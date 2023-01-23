Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Fox Undercover: can new leadership lead to low crime legislation?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has welcomed a new governor, attorney general, and city state's attorney. With new leadership, there's pressure to change the culture of crime across the state, with a focus on Baltimore City. Former Police Commissioner and current talk show host Ed Norris joins the morning show...
foxbaltimore.com
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries in Towson shooting, police say
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Baltimore County shooting on Tuesday night. Officials say at approximately 7:51PM, officers responded to the 900 block of Holgate drive following reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located an...
foxbaltimore.com
Can the power of pressure influence decisions in Baltimore City Schools?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Williams, will not seek another four-year term. This comes after three county school advocacy groups called for his removal. One rhetoric professor tells Fox45 News the power of pressure may have influenced this decision. Pastor PM Smith, a lifelong...
foxbaltimore.com
Honor the late journalist Wendi Winters with the Red Cross
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Give blood and honor the memory of the late journalist Wendi Winters, whose life was taken in a shooting rampage at the Capital Gazette Newspaper in 2018. Wendi dedicated much of her life to serving those in need. Red Cross Communications Volunteer Rebecca Callahan shares more...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection to a northeast Baltimore shooting from November, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a northeast Baltimore shooting that happened Nov. 29, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Saint Clair Crossing. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Co. Schools Superintendent at first board meeting after announcing departure
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County's public school board met Tuesday for the first time since superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said he does not want a new contract. That decision comes as he faced criticism over declining student performance and numerous other issues. Williams announced Monday that he will not...
foxbaltimore.com
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
foxbaltimore.com
SA Bates pushes for tougher gun offense sentences while concerns remain in Annapolis
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With the General Assembly in full swing, the pressure is mounting to get bills drafted and introduced, but it’s unclear if a top priority for Baltimore’s new top prosecutor will get introduced. On day one in office, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said...
foxbaltimore.com
4 men, 1 woman shot in across Baltimore city Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men and one woman were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department:. At about 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue for a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified male...
foxbaltimore.com
Push for new school leadership in Baltimore City after similar calls successful in County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After three years of controversy and repeated calls for his replacement, Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams has announced he will not seek a new contract. But similar calls for new leadership in Baltimore City Schools have yet to be successful. “It’s very much frustrating,”...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed on Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified that 18-year-old man who was shot in east Baltimore earlier this week. Police say Marquis Stuckey was shot in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue just after 6:15 p.m. on January 24. Officers were initially called to that location because of...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify 2 people killed in Baltimore on Monday, announce death of shooting victim
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified two homicide victims killed earlier this week,. Dante Stansbury was killed on January 23, 2023, in the 3200 block of Noble Street. Ivean Earle Williams Jr. was killed on January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Gretna Court. Police also...
foxbaltimore.com
The Maryland Food Bank assisting those impacted by inflation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Food Bank says food insecurity and the stresses that come with it increase as the cost of inflation continues to rise. CEO and President of the MFB Carmen Del Guerico joins us to share their efforts.
foxbaltimore.com
15-year-old Forest Park High School student killed in shooting Wednesday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 15-year-old Forest Park High school student was shot and killed a few blocks away from the school, according to Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison at a press conference. Police say, at around 3:04 p.m. officers were sent to the rear alley behind the...
foxbaltimore.com
"It's alarming" | 40% of Baltimore City ghost gun offenders under the age of 21
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) said an alarming amount of Baltimore youth are getting their hands on guns. At a public meeting concerning juvenile justice in the city, the department revealed about 40% of the ghost guns being pulled off the streets are found on those under the age of 21. Meaning, many of those caught illegally carrying are too young to buy a gun in the first place.
foxbaltimore.com
The Maryland Zoo celebrates the birth of female addra gazelle calf, Jinx
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore has announced the birth of a female addra gazelle, Jinx, to her mother, Blanche. Mammal Curator at the Maryland Zoo Erin Grimm said, "We've been keeping Jinx warm and dry in the barn to bond with her mom. She'll make forays outdoors as she grows and the weather warms up."
foxbaltimore.com
SCHOOL POLICE OVERTIME | Baltimore Schools officer apparently paid twice for same hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation is prompting serious concerns for taxpayers over how Baltimore City Schools approves overtime for police officers. “That nobody raised a red flag, in and of itself, is a red flag,” said Sean Kennedy from the Maryland Public Policy Institute. “How can this happen without anyone throwing up a flare and saying, ‘hey, we have a problem here.’”
foxbaltimore.com
Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent will not seek new contract
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams said he will not seek a new contract, according to a statement. "After much deliberation and conversation with my family, I have decided to not seek an additional four-year contract. It has been an honor to serve as superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, and I thank the Board of Education of Baltimore County for the opportunity to lead this incredible system. I am very proud of the work we have done together to raise the bar, close gaps and prepare our students to thrive in their future, despite the many challenges our system has faced. I am very grateful for Team BCPS teachers and staff who strive to provide our students with a world-class education; for our students whose unique lived experiences inspire and encourage me; and for our families and communities that partner with us to ensure our students can meet their highest potential. I am proud of our school administrators who continue to lead their schools as instructional leaders and work diligently to address the academic and social-emotional needs of our students. I deeply appreciate the efforts of our support staff who are often the first and last faces our students see and work behind the scenes to create optimal environments for teaching and learning. There is more work to be done, but I believe that BCPS is well-poised to make progress toward eliminating disparities in academic achievement and will advance equity and excellence for all students."
foxbaltimore.com
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
