be rewarded with a $20 gift card from the chamber for every $100 spent at local businesses, according to a news release from the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce.
Multiple active landslides keeping Hwy 1 closed
It could be a month before Highway 1 along the Big Sur coast is fully reopened to traffic again due to three major landslides.
Car totaled in crash on Highway 1 in Cambria
A driver who was allegedly speeding drove off Highway 1 in Cambria, down a hillside and crashed into a tree on Monday evening. The driver then walked away from the crash. Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported the crash off Highway 1 near Ardath Drive, according to the Cambria Community Services District. The car appears to be totaled.
