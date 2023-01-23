Read full article on original website
‘Thank you for my blood, Love you!’ Noah Sileno shows the importance of blood donations for kids fighting cancer
As ‘Roll Up Your Sleeve Week’ with MEDIC Regional Blood Center continues, WATE 6 On Your Side is showing how blood donations are saving lives in East Tennessee.
A sad note accompanies dog abandoned in Tennessee; shelter hopes to reunite her with family
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee — An animal shelter is hoping to reunite a dog with its family after the dog was found abandoned with a note attached saying the owner was no longer able to afford to care for her. Lilo was brought to the McKamey Animal Shelter after a person...
Bank helps woman after account hacked
More than $2,000 has been returned to an East Tennessee woman whose debit card was stolen last summer. When it was swiped in August, Theresa Baker's card was hacked and money from her online banking account was drained. Bank helps woman after account hacked. More than $2,000 has been returned...
Furry friend looking for a home
Meet this week's pet of the week on Living East Tennessee. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m....
TN Health Department: East TN child the third death from flu in TN
A second East Tennessee child has died influenza-related illness this season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. This child is the third pediatric Influenza-related death in the state.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
3 kids die from the flu in Tennessee
The City of La Vergne has asked the Tennessee P.O.S.T. Commission to decertify four of the five police officers fired earlier this month. Metro Parks officials said the cleanup at Brookmeade Park could take four months to complete. New juvenile justice center included in Mayor's capitol budget plan. Updated: 1...
Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake
On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy. Baby Wyatt’ Authorities work to identify baby found …. On March 26,...
New partnership offered with Heelex Part 1
Put your best foot forward and walk into Heelex Podiatry for all your medical needs. Put your best foot forward and walk into Heelex Podiatry for all your medical needs. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan....
All dogs taken in by Lexington Humane Society from Tennessee hoarding situation adopted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Humane Society says all the dogs they brought in from a hoarding situation in Tennessee have been adopted. In December, authorities in Tennessee removed dozens of dogs from deplorable conditions inside a home. The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) was contacted by the Dyer Police Department after a concerned citizen tipped them off to the situation inside the trash-filled home.
Power bill may spike during cold temps
The store will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1124 Cook Drive. Knoxville Fire Department and Police Department officials responded to an overturned truck on I-40 East Monday, dispatch representatives told WVLT News. Type 2 diabetes drug shortage continues. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Third flu-related pediatric death reported in Tennessee
Three influenza-related pediatric deaths have been reported this season, according to the the Tennessee Department of Health.
Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts company
Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. Federal lawsuit filed against Knoxville martial arts …. Dozens of franchise owners are suing Knoxville-based Premier Martial Arts in federal court claiming the company defrauded them for years. Good Morning...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Tennessee
Black bears have made a significant comeback in after spending the better part of the twentieth century in decline. Due to dedicated conservation efforts, bear hunting has also returned to the state, partly as a way to help control the increasing bear population. Some of the local bears grow to truly impressive sizes. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Tennessee!
Nationwide bird flu outbreak leaves Mid-South farmers concerned
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unprecedented pandemic of avian flu is wreaking havoc on the poultry industry across the country and here in the Mid-South. The outbreak is taking a major toll on poultry farmers. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says that more than 600 family farms in the state...
TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee
Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
Tennessee Refuses Federal Money for HIV Testing Because Planned Parenthood Would Get Some of It
Tennessee health officials tried to kick Planned Parenthood out of a grant program for HIV testing and treatment before deciding to refuse the federal funds altogether, according to the Associated Press and the Memphis Commercial Appeal. NBC News reported that the state could be rejecting as much as $10 million...
Tennessee General Assembly 2023 legislative session: Education
From Tennessee's controversial third-grade retention law to the debate over charter schools, lawmakers share their thoughts on some of the educational topics up for debate at the 113th General Assembly.
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
