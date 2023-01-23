Backstrom (illness) was back on the ice in the lead-up to Thursday's clash with Pittsburgh, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. After missing out versus the Avs on Tuesday, Backstrom appears set to get back on the ice Thursday. Since making his season debut Jan. 8 versus the Blue Jackets, Backstrom is still searching for his first goal of the season while recording three assists, 14 shots and seven hits in seven contests. Backstrom should be in line for not only a top-six role but also seeing minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO