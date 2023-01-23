Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Ryan O’Reilly on Trade Block, Penguins Load the Firewagon
Rick Tocchet joked about some boos from the Vancouver Canucks fans. Gary Bettman denied NHL teams tank to get the first overall pick and did so with a straight face. Tom Wilson suffered another lower-body injury. Ryan O’Reilly is officially on the NHL trade block. So, too is Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, and the Pittsburgh Penguins loaded up the firewagon for a 7-6 OT win against the Florida Panthers.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Game-time decision Thursday
Wilson (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's showdown with the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Wilson exited in the second period of Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche and did not partake in Thursday's morning skate, but is officially a game-time call. The 28-year-old winger has two goals and three points in eight games -- alongside a paltry minus-7 rating.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returns to practice
Backstrom (illness) was back on the ice in the lead-up to Thursday's clash with Pittsburgh, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. After missing out versus the Avs on Tuesday, Backstrom appears set to get back on the ice Thursday. Since making his season debut Jan. 8 versus the Blue Jackets, Backstrom is still searching for his first goal of the season while recording three assists, 14 shots and seven hits in seven contests. Backstrom should be in line for not only a top-six role but also seeing minutes with the No. 1 power-play unit.
Yardbarker
Barry Trotz says he didn’t have ‘any interest’ in taking Canucks head coaching job
The Vancouver Canucks may have just made a coaching change, but it appears one of the top names on the market didn’t have any interest in joining the team as Bruce Boudreau’s replacement. Barry Trotz, who has served as the head coach of the Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals,...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 24
* William Nylander put up a four-point second period to lead the Maple Leafs to a comeback win, getting help from Ilya Samsonov who became the fourth goaltender in the past 40 years to post a 14-game home point streak from the start of a season. * Owen Power became...
WTOP
PHOTOS: Capitals unveil new uniform for NHL Stadium Series Game
The Washington Capitals are showing off their style with new uniforms in time for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game. The uniforms are a partnership between the Caps, the National Hockey League and Adidas. “We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 Stadium Series uniform with the fan-favorite Weagle front-and-center,” said...
WGRZ TV
Can the Buffalo Sabres end their NHL Playoffs drought?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are unlikely to catch the Tampa Bay Lightning for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Wild Card race, though, is an entirely different story. Thanks to recent wins over the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues, the Sabres have jumped the...
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point effort Tuesday
Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild. After helping to set up Steven Stamkos for the game-winner midway through the third period, Kucherov iced things with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in four straight games and nine of the last 10, racking up six goals and 15 points over that stretch. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov is on track to reach 100 points for the first time since 2018-19.
NHL
Caps Clash with Penguins
Back from a three-game trip out west, the Caps stop home to host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at Capital One Arena. Thursday's game is the Caps' only home game in a span of 25 days. Washington's western trip started out on a promising note, with a 4-0 win...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
Dan’s Daily: The Sharks are Dealing, Good/Bad News for Penguins Playoff Push
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins playoff push got some good news Wednesday, while the team got some bad news on goalie Tristan Jarry. The Colorado Avalanche visited the NHL trade market for some odds and ends. The Buffalo Sabres are interested in Sharks winger Timo Meier, St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t want to be on the NHL trade block, and Jamie Oleksiak was bloodied in a big-time fight that he probably won.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Sustains upper-body injury
Andersen (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Stars, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen was hurt in the first period and didn't return to start the second. Antti Raanta took over in goal and could see an uptick in playing time if Andersen is out for any length of time. Pyotr Kochetkov could also be recalled if Andersen's injury is anything more than just a minor bump. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday versus the Sharks.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes
Another losing streak could put the Flyers GM on the hot seat again. Charlie O’Connor: “My understanding in December regarding Chuck Fletcher’s job status was that his seat was getting quite hot, but it was going to take another major team-wide falter (read: another extended losing streak) for ownership to decide to fire him in-season.
Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals release 2023 Stadium Series jerseys
The Hurricanes, who are hosting the event, will have a black base with a red and black version of their typical Hurricane logo. This is the first Hurricanes jersey to not include white in the logo in any capacity, but will otherwise follow a similar color pattern to the team’s current home uniform, but with a different logo. The Hurricanes have always incorporated white as a third color, but did not carry that over for this uniform.
Yardbarker
Capitals' Tom Wilson leaves game with lower-body injury
The Washington Capitals announced that forward Tom Wilson exited against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday evening with a lower-body injury, and he would not return. Wilson blocked a shot with his right leg at 7:14 into the second period and immediately went down in visible pain. He limped to the bench before leaving the game after playing just 9:05.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Sabres
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets open a three-game home stand tonight against the Buffalo Sabres. Stay tuned for all the information from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and any line-up updates as they come available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets can match a franchise best 32...
CBS Sports
