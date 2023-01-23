BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams said he will not seek a new contract, according to a statement. "After much deliberation and conversation with my family, I have decided to not seek an additional four-year contract. It has been an honor to serve as superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools, and I thank the Board of Education of Baltimore County for the opportunity to lead this incredible system. I am very proud of the work we have done together to raise the bar, close gaps and prepare our students to thrive in their future, despite the many challenges our system has faced. I am very grateful for Team BCPS teachers and staff who strive to provide our students with a world-class education; for our students whose unique lived experiences inspire and encourage me; and for our families and communities that partner with us to ensure our students can meet their highest potential. I am proud of our school administrators who continue to lead their schools as instructional leaders and work diligently to address the academic and social-emotional needs of our students. I deeply appreciate the efforts of our support staff who are often the first and last faces our students see and work behind the scenes to create optimal environments for teaching and learning. There is more work to be done, but I believe that BCPS is well-poised to make progress toward eliminating disparities in academic achievement and will advance equity and excellence for all students."

