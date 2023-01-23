ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Fox Undercover: can new leadership lead to low crime legislation?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has welcomed a new governor, attorney general, and city state's attorney. With new leadership, there's pressure to change the culture of crime across the state, with a focus on Baltimore City. Former Police Commissioner and current talk show host Ed Norris joins the morning show...
BALTIMORE, MD
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries in Towson shooting, police say

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Baltimore County shooting on Tuesday night. Officials say at approximately 7:51PM, officers responded to the 900 block of Holgate drive following reports of a shooting. Once officers arrived at the scene, they located an...
TOWSON, MD
Can the power of pressure influence decisions in Baltimore City Schools?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Williams, will not seek another four-year term. This comes after three county school advocacy groups called for his removal. One rhetoric professor tells Fox45 News the power of pressure may have influenced this decision. Pastor PM Smith, a lifelong...
BALTIMORE, MD
Honor the late journalist Wendi Winters with the Red Cross

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Give blood and honor the memory of the late journalist Wendi Winters, whose life was taken in a shooting rampage at the Capital Gazette Newspaper in 2018. Wendi dedicated much of her life to serving those in need. Red Cross Communications Volunteer Rebecca Callahan shares more...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Co. Schools Superintendent at first board meeting after announcing departure

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County's public school board met Tuesday for the first time since superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said he does not want a new contract. That decision comes as he faced criticism over declining student performance and numerous other issues. Williams announced Monday that he will not...
4 men, 1 woman shot in across Baltimore city Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four men and one woman were injured in separate shootings across Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Police Department:. At about 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue for a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified male...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed on Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified that 18-year-old man who was shot in east Baltimore earlier this week. Police say Marquis Stuckey was shot in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue just after 6:15 p.m. on January 24. Officers were initially called to that location because of...
BALTIMORE, MD
"It's alarming" | 40% of Baltimore City ghost gun offenders under the age of 21

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) said an alarming amount of Baltimore youth are getting their hands on guns. At a public meeting concerning juvenile justice in the city, the department revealed about 40% of the ghost guns being pulled off the streets are found on those under the age of 21. Meaning, many of those caught illegally carrying are too young to buy a gun in the first place.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Maryland Zoo celebrates the birth of female addra gazelle calf, Jinx

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore has announced the birth of a female addra gazelle, Jinx, to her mother, Blanche. Mammal Curator at the Maryland Zoo Erin Grimm said, "We've been keeping Jinx warm and dry in the barn to bond with her mom. She'll make forays outdoors as she grows and the weather warms up."
BALTIMORE, MD
SCHOOL POLICE OVERTIME | Baltimore Schools officer apparently paid twice for same hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation is prompting serious concerns for taxpayers over how Baltimore City Schools approves overtime for police officers. “That nobody raised a red flag, in and of itself, is a red flag,” said Sean Kennedy from the Maryland Public Policy Institute. “How can this happen without anyone throwing up a flare and saying, ‘hey, we have a problem here.’”
BALTIMORE, MD
Violent Monday in Baltimore City with man shot inside home, several children also inside

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A violent day in Baltimore city Monday with several shootings, including a man shot during an apparent home invasion with several children in the home. Thelma Shields settled back in her house Monday night after being allowed to pass the yellow crime tape. Detectives were working the scene just a few doors down from her home on Kenyon Avenue near Mannasota.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent will not seek new contract

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams said he will not seek a new contract, according to a statement. "After much deliberation and conversation with my family, I have decided to not seek an additional four-year contract. It has been an honor to serve as superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, and I thank the Board of Education of Baltimore County for the opportunity to lead this incredible system. I am very proud of the work we have done together to raise the bar, close gaps and prepare our students to thrive in their future, despite the many challenges our system has faced. I am very grateful for Team BCPS teachers and staff who strive to provide our students with a world-class education; for our students whose unique lived experiences inspire and encourage me; and for our families and communities that partner with us to ensure our students can meet their highest potential. I am proud of our school administrators who continue to lead their schools as instructional leaders and work diligently to address the academic and social-emotional needs of our students. I deeply appreciate the efforts of our support staff who are often the first and last faces our students see and work behind the scenes to create optimal environments for teaching and learning. There is more work to be done, but I believe that BCPS is well-poised to make progress toward eliminating disparities in academic achievement and will advance equity and excellence for all students."
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

