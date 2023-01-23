ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

See the change in real estate prices in Atascadero the week of Jan. 15

The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero in the past two weeks was $424. That’s $20 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is San Luis Obispo, where the median price per square foot in the last two weeks was $649.
ATASCADERO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top nine most expensive homes sold in Templeton the week of Jan. 15

A house in Templeton that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Templeton in the last four weeks. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $977,278. The average price per square foot ended up at $450.
TEMPLETON, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family home sells for $2.5 million in San Luis Obispo

The spacious property located in the 200 block of Mission Lane in San Luis Obispo was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $2,475,000 purchase price works out to $984 per square foot. The house built in 1985 has an interior space of 2,515 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in South SLO County the week of Jan. 15

A house in Pismo Beach that sold for $4.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the last week. In total, 16 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $534.
PISMO BEACH, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt

The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
ORCUTT, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/16 – 01/22/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 16, 2023. 08:18 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

No More Large Scale Search Operations Scheduled for Kyle Doan

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department is now on its second week of search operations to find the missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Doan went missing on Monday, Jan. 9, after being swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel. It was reported by Cal Fire that on Monday morning, the area the car he inhabited was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside, and while Kyle’s mother was pulled to safety, he was unable to be rescued.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Shop local bonus is back in Atascadero. Here’s how you can get a gift card

Shoppers supporting Atascadero businesses in the next two months can receive gift cards to a local business for their spending. The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is launching its third annual Shop Local Bonus Program, where shoppers can be rewarded with a $20 gift card from the chamber for every $100 spent at local businesses, according to a news release from the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Car totaled in crash on Highway 1 in Cambria

A driver who was allegedly speeding drove off Highway 1 in Cambria, down a hillside and crashed into a tree on Monday evening. The driver then walked away from the crash. Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported the crash off Highway 1 near Ardath Drive, according to the Cambria Community Services District. The car appears to be totaled.
CAMBRIA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy