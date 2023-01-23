Read full article on original website
Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off
My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
T. Baker Smith Donated $131K to Support Nicholls Geomatics Program
THIBODAUX, La. -- Nicholls received $131,000 from T. Baker Smith, LLC to support its Geomatics program. With this donation, the College of Sciences and Technology hopes to hire a full-time assistant or associate professor for spring 2023 and two adjunct professors for fall 2023. “T. Baker Smith has been a...
Lafourche Booking Log - January 24, 2023
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on January 23, 2023.
Krewe of Cleophas and Cleothilde announce 2023 royalty
The Krewe of Cleophas will parade on Sunday, February 19, 2023 in the City of Thibodaux route. The parade will begin on Ashton and Audubon at 12:30 p.m. This year’s parade theme submitted by Jane Rodrigue, krewe member, will be “A TASTE OF LOUISIANA”. Floats will depict festivals, culture and events that are throughout the state. The krewe is co-ed krewe since 1970, but prior to that it was an all-male krewe that had begun parading in the 1950’s and was known as “The Poor Man’s Parade” which is still referred to today by the older generation along the bayou.
GALLERY: Lady of the Sea touts progress toward opening of Interim Hospital
Our friends at Lady of the Sea General Hospital showcased the progress they've made toward toward site preparation for the Interim Hospital, which is scheduled to open in late Spring 2023. the hospital is being built between West 134th Street and West 134th Place in Galliano between Lady of the...
Daigneault- Toups
Mr. and Mrs. Ricky and Sonya Daigneault announce the engagement of their daughter, Ali Lynn Daigneault to Garret John Toups, son of Mr. and Mrs. Greg and Bridget Toups. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. Philip and the late Mrs. Bobbie Chiasson, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome and Peggy Daigneault, and the late Mrs. Judy Boudreaux.
WATCH: Bayou Cane/Bayou Blue area shaken by confirmed EF1 tornado
A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down last night in the Bayou Cane/Bayou Blue area. The National Weather Service put out a report today confirming the touchdown, saying that the tornado spanned 0.19 miles and had a width of 50 yards, going from Bayou Cane to Bayou Blue. Most of the...
GRIFFIN- PITRE
Mr. and Mrs. Timothy and Shondell Griffin of Cut Off, announce the engagement of their daughter, Malori Griffin to Ryder Pitre, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kim and Ramona Pitre of Cut Off. The wedding will take place in early Spring in Raceland.
DAVID GAUDET, SR.
David Paul Gaudet, Sr. passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, in Golden Meadow, LA. A Native of Raceland, LA, and lifelong resident of Golden Meadow, LA, aged 67 years. Loving father of David Paul Gaudet, Jr. and his wife Kelly, and Kristie Gaudet. Devoted grandfather of Bryce Plaisance, Kelsey Gaudet, Kally Gaudet, Karlie Taylor, and Joshua Taylor, and great grandfather of Nevaeh, Kyson, Kyzer, Kylan, and Deonte. Loving son of Joseph Gaudet, Sr. Devoted brother of Joseph Gaudet, Jr. (Judy), Terry Gaudet, Phillip Gaudet (Debra), Gloria LeJune (Jimmy), Peggy Richoux (Eddie), Gary Gaudet (Hope), Bill Gaudet (Wendy), Willie Gaudet, and Scott Gaudet (Christie).
Inclement weather threat forces cancellation of all Tuesday school sports events, activities
The threat of inclement weather has forced the postponement of all after school activities in both Lafourche and Terrebonne parish for Tuesday. Both school districts announced their decisions this morning, which will cancel all basketball and soccer games today, as well as all practices and activities. A line of severe...
Locals earn LVCA All-State Honors
Four local players were given top honors recently, taking home Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Association All-State honors after their strong performances throughout the 2022 season. E.D. White standouts Brightyn Ratcliff, Anna Claire Jones and Kennedy Breaux joined John Curtis standout and local product Jacke Melancon in earning spots on the team....
Like father, like daughter: local legend’s daughter wins basketball state title
Folks down the bayou in Lafourche Parish will forever talk about the time that Clarence Moore led the South Lafourche basketball team to the 1998 Class 5A State Championship. But what many may not know is that today, 25 years later, Moore’s freshman daughter has now done the same, following in her father’s footsteps and winning a ring — the second of her still young prep career.
GALLERY: Gators sweep Tarpons in district soccer action
It's been an excellent soccer season this winter for South Lafourche, but on Wednesday, the Tarpons' momentum was halted, getting swept at South Terrebonne. See photos of the matches online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
State Bank's Business Spotlight: State Bank proud to begin 70th year of service to our community
A reputable local business celebrated its 70th anniversary this week. They want the people of Lafourche to know that they’re thankful for their customers and are proud to serve our area with plans to continue to grow into the future. State Bank & Trust Company celebrated its official 70th...
Terrebonne tops Hahnville, further crowding 5A district standings
Our local 5A district is like the weather in Louisiana. On any given day, you just never know what you're going to get. And what people think might take place rarely ever does, so expect the unexpected. Terrebonne provided the 'thunder' in Wednesday's thunderstorm-postponed matchup with Hahnville, rolling to a...
4 arrested after multiple incidents today in Lafourche
Four are in custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office in 2 separate incidents which occurred in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrests today, giving information on the incidents. He said the first incident occurred just after 9 a.m. on January 24, 2023 on...
EVELYN ORDOYNE
Evelyn Elaine Mack Ordoyne, 90, a native of New Iberia and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, January 28th starting at 1 pm. with a rosary at 1:30 pm. A Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 2 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Seat Belt and DWI Checkpoints Planned for January 27, 2023
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a seat belt checkpoint and a DWI checkpoint on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Lafourche Parish. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.
UPDATE: Detectives Arrest Suspect in Thibodaux Armed Robbery
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the detectives have made an arrest in an armed robbery that occurred in Thibodaux on Saturday evening. Nigel Washington, 47, of Thibodaux confessed to committing the robbery. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 21, 2023, at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store at 1715...
The Tank is back, but there are some unsung heroes in this story
This past week, I did something that I had not done since Hurricane Ida: I sat in ‘The Tank’ and watched a home basketball game at South Lafourche High School. But as I sat and studied all of the intricacies of the renovated gym (the new floor, the fresh new paint smell, and the new, far more comfortable bleachers), I wanted to also make sure that the community fully understood everything that went into this process of keeping the programs who use the gym afloat over the past year-plus since the storm ravished our shore.
